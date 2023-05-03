Choosing a solid tent for when you’re trekking in the wilderness can be one of the most nerve-racking parts of getting into backpacking. Not only is it likely the most expensive piece of gear in your quiver, those thin walls of nylon are very likely the only thing standing between you and the elements when an afternoon thunderstorm rolls in or a chilly draft blows through the red rock canyon.

Luckily, there are loads of fantastic options on the market today, designed to fit every kind of hiker. Planning your first-ever overnight with your kids in a national park? There’s a tent for that. Heading out for a gnarly backcountry ski weekend? There’s a tent for that, too.

“There are several factors to consider before you buy an ultralight tent, including: length of trips (overnights, multi-day and/or thru-hikes), whether you’re sleeping solo or with a tent-mate/family/dog, what type of weather may you encounter, and your budget,” says Bill Gamber, co-founder and president of Big Agnes.

With those stats in mind, we hit the trail, scoured review sites and interviewed our favorite outdoor experts to uncover the top lightweight camping tents in every category. We also built out a handy guide of things to look for before you spend big on a new shelter.

What to consider when purchasing a backpacking tent

Weight

“A solo AT thru-hiker has different priorities than a couple on a weekend excursion,” says Gabi Rosenbrien, product development manager for Nemo. While the former might forgo extra pockets, peak height and double doors in favor of shaving off a few ounces, the latter might happily pack out an extra pound or two to stay cozy and headache-free on their journey.

Big Agnes

Weight and durability often go hand-in-hand on the trail, and many of the lightest-weight tents in our lineup are made with paper-thin fabric that needs to be babied a little to provide the longevity of a more durable, slightly heavier structure. If you’re aiming to count grams and go hyper-light, consider investing in a solid footprint to protect your tent’s delicate floor.

I once met a Zion park ranger in India (small world) who told me that a good rule of thumb, if you’ve got the money, is to never buy a two-person tent that’s over four pounds. It’s astonishingly simple advice that has stuck with me on every tent purchase since.

Capacity

Are you planning to bring along your partner and a 75-pound dog? Or just heading out to brave some sunny weather on your own? Staying mindful of who you’ll likely be using your tent with (and how much space they’ll want to spread out) is key when it comes to finding the right tent.

It’s also crucial to bear in mind things like peak height, floor area and vestibule space if you’re tall or know that you prefer to change inside the tent, as opposed to, say, behind a tree. Many ultralight tents offer just enough room for two standard-size sleeping pads to sit next to each other, but if you often camp in drizzly or cold conditions, you might consider sizing up to allow for more gear storage inside.

Wind and weather protection

These days, most tents (especially freestanding ones) come with a weather-proof rainfly and loads of extra guy-out points for maintaining tension at key points along the fabric so that water slides off with ease and doesn’t accumulate. That being said, not all rainfly fabric is created equal. Waterproof ratings vary from 800mm to 10,000mm (a metric that lets you know how much water pressure the fabric can withstand), and 4-season tents tend to use higher-rated materials than standard issue 3-season fare.

Big Agnes

Pole construction and materials are also key to a tent’s ability to withstand wind storms and snow-loading. Most are made with lightweight aluminum, but the thicker the pole diameter, the more weight you’ll be adding to your pack. “Pole architectures and materials tend to vary across brands and intended use,” says Rosenbrien, “so try to check out the tent in person or find a rental program before making a purchase.”

Sustainability

Paying attention to sustainability initiatives is also important if you’re concerned about the human and ecological impact of your camping excursions. Some fabrics are made with either eco-friendly dyes or a percentage of recycled materials. A mention of bluesign approved is also a marker of ethical textile creation, ensuring that at least some of the raw goods used are safe for the environment, factory workers and consumers.

Freestanding vs. semi-freestanding vs. tarp tents

An ongoing trend, especially among long distance thru-hikers, is the rise of super light tent-tarp hybrids and semi-freestanding tents that require a bit of pliable dirt or sand to stake-out the hut’s corners.

Nemo Equipment

By cutting features like snap-together tent poles in favor of trekking pole-oriented setups, these tents can offer phenomenal weight savings while providing the roomy interior space and waterproofness that you’d expect from their heavier cousins. There is, however, one catch.

