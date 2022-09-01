Ahead of Labor Day, retailers are offering major discounts on everything from clothing and shoes to beauty and home essentials. As part of Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale, shop for less with 40% off sandals and an extra 40% off clearance items through Sept. 5.

If you’ve been on the hunt for some additional pieces to add to your wardrobe or to help you out in the kitchen, you won’t want to miss out on this sale. Ahead are 15 items under $100 to add to your cart before the deals end.

Men’s styles

$219 $58.47 at Nordstrom Rack

Fossil Flynn Chronograph Leather Strap Watch Nordstrom Rack

This beautiful gold-toned stainless steel watch with a leather strap is the perfect way to dress up any look.

$99.50 From $22.47 at Nordstrom Rack

Tommy Bahama Breezeway Spectator Polo Nordstrom Rack

Save on this Tommy Bahama polo shirt that comes in 14 different colors and is comfortable enough for everyday wear.

$50 From $17.08 at Nordstrom Rack

Champion Powerblend Logo Sweatpants Nordstrom Rack

Perfect for the cooler weather ahead, these Champion sweatpants for men have an elasticized waist and logo detailing on the side.

Women’s styles

$28.97 From $8.68 at Nordstrom Rack

Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings Nordstrom Rack

Spruce up your wardrobe with a pair (or two) of these chic high waisted leggings that have side pockets and are available in 9 different colors.

$89.95 From $26.38 at Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Daphnee Braided Block Heel Sandal Nordstrom Rack

Save on a new pair of sandals like these colorful, chunky heeled ones from Steve Madden that have braided straps and come in three different colors.

$225 From $49.47 at Nordstrom Rack

Ted Baker London Nenah Puffer Backpack Nordstrom Rack

In need of a new bag? Check out this Ted Baker puffer backpack that has an exterior zip pocket and adjustable straps.

Kids’ styles

$25 From $8.07 at Nordstrom Rack

Under Armour Kids’ Tech Logo Graphic Tee Nordstrom Rack

This comfortable to wear graphic T-shirt for boys is under $10 and is available in five different prints.

$13.95 $4.17 at Nordstrom Rack

Burt’s Bees Baby Sunset Rainbow Sleep Coverall Nordstrom Rack

This long-sleeved, cotton sleep coverall from Burt’s Bees Baby features a cute rainbow pattern and a front zip closure.

$18.97 From $5.68 at Nordstrom Rack

Harper Canyon Pocket T Shirt Dress Nordstrom Rack

Available in two different fruit themed prints, this cotton T-shirt dress is perfect for playdates and has two pockets at the front.

Beauty

$100 $45 at Nordstrom Rack

Eva NYC Spectrum Hair Dryer Nordstrom Rack

Cut down on drying time with this bubblegum pink hair dryer that has two different speed settings and three different heat settings.

$25 $11.25 at Nordstrom Rack

Baxter of California Styling Paste Nordstrom Rack

This hair styling paste with agave and cactus extract leaves a semi-matte finish and can be applied on dry or damp hair.

$28 $4.33 at Nordstrom Rack

Morphe Jeffree Star Mini Eyeshadow Palette Nordstrom Rack

For less than $5, create bold eyeshadow looks with this nine-shade palette from Morphe.

Home goods

From $49.97 From $26.98 at Nordstrom Rack

Sateen Duvet Set Nordstrom Rack

Catch up on some much needed rest with this cotton, 400 thread-count sateen duvet set that comes in 3 different colors.

$89.97 From $20.99 at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Solid Down Alternative Comforter- Queen Nordstrom Rack

This down alternative comforter is made from cotton and is designed to fit a queen sized mattress.

$39.99 $17.99 at Nordstrom Rack

GreenPan Chatham Ceramic Nonstick Pan Nordstrom Rack

Make cooking easier on yourself with this lead-free and dishwasher-safe fry pan with a nonstick coating.