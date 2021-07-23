You’ve bought the swimsuit, beach chair, tote bag, sunglasses, sunscreen, beach read and flip-flops. But no trip to water is complete without the perfect beach towel. Whether you need it for drying off after splashing in the waves, plan to use it as a cute cover-up when you head to the snack bar or just need a soft place to rest your vacation-minded bones, there are plenty of great options to complete your sand or poolside arsenal.

To get you started, we rounded up some of the most highly rated beach towels online. Let the lounging begin.

Best overall beach towels

$49 at Rumpl

Rumpl Everywhere Towel Newport Swell Rumpl

This towel from Rumpl is a sand-resistant and quick-drying towel that’s a great option for any trip to the beach or lake. It packs down small so it’ll take up less room in your bag and it comes in beautiful designs, included some inspired by National Parks. We tested this towel ourselves and think it’s a solid option for beachgoers. It isn’t the most absorbent towel out there and is very thin, and since it’s made from polyester and spandex it doesn’t feel like your normal towel. However, it did dry quickly and we love how easy it is to pack down and throw in a bag.

$30 at Target

Sun Squad Cool and Warm Striped Sand Resistant Beach Towel Set Target

If you just need some simple beach towels, Target’s Sun Squad line always has colorful and affordable options. This matching set of two is made with Oeko-Tex cotton and is sand-resistant.

$12 $10 at Old Navy

Printed Loop-Terry Beach Towel Old Navy

Make your beach trip feel more festive with this flamingo-filled design. Made from 100% cotton loop-terry, this towel will help you soak up the rays in style.

$12 at Target

Sun Squad Peach Printed Bath Towel Target

Most beach towels have boring designs with just a few simple stripes. Let your personality shine more with this towel from Target, which has an assortment of cute peaches.

$44.95 at Urban Outfitters

Slowtide X Smiley Pocket Beach Towel Urban Outfitters

A trip to the beach always puts a smile on our face, so keep that energy going with this happy and joyful towel from Urban Outfitters. Plus, it packs down into one of its corners so you can easily fit it in any beach bag.

$13.90 $11.81 at Amazon

NovForth Microfiber Beach Towel Amazon

There’s so much to love about the pineapple. It signifies hospitality, warmth, friendship… Plus, it’s just delicious. This cute towel pays homage to the tropical fruit with a bold and bright pineapple set against gray cabana-style stripes. Made from microfiber, it’s soft, absorbent and dries quickly. Just add a piña colada and you’ll be set for hours on end.

$105 $41.99 at Wayfair

Breakwater Bay Chrissie 2-Piece Beach Towel Set Wayfair

Show a little patriotic pride with this red, white and blue striped beach towel set. With a soft, water-repelling velour on one side and an absorbent terry on the other, these towels measure 64 inches by 34 inches and get rave reviews for thickness, durability, softness and aesthetics.

$24.59 at Amazon

AmazonBasics Cabana Stripe Beach Towel Amazon

Sometimes the simplest option is best. If you just need a couple of basic towels to take to the beach, look no further. These towels come in packs of two and four, and are available in 11 different colorways.

Best oversized beach towels

$44 at Amazon

Laguna Beach Textile Co. Cabana Oversized Beach Towel Amazon

Extra large at 70 inches by 35 inches, plush, soft, durable with reinforced edges and oh-so-pretty in yellow stripes with a seaglass green accent stripe, we can envision ourselves sunbathing on this oversized towel all day long.

$55.99 at Target

Sand & Surf Fringe Claudette Oversized Beach Towel Target

This 60-inch-by-60-inch square 100% cotton towel takes on a fashionable edge with its bold blue print and fringed hem. Use it on the beach during the day and as a blanket in front of the bonfire at night. Reviewers give it 5 stars for its softness and high quality and how well it holds up in the wash.

$25 at Target

Sun Squad Striped Oversized Beach Towel Target

This oversized beach towel measures 72-inches by 60-inches and features a soft, lightweight and fast-drying cotton terry material.

$34.99 at Target

Sand & Surf Mandala Beach Towel Target

Make a real splash at the beach or pool with this standout 60-inch round towel that does double duty as a cozy blanket. The 100% cotton geometric mandala-print style with a fun fringed hem gets high marks for being absorbent and moisture-wicking and for being large enough for families to use while lying in the sand.

