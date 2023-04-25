Fewer things are more frustrating than having ample energy to complete your hike, only to have to duck out early to tend to a painful blister. This is where the importance of proper hiking socks comes in.

“Keeping your feet cool and dry is the most important thing to prevent blisters,” says Cris Hazzard, a professional hiking guide and creator of hikingguy.com. You can do so by opting for the following hiking sock fabrics: synthetic materials like polyester, wool or merino wool, which both help wick sweat away from the skin, according to Wesley Trimble, communications and creative director at the American Hiking Society. “Wool tends to reduce odor better than many synthetics, but some manufacturers treat synthetics to make them more odor-resistant,” Trimble says. “Some manufacturers also create blends of wool and synthetics.” He notes that wool and other materials derived from natural sources tend to be more planet-friendly than petroleum-based synthetics. Avoid cotton or cotton blends in hiking socks at all costs, he says, and you should be good to go.

Beyond materials, the height of your sock plays a crucial role in your comfort. “Wearing a higher sock height can protect your ankles from brush and scratches on the trail, especially if you’re wearing shorts,” Hazzard says. Hiking socks labeled as crew socks are designed specifically to peak out from over your hiking boots while providing ample protection, and you can also rock them over your pants to further keep debris at bay.

Thickness is another hiking sock factor that can greatly impact the quality of your hike. “Thinner sock materials will dry more quickly and be more breathable but provide less cushion, which may be important to some hikers,” says Trimble. He says light to medium-cushioned hiking socks tend to be the most popular among hikers.

To make the most informed decision about your hiking socks, you should have an idea of the footwear you plan to bring along for the ride. While Trimble says slightly thicker socks tend to provide more insulation in colder temps, they can also cause hiking shoes and boots to feel too small. And the sock-footwear relationship goes both ways: “When choosing hiking footwear, it’s important to wear the type of sock you’ll wear most often while hiking,” he says. “For hikers who already own suitable hiking shoes or boots, it’s helpful to consider [hiking sock] fit, accounting for feet swelling in the afternoon when hikers are on their feet for hours.”

When wearing more snug-fitting shoes, he recommends choosing a thinner sock, and if you’re working with shoes that feel a little too roomy, a thicker sock may help account for that extra space. Trimble warns this might cause the feet to sweat more, which may cause more friction due to additional sweat, thus contributing to blisters.

If this all sounds like a lot of, ahem, leg work, no sweat — you can always experiment with the right hiking socks by having a couple pairs on hand during your hike , and given that they’re virtually weightless and take up no space at all, you’ll be glad you did. “Always pack a couple of pairs with you so you can change them out during your hike, especially if it’s a longer hike,” says Allison Boyle, the CEO and founder of She Dreams of Alpine and Become an Outdoor Backpacking Badass coaching program. “Moisture is one of the big causes for us to get blisters and hot spots, so the more diligent we are about keeping our feet dry, the better off we are.

Here are the best hiking socks experts swear by for a comfortable, pain-free trek.

Injinji Trail Midweight Mini-Crew Socks REI “My favorite hiking socks are Injinji Trail Midweight Mini-Crew Socks,” says Boyle. “The most common area for me to get blisters is in and around my toes, so I find that these toe socks are the best in helping me prevent blisters.” $16 at REI

Darn Tough Hiker Quarter Cushion Socks REI “Socks, for me, are a no-brainer: I always go with Darn Tough,” says Hazzard. “I think I have some pairs that are still going strong after 15 years. These socks are made in the USA, don't sag and keep your feet comfy and dry. I use the Hiker Quarter Cushion model for most of my hiking. It's a good blend between comfort and protection.” $21 at REI

Smartwool Women's Hike Light Cushion Margarita Ankle Socks REI “Smartwool does it right when it comes to hiking socks,” says Underscored contributor Erica Zazo. “These ankle-height hiking socks fall perfectly at the top of my boot and have extra cushion on the entire bottom of the sock, which adds much-needed extra support. The thermoregulation knit on top also prevents overheating on hot or humid hikes.” $22 at Smartwool $22 at REI

Paka Crew Socks Paka Apparel “Lighter than sheep’s wool and better at sweat-wicking, these alpaca wool socks are my go-to on long sweaty days in the mountains,” says Underscored contributor Emily Pennington. “Best of all? They’re nearly impossible to stink up — something your tentmates will thank you for.” $20 at Paka Apparel

