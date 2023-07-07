There’s no better way to celebrate the end of a long day out in the wilderness than with a hearty meal. But with several limitations — from a lack of electricity to space and access to plumbing and running water — cooking while camping can pose a challenge. Fear not: dining al fresco is far more straightforward than you might think. “You can get away with the basic tools and can hack the average campground to make out-of-this-world meals so long as your travel essentials and provisions are properly stocked,” says Dimitri Komarov, owner of 1933 Group who leads frequent camping excursions. “You can accomplish the quest even with minimal setup.” When looking for the right camp kitchen gear, you want to focus on durability, weight and functionality, according to Komarov. “I like to do a lot of moto camping, so I either need to be able to keep it on my bike in the panniers or take a pack on our hike,” he says. “Either way, you want to limit the size and weight as much as possible without compromising functionality.” He also recommends planning your meals around the cookware you want to bring instead of the other way around. Due to a lack of electricity, you’ll need to get crafty with your cooling situation. He recommends, for example, having a cooler or ice bag for items you tend to grab more often like drinks or perishable snacks, while keeping a separate Hydro Flask-style cooler bag with meats or frozen items that you open less often. “It will help keep things cooler longer,” he says. If you’re anything like Erika Thornton, product and food science team manager at Patagonia Provisions, Patagonia’s sustainable food and beverage company, your camp cooking hinges on the specific needs and limitations of your environment. “I’m often in a leave-no-trace environment with minimal access to plumbing and water. This makes cleaning especially hard, so I try to eat food that is either fresh or requires only boiling water to prepare,” she says. “This also keeps my entire camping kitchen very small and allows me to pack it into a small bin.” Whether you’ve got a multi-night camping trip or a day hike on the horizon, our expert-backed camp kitchen recommendations are bound to make meal prepping in the great outdoors a breeze. Best portable camp kitchens Camping kitchen tables Camp kitchen organizers Camp kitchen utensils Camp kitchen stoves Camp kitchen pots and pans Camp kitchen accessories