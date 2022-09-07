Shopping for camping tents is arguably the most important step in preparing for a camping trip — even more so than buying hiking gear or picking up accessories from your camping checklist. A comfortable, safe and reliable tent is key for feeling confident before heading into the great outdoors.

Tents come in all shapes and sizes; some camping tents are great for multi-day backcountry camping adventures while others are perfect for a weekend trip with the family to a state park or private campground. “Every camper is going to have a different opinion about the features they want in a tent and the price they’re willing to pay,” says Ashleigh McClary, a gear expert and senior account manager at Backcountry.

“Carving out a price range you’re willing to spend will help you define what sorts of tents you’re willing to look at,” adds Bill Gamber co-founder and president of Big Agnes. “From there you can move on to considering simplicity versus full-featured tents to weighing storage capability, weather resistance and camper capacity.”

We interviewed a number of outdoor experts for their advice on what to look out for when shopping for a tent. Their insights cover everything from tent material and size to seasonality and durability, so you’ll be prepared for the best camping experience — no matter your adventure.

What to consider when buying a camping tent

Seasonality

Most tents come in two seasonalities: three-season and four-season. Spring, summer and fall camping is when most campers choose a three-season tent and winter is when four-season tents come in handy for staying warm and protecting yourself from the elements.

“Three-season camping tents are meant to be used most of the year and in most conditions,” says McClary. “Four-season tents are usually a lot more wind resistant and water resistant. That way, they can handle the extreme temperatures and conditions of the winter. Most people will want to purchase a three-season tent unless they are going to be winter camping more often than not.”

McClary says one of the most important things to consider when buying a tent is the area or region you’re going to be using a tent in. “If you are in the southeast, for instance, you want a really waterproof tent that’s going to keep you dry in the rain,” she says. “If you are in the southwest, you’ll most likely want a tent that’s lighter and has a mesh door and walls for extra airflow.”

Selecting a tent with a rain fly that has been treated with DWR — or durable water repellent — also helps to repel rain and water from the tent material. “You also always want to make sure your tent has proper ventilation,” she adds. “If it doesn’t, you’ll experience moisture issues on the inside of the tent due to condensation and you can also get hot.”

Durability

You’re at the mercy of Mother Nature when you’re out in the wilderness. Gamber says it’s important to consider the durability and quality of tent material before making a purchase.

“Fabrics are measured by the denier of the fiber — the lower the denier, the lighter the fabric,” he says. “However, a higher denier doesn’t always mean you’ll have a stronger fabric. Thread count, which is how many threads you can pack into a square inch, also plays a big role in strength. So there are a lot of ways to measure [the durability of a tent].”

Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL 2 Solution-Dyed Tent

Gamber adds that most tents are made from either nylon or polyester. He says polyester tends to not be quite as strong but holds up better in UV rays, whereas nylons are stronger but aren’t as long-lasting in the sun. When it comes to the lifespan of a tent, Gamber argues that longevity really depends on the quality of materials and overall use.

“Think of it this way: If you put 50,000 miles on your car every year, the wear and tear are going to impact the car’s lifespan,” Gamber says. “In backpacking tents, thru-hikers will get a lifetime out of a tent in six months and campers who use their tent all summer long in the sun will find the UV rays will degrade the fabric. On the other hand, we have customers who have bought tents from us 20 years ago.”

Tent poles also play a big role in the durability and strength of a tent, especially in a storm. Standard tent pole materials include composite, fiberglass, aluminum and carbon fiber. “Most tents use aluminum poles, as they have a great weight to strength ratio and are more flexible, and not as expensive as composite or carbon fiber poles,” says McClary. “Carbon fiber poles are found in high-end backpacking tents because they are the lightest and as strong as any pole material other than steel.”

Capacity

Selecting a tent size depends a lot on who will be camping with you and where you’re going. Will you be bringing a dog? If so, you’ll likely want some extra room in the tent. Are you hiking into the backcountry with nothing but a pack on your back? You’ll most likely want a tent that’ll fit just one or two hikers.

Nemo Wagontop 8

“You’ll want to make sure the floor space of the tent you’re purchasing is enough for you, your gear, and whoever is going to be with you,” says McClary. “Determine if you will be camping with kids, if it’s just one or two people, or if you want some extra room.”

Price

“You get what you pay for” is a common phrase you’ll hear when it comes to outdoor gear. For some campers, the price point might be a make-or-break factor when selecting a tent. For others, buying a product they know will last is of utmost importance.

“I always make sure to find the right balance between price and the features that are going to be best for the customer,” says McClary. “Sometimes the customer might want the least expensive product no matter what. But other times, they really just want something that’s going to last them for a long time and that’s worth their money.”

