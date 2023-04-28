When you’re roughing it, the best thing you can do for yourself is come prepared with somewhere comfortable to rest your head at the end of a long day. That’s why you’ll want to come prepared with a camp pillow that works hard enough for the both of you.

“I am a pillow guy,” says Jordy Shepherd, a mountain guide with the International Federation of Mountain Guides Associations, vice president of the Association of Canadian Mountain Guides and co-host of the “Delivering Adventure” podcast. “I can sleep well almost anywhere, be it winter camping, on a mountain ledge, or on the beach, as long as I have a pillow. There are many options for backcountry pillows. Some are very compact and light, and work for both car camping and backpacking, as well as for hut trips.”

He recommends looking for a lightweight pillow that folds up very small yet inflates to a reasonable size. He appreciates the addition of plush microfiber and lofted padding on the top surface for extra comfort. “For me, as a backpacker, I’m typically looking for something that is both comfortable and minimal so it doesn’t take up a lot of space or weight in my backpack,” says Allison Boyle, the founder and CEO of She Dreams of Alpine and Become an Outdoor Backpacking Badass coaching program.

Camping pillows might seem pricey compared to the cost of regular pillows, but Shepherd says they’re “well worth the price to have a good night’s sleep after a long trek, or after multiple nights on a camping trip.”

In certain scenarios like car camping for example, you might not even need a camping pillow at all, according to Boyle. “If I’m car camping and I can drive my car to a campground I just bring a normal pillow from home with me. If I’m backpacking, I don’t bring a pillow at all,” she says, adding that she opts instead to ball her extra clothing or down jacket into a pillow inside her sleeping bag. “Not everyone loves the idea of this though, so test what’s right for you before going on a multi-night trip.”

It can be easy to get bogged down by all the camping pillow choices out there, but Boyle suggests keeping an open mind and not overthinking it. “The best choice is the one that gets you out there on the trail, so ultimately my recommendation is don’t get overwhelmed by all the options,” she says. “Choose one, test it out in a low-stakes environment, and then get out there.”

Air Head Pillow REI “My current favorite is the Therm-A-Rest Air Head Pillow,” says Shepherd. “It meets all of my requirements in a backcountry pillow: it is light, folds up into a very small stuff sack, and can be customized for thickness by adding or letting out air. It has a plush and slightly padded top surface with the feel of a real pillow. It barely takes up any space in your pack, and weighs very little. It is perfect for helicopter accessed backcountry trips where gear space and weight are very limited.” From $53 at Therm-A-Rest $63 at REI From $55 at Amazon

Outdoor Vitals Ultralight Stretch Pillow Amazon “This is the first piece of backpacking gear I ever got,” says Underscored editor Kai Bukhardt. “It’s a tiny, ultralight, inflatable pillow that only takes three breaths to inflate and is smaller than a headlamp. Even hardcore backpackers can’t deny that this pillow is absolutely worth taking. It’s not the most comfortable option out there, but if you’re obsessed with space and weight, it gets the job done.” $25 $20 at Outdoor Vitals $25 at Amazon

Nemo Fillo Pillow Amazon “It’s almost as good as your pillow at home thanks to a microsuede cover, a little bit of foam filler and a bunch of your hard-earned air,” says Underscored contributor Heather Balogh Rochfort. “It’s not the lightest out there, but my 41-year-old neck takes comfort over packability any day of the week.” $45 at Nemo Equipment $45 at Amazon

Nemo Fillo Elite Nemo “I’m one of those ounce-counting backpackers who frequently gets neck pain and headaches from sleeping wonky, and the Fillo Elite has been a game changer when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep in the wilderness,” says Underscored contributor Emily Pennington. “Plus, it packs down smaller than the regular Fillo — roughly the size of a lemon.” $60 at Nemo Equipment $60 at REI $60 at Amazon

