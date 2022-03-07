Whether the trip to the beach is a few hours, a few days or — if you’re lucky enough — a full spring break trip, you’re going to want to stock up on sunscreen, water bottles, portable chairs, umbrellas, towels and more. But probably the most important essential to take on the journey is a beach bag.

From hand-woven stunners and utilitarian canvas carryalls to mesh (no sand!) totes and waterproof bags, sand-friendly choices are endless, as are the price points (our list starts at just 10 bucks and goes up from there). Materials aside, you’re also going to want to make sure your beach bag is full of clutch details like pockets, zippers, straps that can fit comfortably over your shoulder and an extra little pouch for keeping your valuables (or wet bikini bottoms) stashed away from everything else.

We chatted with travel and fashion influencers to get the tea on their go-to beach bags, and threw in a few of our own tried-and-true favorites as well.

Waterproof beach bags

$57.50 at Amazon

Scout Errand Boy Tote Bag Scout

We’ve never met a wipeable, water-resistant bag that we didn’t like, and that includes this ultra-roomy Scout Errand Boy. Also a fan is fashion and lifestyle expert Jenny Reimold, who recently bought a beach house in Florida. “This is a great beach and pool bag that I use not only for spring and summer days but also for game days,” she says. “This extra-large bag carries oversized and bulky items but folds flat to save space. The max-capacity, breakaway zipper lets you fill to the brim, or overfill and use as an open-top tote. This resourceful mom loves it for beach days!”

$45 at Scout and Amazon

Scout Original Deano Scout

Boasting a celebrity following ranging from Lisa Rinna and Matthew McConaughey to Kendall Jenner and Barack Obama, Scout bags are a perennial favorite when it’s time to pack up for the beach. With more than 1,700 positive Amazon reviews, the Original Deano is one of the brand’s bestsellers thanks to its all-weather fabric, a stable burst-proof bottom (the bag doesn’t tip!), an interior zip pocket and key ring, not to mention heavy-duty straps for carrying the 75-pound weight load.

$48 at Aloha Collection

Aloha Collection Papeʻete Reversible Tote Aloha Collection

Hillary Duff, Kate Hudson and TheSaltyBlonde’s Halley Elefante are fans of Hawaiian bag brand Aloha Collection, which churns out lightweight, water-resistant, packable bags, all awash in fun, colorful patterns. We love this reversible option (which, by the way, has a matching hip pack), for a quick beach day. Check out how Lain Snow swimwear founder Becca Ingle styled the bag here.

$150 at Yeti

Yeti Camino 35 Carryall Yeti

A rough-and-tumble bag is never a bad idea, and having tried one out ourselves, we can verify that it can handle anything you throw at it — rain, ocean water, mud, sand — and will look good as new after you hose it down at the end of the day. Adds Reimold, “Yeti’s Camino Carryall bag is the perfect beach bag for the outdoor enthusiast. With deployable organizers and a weight limit of up to 300 pounds, the bag is also favorite of boaters and fisherman, as it is large enough to hold boots, waders and gear.”

From $99.95 at Amazon

Bogg Bag X-Large Tote Amazon

More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers think the Bogg Bag is a must-have, and Reimold couldn’t agree more. “A beach tote that is both stylish and functional, the waterproof Bogg Bags are one of the most durable bags on the market, and they are washable. Unlike many beach bags, the Bogg Bag won’t tip over and it won’t leak. At the end of the day, simply rinse off and prepare for the next day!” Available in 32 colorways, the bag comes with two clear pouches that adhere to the bag’s interior by popping into built-in holes.

Mark & Graham Woven Beach Tote Mark & Graham

Brand new from Mark & Graham this season is this crisp tote that is water-resistant and, dare we say, utterly cute. Available in all-white, blue-and-white stripe or rainbow stripe, the ultra-on-trend woven-plastic bag comes with a pom tassel, is water-resistant and can boast a foil debossed monogrammed for an extra $12.50.

$118 at Vineyard Vines

Vineyard Vines Neon Tortola Classic Tote Vineyard Vines

Sometimes all you need is an old-school tote when heading to the beach, and Vineyard Vines has us covered. Featuring a summery border around its zip-top opening, this bag has a waterproof bottom and four roomy pockets inside — not to mention the most adorable gingham lining. That neon border also has a matching top, dress and bathing suit, if you’re looking to truly nail the beach lewk.

$175 at Carmen Sol

Carmen Sol Grazia Mini Tote Carmen Sol

PVC plastic, but make it fashion! We’re obsessed with these studded jelly bags from Italian brand Carmen Sol. Available in 12 colors — from a bright cherry red to a subdued nude — the waterproof bags are sure to bring some major style to the beach. Influencer Andrea Rubi recently brought her baby blue tote along for a beach day, pairing it with an adorable flowery bikini.

$170 at Kelly Wynne or $160 at Nordstrom

Kelly Wynne Bring on the Beach Bag Kelly Wynne

If this clear-and-neon tote hasn’t popped up in your IG feed yet — well, get ready, because it’s about to. Made from durable PVC plastic and available in a slew of fun accent colors ranging from this neon yellow to a more muted taupe, each Kelly Wynne bag comes with an inner pouch that can be removed (and makes for an adorable clutch if we do say so ourselves!) and is not only waterproof, but also great at repelling sand. “What I love most about the Kelly Wynne ‘Bring on the Beach Bag’ is the versatility of it — from morning to evening, beach to brunch, and staying home to going out… this is a bag that works for all of it. It’s durable enough to use by the sea, yet chic enough to carry day to day,” says Caroline Bramlett of LCB Style. Adds travel blogger and author Anna Kloots, “This is so practical! Chic, impossible to get dirty, or wet, and bright and fun for the beach! It comes in a few different colorways, so there’s a color to match every swimsuit.”