Big Agnes Wyoming Trail 4

Factors impacting the price of camping tents are typically tent material, pole material, tent size, weight and how weatherproof they are (i.e. four-season tents). For example, ultralight tents run higher in price because they’re made of lower denier fabrics which are more expensive but super lightweight. Large tents like luxury camping tents and 8-person family camping tents are more expensive because they require more materials to make the tent.

The best camping tents for all types of campers

We talked to tent experts for their advice on the 24 best camping tents for any kind of camper. Whether you’re looking for a tent that will keep you dry, or has plenty of room for the whole family — here are our picks.

Car camping tents

The Get Out A-Frame $450 at The Get Out The Get Out A-Frame This classic A-frame look will set off some tent envy at the campground. Two full side walls of mesh provide ample ventilation and the rain fly walls can roll up for added air flow at night or be easily rolled down if it starts to rain.

REI Wonderland 4 $499 at REI REI Wonderland 4 If you’re looking for lots of ventilation without sacrificing protection from the rain, this tent is a great option. Even with the rainfly on, you’ll feel airflow thanks to triangle windows on the side walls and two huge mesh doors with weather protective awnings.

Big Agnes Spicer Peak 4 $449.95 $337.46 at Backcountry or $449.95 at Big Agnes and REI Big Agnes Spicer Peak 4 “If you’re searching for a three-season to four-season tent that will hold up in the rain, the Spicer Peak 4 is a really great option,” says Gamber. All seams on the Spicer are sealed with waterproof polyurethane tape and the rain fly and floor are constructed with polyester taffeta with a 1500-millimeter waterproof polyurethane coating.

REI Co-op Skyward 6 $449 at REI REI Co-op Skyward 6 The cabin-shaped Skyward 6 lets campers up to 6-foot-three-inches stand up straight in the main room of the tent. REI also touts its bug-proof mesh ceiling panels that enhance ventilation and provide a view of the stars on a clear night.

Coleman Skydome 6 $149.99 $134.99 at Coleman or $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon Coleman Skydome 6 A no-frills car camping tent that takes five minutes to set up, the Skydome’s extra wide design makes it easy to move an air mattress and other gear around without a fuss. Its built-in tarp floor also adds extra protection from rocky or root-filled ground.

Marmot Limestone 6 $499 $373.93 at REI or $499 $374.25 at Marmot Marmot Limestone 6 Whether you’re car camping with the family or a few friends, this tent has plenty of room for a 6-person crew or extra amenities like airbeds, cots and side tables. Double doors also help with ease of entering and exiting for larger groups.

Family camping tents

Sierra Designs Alpenglow 4 $135.96 $127.46 at Amazon or $169.95 at Sierra Designs Sierra Designs Alpenglow 4 Perfect for kids who need to nap during the daytime — or anyone who wants to sleep in past sunrise — the Alpenglow tent’s Twilight Tech technology blocks 98% of the sun’s rays. The thick and tinted tent walls keep the tent dark, cool and comfortable all day.

Eddie Bauer Carbon River 6 $249 $149 at Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer Carbon River 6 Loved for its super-dry rain fly, the Carbon River 6 features Eddie Bauer's WeatherEdge waterproof technology that stands up to any storm thanks to its polyurethane coating. The water-armor tub floor also makes sure you and your gear stay dry from the floor up.

Kelty Discovery Element 6 $189.95 $142.46 at Amazon or $189.95 at Kelty Kelty Discovery Element 6 The Kelty Discovery Element 6 is a super airy and quick-setup option for family camping. With a mostly mesh design, this tent breathes well in the summer and comes with a waterproof rain fly and double stake-point vestibule for added exterior storage and coverage.

Big Agnes Bunk House 8 $799.95 $599.96 at Moosejaw or $799.95 at Big Agnes and Amazon Big Agnes Bunk House 8 Big family? No problem. The Bunk House 8 comes recommended if you’re looking for all the accessories you could ask for — it features pockets, room dividers and even an option to turn it into an open shelter.





“The Bunk House 8 is a very roomy tent with a full vestibule, really nice storage and extra living space,” says Gamber. “It’s a great tent to drive into the campground with your truck or car — perfect for family car camping.”

Backpacking camping tents

REI Co-op Passage 2 $159 $110.93 at REI REI Co-op Passage 2 An affordable backpacking tent with plenty of room for two. Double stake-out vestibules give backcountry campers plenty of room to store their gear outside of this tent — and provide extra protection from the elements. The tent also has two adjustable ceiling vents for condensation control and comes with a fitted footprint.

