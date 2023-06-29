No matter if you’re trekking on a rugged backpacking trip or simply going on a hike for an afternoon, bringing high-quality (and tasty) food with you is a must for staying energized on the trail. Especially when it comes to backpacking, the food you bring can be a total game changer. Backpacking meals not only fill you up with protein and nutrients you need to sustain you on your adventure but also don’t take up unnecessary weight in your pack along the way. With so many backpacking and dehydrated meals on the market, we know it can be hard to decide which ones will taste best let alone give you all the energy you need. We ate over 50 backpacking meals (so you don’t have to), considering the overall price point, weight, nutritional value and, of course, taste. Dehydrated meals that once tasted like cardboard have been kicked up (several) notches by chefs dedicated to making kitchen-quality meals. From staples like chili and oatmeal to global cuisines inspired by flavors from around the world, backpacking meals are now more delicious than ever. The results are in: Here are 24 of our favorite backpacking meals that are sure to elevate your outdoor dining experience. Best backpacking breakfasts Best backpacking entrees Best vegetarian backpacking entrees Best backpacking desserts