$23.96 at Target

Lakeside Collection Flamingos Oversized Beach Towel Target

Heading to the water with your BFF, child or sweetie? Save on beach tote space with one jumbo-size towel large enough to fit you both. This pink flamingo print on seafoam green stripes screams summer and offers plenty of room at 54 inches by 68 inches. Multiple 5-star reviews say the colors don’t fade after multiple washes, it’s softer than expected and that it provides ample space for two.

$37.99 at Wayfair

Longshore Tides Tova Stripes Beach Towel Wayfair

You can’t go wrong with classic black and white stripes, as evidenced by this mod oversized beach towel. At 70 inches by 40 inches, it offers plenty of room and coverage, and its velour texture is noted by happy customers for its plushness.

$21.98 at Target

Lakeside Round Novelty 59-Inch Beach Towel Target

This ridiculous towel is the perfect way to get a few laughs on your next beach trip. The 59-inch towel gives you plenty of room to relax and if pizza isn’t your favorite food, donut and burger designs are available too.

Best kids’ beach towels

$17.99 at Amazon

Franco Band and Beach Hooded Towel Amazon

Cozy in terry cloth with a hood, it does double duty as a robe and is just the right size for kids ages 3 to 7. Oh, and if you have any doubts as to its quality, check out the 16,500-plus ratings on Amazon that are nearly all 5 stars.

$12 at Target

Minecraft Underwater Adventure Beach Towel Target

If your kid loves Minecraft, this will be they’re new favorite towel. Featuring popular characters from the game, it’ll inspire them to have their own underwater adventures at the beach.

All About Me Beach Towel Bed Bath & Beyond

Your little ones will keep track of their towels at the pool when their names are stitched right on them. These terry towels come in blue, pink and green, measure 30 inches by 60 inches and come embroidered with any name and initial in your choice of thread colors.

All Mine! Personalized Beach Towel Bed Bath & Beyond

Looking for a great gift? This bold navy beach towel is emblazoned with your child’s name either in bright alternating colors or softer greens and blues. It gets high marks for its absorption, size, quality and softness.

$14.99 at Amazon

Athaelay Mermaid Hooded Beach Towel Amazon

Um, excuse us, Miss Glamazon. If the little one in your life is princess-obsessed, particularly when it comes to Ariel, this hooded mermaid towel will make a huge, well, splash. It fits kids ages 1 to 5 and can also be used as a poncho or bathrobe. Our guess? You’ll have to pry it off them.

From $25 at Etsy

PersonalizedCornerUS Personalized Dinosaur Kids Beach Towel Etsy

Add the name of your future paleontologist to this dinosaur print beach towel for a perfect summer gift. The style gets 5-star reviews for quality, super-fast shipping, softness and bright colors. Measuring 35 inches by 70 inches, it’ll provide your little ones with more than enough coverage (and, bonus, they won’t lose it at camp or swimming lessons!).

Best Turkish beach towels

$16.95 From $15.25 at Etsy

Kalkedon Towels Turkish Towel Etsy

Versatile, quick-drying and with more than 20 color options available, we’re smitten with these pretty 100% Turkish cotton towels. With a 5-star average rating and more than 18,000 sales, the towels are noted for their quality, beautiful colors and full-body length. Looking for a beach-themed party favor? This is it. Read more about Turkish towels here.

$29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

WetCat Turkish Beach Towel Amazon

We’re tempted to pick up this chic Turkish beach towel in several colors (it comes in 31 shades). Its thin weight makes it perfect for tossing in a pool tote, and it’s touted for being absorbent yet fast-drying, holding its color and super softness after several washes.

$22.99 at Amazon

Mebian Turkish Beach Towel Amazon

Imported from Turkey, this 100% Turkish cotton beach towel is just the thing for the sand, pool, spa, gym or shower at home. We love it in this orange, beige and fuchsia pattern, but it also comes in eight other color combos and prints. Reviewers say it gets softer with each washing, is thin without seeming too wimpy and also works great as a blanket or throw.

$29.49 at Target

Linum Home Textiles Herringbone Turkish Beach Towel Target

Fast-drying and eco-friendly, this 100% hand-loomed Turkish cotton towel has a herringbone weave pattern, is lightweight and measures 69 inches by 38 inches, making it perfect for the pool, for a picnic or as a sarong.

$9 From $4.50 at Etsy

Wholesale Towels Turkish Beach Towels Etsy

At less than $10 a pop, these lovely 100% Turkish cotton towels are worth a closer look. In more than a dozen colors (and the option to personalize), they measure 70 inches by 40 inches and are noted for their quick shipping time, pretty patterns, softness and durability.