Darn Tough Hiker Boot Sock Cushion Socks REI “Socks can make all the difference on hikes, and any hiking-specific sock will do wonders for your comfort,” says Underscored editor Kai Burkhardt. “I like Darn Tough socks because they have the perfect balance of comfort, thickness and support for the hikes I do.” $27 at REI

Swiftwick Pursuit Two Swiftwick These socks are one of Zazo’s go-to pairs, thanks to their thin yet durable and comfortable design. Made with a blend of merino wool, nylon and just a bit of spandex, they offer great support and ventilation to keep your feet cozy and dry whether you’re hiking, biking, running or just taking a stroll around the park. $19 at Swiftwick

Women's Power Stride Hiking Crew Sock Lululemon With their classic crew length and thermoregulating properties, these trendy Lululemon socks make for a sound footwear option on and off the trail. Integrated ventilation and a cozy wool blend keeps your foot dry to ward off blisters, while the contoured fit and cushioning at the base of the arch make them comfortable mile after mile. $28 at Lululemon

Icebreaker Hike Medium Crew Socks REI Give your feet a break with these cool-as-ice hiking crew socks made of double-layer merino wool that both regulates temperature and naturally prevents odors. Achilles' heel support prevents that dreaded sensation of socks bunching up under your boot, while seamless toe closures prevent bulk that often contributes to blisters. $18 at REI

Smartwool Performance Hike Full Cushion Crew Sock Smartwool For a smarter hiking option, opt for these mid-weight crew socks made of a blend of merino wool and synthetic materials for ultimate moisture control, stretch and odor prevention. They feature integrated mesh panels for blister-preventing ventilation and plenty of cushion to support you on high-impact hikes. Made of partially recycled materials, they make for a planet-friendly addition to your hiking wardrobe. $26 at Backcountry $26 at Smartwool

REI Co-op Merino Wool Midweight Hiking Crew Socks REI Made of sweat-wicking, responsibly sourced merino wool with a dash of spandex for a form-fitting feel, these all-around fan-favorite hiking socks hit every high note. Their seamless toes prevent chafing and blisters, while the arch band provides extra support. Thanks to extra reinforcement at the heel, toe, footbed and Achilles' heel, they’ll last for years — and miles — to come. $20 at REI

Time May Tell Men’s Merino Wool Hiking Cushion Socks Amazon For a budget-friendly bet that doesn’t sacrifice quality, look no further than this multipack made of temperature-regulating merino wool and other stretchy synthetic materials that contribute to their comfort. A thick elasticized band and extra compression at the calf helps them stay put for the duration of your hike. $26 $15 at Amazon

Women’s Wool Tech Crew Sock Alo Yoga To add some street style to your trek, grab a pair of these technical crew socks made of an odor-resistant and moisture-wicking merino wool blend. They feature a cushioned heel to prevent fatigue, flat toe seams to reduce chafing and plenty of insulation to keep you warm in chilly temps. $24 at Alo Yoga

Bombas Colorblock Merino Wool Blend Quarter Hiking Socks Bombas These cool colorblocked Bombas socks are quite literally the bomb with their itch-free merino wool blend, seamless toes for a blister-free hike, vents for extra breathability and moisture control and support at the arch to promote stability. With every purchase, the brand donates a pair of socks to someone in need. $26 at Bombas $26 at Nordstrom

The North Face Performance Hike Light Cushion Striped Mid Crew Socks The North Face The North Face outerwear is renowned for its unmatched ability to regulate temperature, and these breathable hiking crew socks are no exception. Made of responsibly sourced merino wool, recycled nylon and elastane, these hiking socks strike the perfect balance between cushiony and flexible. Mesh components offer moisture-wicking properties, while flat seams keep chafing at bay. $23 at The North Face

Columbia Wool Blend Basic Crew Amazon Ideal for several-hour or several-day hikes, this four-pack of wool blend socks keeps you both comfortable and dry in every type of terrain. These socks feature a compressive ribbed design to stay put during high-intensity activity, while elastic arch bands promote full-day comfort and endurance. Flat-toe seams and cushioned soles make these a dream to wear for hours on end. $24 at Amazon