The chafe. The weird smells. The unnecessarily restrictive fabrics. We don’t talk about it often, but not all adventure underwear is created equal, and choosing the right pair of briefs (or a supportive, cozy bra) can be essential to staying dry and comfortable on the trail this season. A good set of outdoor undies will help wick sweat, protect your tenderest skin and provide support where you most need it. We asked several of our favorite outdoor experts for their top picks when it comes to hiking, traveling and running. Here’s the best hiking underwear for every kind of adventurer. What to look for in hiking underwear Unlike your regular ol’ lacy hipsters and cotton boxers, active underwear is designed with performance, not aesthetics, in mind. Savvy shoppers should be on the lookout for three key elements when searching for a pair of hiking undies: material, cut and chafe resistance. Like ordinary underoos, adventure bottoms come in a variety of fabrics, and each has its own pros and cons list. In general, it’s a smart idea to avoid cotton, unless you’re hiking in an incredibly humid environment, as it doesn’t wick moisture and isn’t quick-drying enough to keep you comfy on a long trail day. “What I look for are comfort, flexibility, breathability and fabrics that don’t retain water,” says travel writer and adventurer Keith Langston. “Cotton underwear while spending an entire day outdoors moving around and getting sweaty? Gross.” Meanwhile, synthetics like nylon and viscose are quick-drying and woven specifically to wick sweat away from your body as you exert yourself. Merino wool (though it might sound scratchy and uncomfortable) is actually ultra-soft, naturally moisture-wicking and more odor-resistant than its machine-made cousins. Finding a preferred cut can vary wildly from person to person, but, in general, you’ll want something that keeps your tush and upper thighs covered to prevent unnecessary abrasions and chafing. “You need undies that can stretch and have room to move with your body, so they remain feeling comfy all day long,” says Langston. Alternatively, sports bras designed for hiking are as diverse as the bodies they’re made for, with options ranging from strappy, lightweight bralettes to full-coverage crops that’ll keep busty babes comfortable on even the most grueling treks. Lastly, let’s talk about chafe. It’s real, and it can be a mega bummer, especially if you’re heading out on a big thru-hike without the option to swap out your shorts. If you’re like me and suffer from a lack of upper thigh gap, try to pick a pair that’s longer (like a full-coverage boy short or long-leg boxer briefs) to swaddle and protect your sensitive skin. Best women’s hiking underwear Best men’s hiking underwear Best sports bras for hiking Best women’s undershirts Best men’s undershirts