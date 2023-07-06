There’s nothing quite like pitching a tent at a secluded alpine lake with the wind in your hair, the scent of pine in your nostrils, and a view of the Milky Way twinkling into view. Something about this age-old tradition of carrying your shelter, food, and anything else you might need for the night provides a potent antidote for the modern world, with only the barest essentials in hand. Unfortunately, the soulful sport of backpacking can feel woefully inaccessible to most, due to the high price tag of necessary items (like a shelter, sleeping bag, and large backpack), and that’s a real shame. In an effort to break down barriers and increase access to the outdoors, we asked loads of our favorite wilderness aficionados for their favorite budget-friendly pieces of backpacking gear, things they wished they had known to bring along when they were just starting out. You’ll likely want to flesh out your kit with the requisite hiking pants, shirts, and packable jackets before heading into the woods on your first journey (Steep and Cheap, REI Outlet, and Patagonia Worn Wear are all excellent sources for wallet-conscious outdoor lovers), but here is a top-down look at the best affordable backpacking gear on the market today, hand-picked by experts. Best backpacking backpacks Best backpacking tents and shelters Best backpacking sleeping bags Best backpacking sleeping pads Best backpacking camp kitchen gear Best backpacking clothing Best backpacking accessories