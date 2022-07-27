It doesn’t take a psychic to tell you — a magical new cookware item may be in your future. The 8-in-1 Always Pan and Perfect Pot from Our Place have been favorites on Instagram and beyond for quite some time. And the versatility of these pieces isn’t the only enchanting thing about them — at least not where this vibrant new hue is concerned.

The two top-rated cookware items are now available in Aura, a limited-edition periwinkle color designed to evoke a dusky sky. The new shade is clearly a nod to Very Peri — Pantone’s Color of the Year for 2022 — which has been popping up in decor and style since it was created by the color experts and announced in December of last year. A warm blue with an infusion of red, the color can look almost lilac in certain lights, and while certainly trendy, is poised to become a new classic.

The 16-piece functionality of the pot and pan in this luminous new shade may sound too good to be true, but it actually gets better: When you opt to bring home both pieces of cookware via the Home Cook Duo, you’ll save $60 off the regular price. If you’re looking to shop a la carte, the Always Pan is priced at $145, while the Perfect Pot is $165.

Both the Always Pan and Perfect Pot often sell out quickly in new colors, so the discounted bundle will likely go quick. So take advantage of the stars’ alignment, and be one of first to add a whole new Aura to your kitchen.