Rumpl Stuffable Pillowcase REI This three-ounce stuffable pillowcase makes for a genius addition to your hike with its empty shell that allows you to stuff it with cushiony belongings you’re already taking with you. It’s made with earth-friendly recycled materials from ripstop polyester for increased durability to recycled polar fleece for maximum warmth. $40 at REI

Alps Mountaineering Camp Pillow Backcountry For the cost of a fancy latte, experience next-level comfort at the campground with this luxurious camp pillow designed with a soft microfiber fabric. It includes extra insulation for chillier temps, folds into a drawstring sack for easy portability and comes in two sizes. From $10 at Backcountry

Therm-A-Rest Compressible Pillow REI The lightweight and compressible nature of this popular camp pillow makes it an ideal nighttime solution. It features a plush recycled polyurethane foam fill whose firmness you can customize via the drawcord, and its shell is made of a soft recycled polyester with extra insulation to prevent lumps and promote warmth. It comes in three sizes at under a pound each and four unique patterns (yes please to the mushroom “Fun Guy” variation). Best yet? It’s machine washable. From $32 at REI

Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow Amazon Made of soft microsuede and a cozy memory foam, this four-inch-thick pillow with nearly 9,000 Amazon reviews is a god-send after a long day out on the trails. Its cushioned memory foam packs down into a portable waterproof carry sack and it comes in two sizes and four colors for every type of outdoors enthusiast. Its removable cover is machine-washable and dryer-friendly. $25 at Amazon

Hest Pillow REI Lull yourself to sleep in this glamping-worthy pillow made of enhanced memory foam and polyester fill that won’t flatten or lose shape under the weight of your head. Its curved shape provides some much-need support for your head and neck, and it packs down into an integrated zippered cover that’s machine washable and dirt- and water-resistant. At just over two pounds, it’s a great solution for stationary stays at your campground. $89 at REI

Klymit Drift Camp Pillow Backcountry Drift off soundly with Klymit’s Drift Camp one-pound pillow on your next outdoor adventure. Its water-resistant outer shell makes it a low-maintenance option for rugged stays, while its inner cotton jersey pillowcase and shredded memory foam is customizable for your desired level of plushness. It’s bulkier than most options, making it the ideal accessory to a car camping trip. From $40 at Backcountry

Big Agnes Pumphouse Ultra REI Here at Underscored, we love a multifunctional item that saves on space and money. That’s what makes this three-ounce camping pillow a solid bet: it’s a multi-use sleeping pad with an inflation pump that works both as a camp pillow, a dry bag or compression stuff sack for any loose items, and it’s compatible with sleeping pads from the same line. It’s a great option for those looking to inflate their camp pillow in seconds — versus minutes — and instead save their energy for the road ahead. $35 at REI

Sea To Summit Aeros Camp Pillow Backcountry With its water-repellant and durable properties, this camp pillow is quite literally suitable for sea(shore) to summit. It features curved internal baffles to keep your head centered on the pillow, easy inflation and deflation for smooth campsite setup, a scalloped bottom edge ideal for side sleepers, and a moisture-wicking synthetic fill to keep you dry in damp climates. Its brushed polyester shell is the finishing touch that’ll help you sleep soundly through the night. $45 at Backcountry

Cocoon Air-Core Hood/Camp Pillow REI Bundle up like a cocoon with this handy inflatable pillow by your side. What makes it a dream are its all-weather properties (simply opt for the cool nylon side during warm nights and the polyester microfiber side in cooler temps), and its ability to fit into the hood of your sleeping bag to keep it in place. Internal baffles further keep your head secure and its discrete zipper allows you to pop the cover in the washing machine. $30 at REI

Trekology Ultralight Inflatable Camping Travel Pillow Amazon Packing down into the size and weight of a soda can, this inflatable and highly portable camp pillow with over 20,000 Amazon reviews is as hiker-friendly as it gets. It features a detachable latch and anti-slip rubber to keep it from sliding around and it fully inflates in as little as three breaths. Its thermoplastic polyurethane coating is water-resistant, and its curved design will help prevent you from waking up with any nasty neck pains. $26 $18 at Amazon