Nemo Dagger Osmo 2 $479.95 $359.89 at REI or $479.95 $359.96 at Backcountry or $479.95 at Nemo Equipment Nemo Dagger OSMO 2P Tent REI Nemo says the Dagger Osmo is the brand’s best-selling and most livable backpacking tent. The tent is constructed with 100% recycled PFC/PFAS-free fabric that provides exceptional strength and is resistant to stretching when wet. Our editors have used this tent before and absolutely love it. The 2-person has plenty of room to sleep two adults and a 40-pound dog.

Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 Solution Dye $449.95 $337.39 at REI or $449.95 $337.46 at Backcountry or $449.95 at Big Agnes Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 Solution Dye This 2-person ultralight tent (just over 2 pounds) is super durable. Its solution-dyed fabric is highly resistant to UV fade and Big Agnes’ manufacturing process for the Tiger Wall UL2 Solution Dye tents drastically reduces energy and water consumption.

Stoic Driftwood 3 $274.95 $137.48 at Backcountry Stoic Driftwood 3 “I recommend the Driftwood 3 tent because it has a very durable 75D fly, tent body and floor plus huge vestibules to keep your gear dry,” says McClary. “It has plenty of floor space and interior height to be able to use for car camping, but since it weighs less than 6 pounds, it’s also perfect for backpacking. Bonus: The generously-sized storage sack makes packing up a breeze.”

Winter camping tents

The North Face Bastion 4-Person Tent $949 at The North Face The North Face Bastion 4-Person Tent A highly-ventilated tent that can take the brunt of harsh winds and snow loading. Its high-low venting system pulls in air from the bottom and escapes from the top to prevent condensation — a necessary feature in winter conditions.

Mountain Hardwear Trango 3 Tent $950 at Mountain Hardwear and REI Mountain Hardwear Trango 3 Tent Often put to the test by mountaineers on year-round expeditions, this tent can withstand high winds, cold temperatures and the extra weight of snow. It’s also relatively lightweight at 10 pounds considering how strong it is.

Luxe Outdoor Megahorn XL Tipi (8P) Wood Stove Tent $849 $674 at Luxe Outdoor Luxe Outdoor Megahorn XL Tipi (8P) Wood Stove Tent Best for cold weather backcountry camping, this teepee-shaped tent is a reasonably lightweight hot tent. Campers can install an optional portable tent wood stove using the stove jack port on the side wall or run a chimney through the center using a tent protector sleeve.

Luxury camping tents

REI Co-op Wonderland X $1,249 at REI REI Co-op Wonderland X A fully-customizable tent with optional configurations and ample capacity, REI designed this tent so that it can be removed entirely to create a large community shelter for socializing, cooking and eating.

Stoic Bell Tent $599.95 at Backcountry Stoic Bell Tent The cabin-sized Bell Tent makes for great spacious and cozy camping. At 182-square feet and 6-person capacity, there’s plenty of room to set up creature comforts for car camping like cots, air mattresses, side tables or hanging lanterns.

Big Agnes Wyoming Trail 4 $999.95 at Big Agnes and REI Big Agnes Wyoming Trail 4 Separate sleeping quarters connected by an oversized center vestibule make this tent an awesome option for privacy if you’re camping with another couple, kids or a friend. Two awning doors can also be propped open with a pair of hiking poles to expand usable hangout space and coverage.

Nemo Wagontop 8 Tent $799.95 $599.89 at REI or $799.95 at Nemo Nemo Wagontop 8 Tent This massive tent provides copious amounts of vestibule space for protecting gear, hanging out and staying dry from the elements. You can also roll back the rainfly to turn the front half of the tent into a screened-in porch. The tent’s near-vertical walls and overhangs provided plenty of room to stand up and pack in all the amenities.

Pop-up tents

Decathlon Quechua 2 Second Easy Fresh & Black $349 at Decathlon Decathlon Quechua 2 Second Easy Fresh & Black A budget-friendly, family car-camping tent that takes (literally) seconds to set up and break down. The tent features an umbrella-inspired design, so to set it up you just need to pull on a couple drawstrings placed on opposite sides of the tent, which expands the walls into their fully-constructed shape. To break it down, just push two buttons and the tent will collapse into itself in seconds.

Coleman 4-Person Pop-Up Tent $119.99 $89.99 at Coleman or $99.99 $94.97 at Amazon Coleman 4-Person Pop-Up Tent This tent’s super fast setup — which takes only 10 seconds and pops open on its own — makes it arguably the lowest-maintenance tent you can find. The tent also folds completely flat making it easy to transport and carry. You’ll want to camp in sound weather conditions with this tent as it comes with a very simple rainfly and no stakes.