Mark & Graham Steele Waterproof Tote Mark & Graham

Durable and waterproof, this tote from Mark & Graham is a favorite of Pure Joy Home’s Liz Joy and we totally get why. First off, it comes in a rainbow of Skittles-esque hues, each of which can boast an oversized monogram in a contrasting color if you so choose. Second, it’s designed with New England company Steele Canvas, which has been around for more than a hundred years — so you know the quality is gonna be good. Lastly, it’s all about the details: In addition to being tear-proof, the bag also features an internal pocket and two brass grommets on the bottom of the bag, so you can easily shake out unwanted sand.

Business & Pleasure The Premium Cooler Bag Business & Pleasure

Keep your beverages — and your beachside sandwiches! — nice and chill with this adorable cooler bag from Business & Pleasure. “I’ve admired Business and Pleasure‘s stripes prints for many months and finally grabbed a set for our new home in Florida,” says Reimold. “These vintage-inspired matching beach bags and coolers, in ‘Lauren’s Pink Stripe’ are the perfect accessories for your spring break trip or summer vacation! Available in a variety of colors, not only are they functional but they are FABULOUS for photos too!” Find the matching beach bag ($59) here.

Straw and woven beach bags

$40 at Target

A New Day Circle Handle Straw Tote Handbag Target

Target is, not surprisingly, home to a treasure trove of beach bags that are not only cute, but affordable to boot. For the lady who isn’t looking to haul her entire home to the beach, this petite straw handbag is a solid choice. Big enough to fit your sunscreen, water and coverup, the open-top bag looks like something you could have picked up in the islands, thanks to that cute beaded handle. Says Reimold, “The best part is that this bag can take you from the beach, to the farmer’s market to shopping!” Affordable fashion influencer Jaime Shrayber loves it too, recently styling it with a matching straw visor from Hat Attack.

From $240 at Naghedi

Naghedi St. Barths Medium Plaid Naghedi

Soft, supple and utterly stylish, the Naghedi St. Barths is roomy enough for a beach day and certainly chic enough for date night. Beloved by mega-influencers like Kasey Moore and Marianna Hewitt, the woven neoprene tote is also a favorite of Joy’s, who says she “just can’t get enough” of it, and calls it her new “IT bag.” Available in a slew of solid hues and fun neon plaids, the St. Barths also comes in smaller and larger versions too.

$170 at Hat Attack

Hat Attack Traveler Bag Hat Attack

Finding a way to safely tote your hat to the beach can be a bear — raise your hand if you’re the proud owner of a smashed fedora! Hat Attack, the brand beloved by celebs like Kristin Cavallari and Halle Berry, found a solution with this genius (and gorgeous) raffia bag that will safely ensconce your hat via built-in exterior straps all summer long.

$40 at Target

Universal Thread Straw Webbing Strap Tote Handbag Target

We’re just going to say it: Target really hit a home run with this new straw tote from Universal Thread. Featuring thick webbed straps and a natural straw composition, the bag is big enough to fit a towel or two, but petite enough that it’s not going to leave a mark on your shoulder. According to TargetwithMary, “This is the perfect tote for all the beach essentials!” Chic Talk blogger Carolina Hellal is also a fan, recently styling the bag with a creamy coverup and matching straw hat while on vacation in Puerto Vallarta.

$148 at Hat Attack

Hat Attack Anya Tote Hat Attack

A woven bag is a beach classic, and we love this one from this influencer-beloved brand Hat Attack (purveyor of some of the best beach hats out there!). Simple in design, the raffia tote boasts a pretty pattern on the outside, while the interior is lined with a creamy cotton fabric and contains a zipped pocket. We’re also not mad at those chic leather handles.

$255 at We Are Poolside

Poolside Large Moroc Beach Tote We Are Poolside

An oversized beach bag that can be crossbody, too? Sign us up. Says Kloots, “If you want a classic style, Poolside is my go-to. I love that they are hand-woven by female artisans, and this style has an outer pocket, detachable crossbody strap and can be personalized.” Done and done!

$248 $198 at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Cabana Large Tote Kate Spade

Get your vacation vibes right with this (on sale!) beach tote that can fit a laptop, iPad, the largest iPhone on the market and even a whole binder. Suddenly working from the beach or pool just got a lot easier.

Mesh beach bags

$10 at Target

Shade & Shore Mesh Tote Handbag Target

Perfect for tucking into your suitcase — without taking up any space! — this packable mesh tote from Target swim brand Shade & Shore is a no-brainer at just 10 bucks. We’ve tried the goods, and while it’s not the sturdiest beach bag option, it is roomy, has three big pockets for separating all your stuff and comes in six fun colors and patterns. Complete the look with a matching mesh fanny pack for an additional $10.

From $14.95 at Amazon

Dejaroo Mesh Beach Bag Amazon

More than 4,000 Amazon reviewers give this mesh bag a whopping 4.7 stars, and Reimold is also a huge fan. “This Amazon gem is a highly rated steal for under $20,” she says. “With eight pockets, and available in 22 colors, this heavy-duty mesh bag makes organizing easy and practical! It has an inside zippered pocket to protect valuables that you don’t want showing through the mesh material or want to keep sand-free.”