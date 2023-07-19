Gardening is one of the true simple pleasures in life: There’s nothing quite like getting outside, digging into the soil and tending to your plants. But as enjoyable as the act of gardening is, doing so in the wrong footwear can easily add an element of frustration when you’re left to deal with filthy feet, soaked socks, sore muscles and injuries or a ruined pair of everyday shoes. So, to help you garden in comfort, we asked expert gardeners what shoes are best when you’re down in the dirt. What to look for when shopping for gardening shoes If you’d rather just repurpose an old pair of sneakers and don’t mind sacrificing some of the comforts and protections of dedicated gardening shoes, there’s nothing inherently wrong with that (economical and sustainable) decision. But if you’re keen on getting a pair of really solid gardening shoes, there are a few things to keep in mind, starting with how they feel. “For shoes I spend hours in, standing, squatting, walking and twisting, I need comfort first,” says Katie Dubow, who owns Garden Media Group and sells plants for Cottage Farms on QVC. “I look for shoes with a good sole, ample cushioning, good arch support and a snug — but not tight — fit.” When it comes to gardening shoes, a “good sole” is indeed crucial. “The garden is actually a slippery area, so you want to be able to ‘plant’ your feet well into the ground and allow you to do quality work when you’re pruning a bush, planting new tomato seeds or other gardening activities,” says Stefan Bucur, founder and owner of the home improvement website Rhythm of the Home, who has more than six years of experience in gardening and landscaping. “Rubber soles with deep treads or patterns usually provide better traction than flat or plasticky garden shoes.” Safety is an important factor to consider beyond the possibility of slipping in the mud, too. “If you like planting thorny plants and you have a landscaping scene that uses rocks or other sharp objects, you should consider shoes with higher sides or ankle support to protect your feet from debris and spikes,” Bucur says. Durable gardening shoes will serve you well not only in avoiding injuries but also in longevity of the footwear itself. If you have to continuously buy replacements, the cost — both to your wallet and to the environment — can quickly get out of hand. “Gardening can be tough on shoes, with exposure to dirt, mud, wheelbarrow wheels, thorns, sharp tools and more,” Dubow says. “It’s a contact sport after all! I look for durable shoes made from rubber, or at least with a strong, reinforced toe.” If your shoes do get damaged, always look into repair before replacing them. It’s also wise to look for waterproof — or at least strongly water-resistant — gardening shoes, considering how much you’ll be watering your plants and walking on wet grass and mud, Dubow notes. “It’s important to have shoes that can keep your feet dry and comfortable and dry out quickly for the next job,” she says. “Plus, when they are waterproof, they are easy to clean with a squirt of the hose.” You may not be terribly concerned about keeping your gardening shoes clean on a daily basis, but you’ll be grateful for that convenience if and when you do decide to freshen them up. Speaking of convenience, Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, a service that connects lawn care professionals with customers, suggests shopping for gardening shoes “that are easy to slip on and off as you navigate between indoors and outdoors.” Then there’s the style. Will the look of your gardening shoes impact your safety or gardening success? Perhaps not, but if you actually like the shoes, you’ll probably be that much more inclined to put them on and get out into the garden. Plus, as Dubow adds, “You love gardening; why not love the clothes you wear to garden in?” Here are seven pairs of the best gardening shoes, according to seasoned gardeners. Best gardening shoes