Semi-freestanding tents are nearly impossible to pitch without a large area of firm dirt to stake them out in, which makes these shelters a frustrating option if you like to camp on slick rock or in the high alpine, where boulder fields and granite slabs rule.

Price

Of course, none of these high-tech features come cheap. “Overall weight, packed size, overall footprint, tent length/peak height, vestibule size, fabric strength and number of doors” are also important things to consider, according to Gamber, and there’s no magical one-tent-fits-all solution.

We made sure to include a list of our favorite wallet-friendly tents that are big on creature comforts and still light enough to take far into the backcountry in your favorite public lands.

The best lightweight backpacking tents for every kind of camper

We reached out to a handful of our favorite outdoor adventurers and gear experts to get their hot takes on what the best backpacking tents were, then split the findings into a variety of categories. Whether you’re trying to save weight or dollars, there’s sure to be a tent that’ll make you smile below.

Best all-around

Big Agnes Tiger Wall 2 REI This two-person shelter weighs in at a feather-light 2.5 pounds and packs down to an ultra-compact size, making it ideal for backpacking trips, alpine climbs, or bikepacking adventures. The tent features a solution-dyed fabric that reduces water and energy consumption during manufacturing and increases UV resistance. Ezgi Kunttas, a lead organizer for Caltech’s Alpine Club, also loves the plethora of easy-stash mesh storage pockets. “The all-mesh top also allows for excellent stargazing opportunities,” she says. The tent comes with a footprint, stakes, guylines and repair kit for added value and longevity. $450 at REI

Hilleberg Anjan 2 Hilleberg Hailing from far-north Sweden, Hilleberg offers bomber tent designs that can withstand any weather. When a storm’s brewing, Love mentioned that she turns to her trusty Hilleberg Anjan for its breathability and storm-resistance. “From deluges in rainy Nova Scotia, to cold temps in the Alps, to harsh conditions in Turkey’s Kaçkar Mountains, to moist Marquesan jungles — I want a sturdy, weather-resistant tent,” she says. It’s a touch heavier than some on our list, at 3 pounds 5 ounces, but sometimes, that’s the price you pay for rain-free chill space. $785 at Hilleberg

Nemo Dragonfly Osmo 2-Person REI The Dragonfly has been a favorite of grizzled backpackers for years, and this season, Nemo decided to make a good thing even better by reconfiguring the tent using their proprietary, 100% recycled composite Osmo fabric. This lightweight wunderkind repels water four times longer, is 20% stronger and shapeshifts less when wet, which makes this 2 pound 10 ounce three-season tent an epic choice for those drizzly Pacific Northwest pursuits. “It has 29-square-feet of living space, which is the magic number in backpacking tent world,” says Heather Balogh Rochfort, author and founder of WildKind. Best of all, the tent comes with a repair kit, stakes, guy-out cord and a split stuff sack that makes it easy to spread the weight around. $500 at Nemo $500 at REI

Best for families

Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL3 Moosejaw “We camp with our daughter, so a 3-person is necessary, and the Copper Spur hits all the right points,” says Rochfort, adding that its combination of ultralight weight (a scant 3 pounds, 8 ounces on the trail), decent headroom and superior packability make it her favorite for family outings in Colorado. There are so many noteworthy features that her daughter once stayed up late marveling at the tent’s bells and whistles on an overnight in Sedona. “She wasn't used to tent life yet and found the sleeping pads, zippers and mesh windows to be FASCINATING,” says Rochfort. This design also comes in palatial 4-person and 5-person versions if you’re craving space to stretch out. $600 at Big Agnes $600 at Moosejaw

Nemo Dagger Osmo 3-Person REI A bit heavier than the much-loved Dragonfly (the 3-person version comes in at 3 pounds, 14 ounces), Nemo’s best-selling Dagger backpacking tent was also part of the brand’s recent eco-revolution, utilizing high-strength recycled Osmo poly-nylon ripstop fabric for superior water repellence that’s gentler on the planet. Plus, the tent boasts enormous trapezoidal vestibules that lead its class in useable storage space for your pack, boots and gear. Mix that with a 42-inch peak height, a 43.9-square-foot floor area and Nemo’s lifetime warranty, and you’ll see why it’s a favorite for families (and couples who want to snuggle up with their pups). CNN Underscored’s outdoor editor Kai Burkhardt has used the non-Osmo version of this tent for years and absolutely loves how much space you get for the weight. “I camp with my partner and our 40-pound dog and this tent provides more than enough room for us all to sleep comfortably,” Burkhardt says. “I felt very thankful for the extra-large vestibules that kept all our gear dry when we had to hunker down as the outskirts of a hurricane hit our campground just outside Acadia National Park.” $600 at Nemo $600 at REI

Best ultralight shelters

SlingFin SplitWing Shelter SlingFin The modularity of SlingFin’s SplitWing Shelter is what impressed Tyler “Mac” Fox, founder of Halfway Anywhere, most of all. “It has a separate body, tarp, vestibule and floor,” he explains, allowing for gram-counting weight obsessives to simply pack the lightweight tarp and footprint when hiking in a mosquito-free zone. “Using the shelter in 60+ mph gusts in the Sierra at 12,000 feet, I was incredibly impressed with how well it held up,” he says. “Meanwhile, a friend's tent's fly ripped completely in half.” $335 at SlingFin

Zpacks Duplex Zpacks With a hyper-light trail weight of 18.5 ounces (trekking poles not included), the Zpacks Duplex Tent is light enough to be a mansion for one or roomy-enough sleeping quarters for two. Its expertly-designed blend of weight and living space (28.1 square feet of floor area and a peak height of 48 inches) are what make it a favorite every year among thru-hikers on the Pacific Crest and Appalachian Trails. Tack on a 1-ounce flat groundsheet for the full kit. “Of course, there is a caveat,” says Rochfort, “All this ultralight comfort comes at a cost, and the Duplex isn't cheap.” $699 at Zpacks

SlingFin Portal 2 SlingFin A favorite of time-honored publications like Outside and Backpacker Magazine, SlingFin’s Portal 2 is the lightest freestanding tent in the brand’s ultralight lineup. “It’s an awesome freestanding alternative if you're looking for something with a bit more structure,” says Fox. The brand has constructed this gem with an eye for durability and longevity, using UV- and mildew-resistant fabric and extra zipper sliders to increase the shelter’s lifespan. Fox says that he plans to take the Portal on the rugged, 800-mile Hayduke Trail across the Colorado Plateau this year. $540 at SlingFin

Best budget-friendly

The North Face Stormbreak 2 Backcountry The North Face Stormbreak 2 is a reliable shelter that won't let you down on your car camping and backpacking trips. This three-season tent has a freestanding design that makes setup easy and offers plenty of headroom and interior space for two people, plus dreamy outdoor views from the roll-away door flaps. The unit offers two vestibules for convenient gear storage, plus multiple interior pockets and loops for electronics and headlamps. The tent also features excellent ventilation for optimal airflow on balmy evenings and a fully seam-taped canopy and floor for weather protection. And don't worry about losing it in the crowd: this tent comes in two distinctive color schemes that stand out from the rest. $185 at The North Face $185 at Backcountry

Kelty Discovery Trail 2 Kelty For a no-frills, budget-friendly backpacking tent that’s well-designed and reliable, turn to Kelty’s Discovery Trail 2. This two-person shelter has a free-standing dome design that’s easy to set up in any conditions, even if you’re new to the game. It’s got one door and vestibule, a waterproof rainfly, plus mesh walls and panels for ventilation and late night Milky Way viewing. This model also has an optional tailor-made footprint for extra protection. Whether you're camping in the redwoods or traipsing across Joshua Tree, the Discovery Trail 2 will provide the creature comforts you need without emptying your wallet. $130 at Kelty $130 at Moosejaw

Best for cold weather

Sea to Summit Telos TR2 Plus REI Sea to Summit labels its Telos TR2 Plus as a “3+ season backpacking tent, meaning that it’s able to go the distance on chilly shoulder season treks into the Rockies or on frigid high desert evenings. This shelter features bespoke Tension Ridge architecture that creates more headroom (a lofty 43.5-inch peak height) and ventilation, while the 30-denier nylon tub floor keeps wet weather at bay. The tent also features a well-placed vent that can be zipped closed from inside, plus adjustable vents at the base of the tent that prevent condensation without letting rain in. Set it up in “hangout mode” with two trekking poles for a go-anywhere shade structure for alpine lake lounging. $649 at Sea to Summit $659 at REI