Ahead of Labor Day, retailers are offering major discounts on everything from clothing and shoes to beauty and home essentials. As part of Nordstrom Rack’s End of Season Sale, shop for less with 40% off sandals and an extra 40% off clearance items through Sept. 5.
If you’ve been on the hunt for some additional pieces to add to your wardrobe or to help you out in the kitchen, you won’t want to miss out on this sale. Ahead are 15 items under $100 to add to your cart before the deals end.
Men’s styles
Fossil Flynn Chronograph Leather Strap Watch
$219 $58.47 at Nordstrom Rack
This beautiful gold-toned stainless steel watch with a leather strap is the perfect way to dress up any look.
Tommy Bahama Breezeway Spectator Polo
$99.50 From $22.47 at Nordstrom Rack
Save on this Tommy Bahama polo shirt that comes in 14 different colors and is comfortable enough for everyday wear.
Champion Powerblend Logo Sweatpants
$50 From $17.08 at Nordstrom Rack
Perfect for the cooler weather ahead, these Champion sweatpants for men have an elasticized waist and logo detailing on the side.
Women’s styles
Z by Zella High Waist 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings
$28.97 From $8.68 at Nordstrom Rack
Spruce up your wardrobe with a pair (or two) of these chic high waisted leggings that have side pockets and are available in 9 different colors.
Steve Madden Daphnee Braided Block Heel Sandal
$89.95 From $26.38 at Nordstrom Rack
Save on a new pair of sandals like these colorful, chunky heeled ones from Steve Madden that have braided straps and come in three different colors.
Ted Baker London Nenah Puffer Backpack
$225 From $49.47 at Nordstrom Rack
In need of a new bag? Check out this Ted Baker puffer backpack that has an exterior zip pocket and adjustable straps.
Kids’ styles
Under Armour Kids’ Tech Logo Graphic Tee
$25 From $8.07 at Nordstrom Rack
This comfortable to wear graphic T-shirt for boys is under $10 and is available in five different prints.
Burt’s Bees Baby Sunset Rainbow Sleep Coverall
$13.95 $4.17 at Nordstrom Rack
This long-sleeved, cotton sleep coverall from Burt’s Bees Baby features a cute rainbow pattern and a front zip closure.
Harper Canyon Pocket T Shirt Dress
$18.97 From $5.68 at Nordstrom Rack
Available in two different fruit themed prints, this cotton T-shirt dress is perfect for playdates and has two pockets at the front.
Beauty
Eva NYC Spectrum Hair Dryer
$100 $45 at Nordstrom Rack
Cut down on drying time with this bubblegum pink hair dryer that has two different speed settings and three different heat settings.
Baxter of California Styling Paste
$25 $11.25 at Nordstrom Rack
This hair styling paste with agave and cactus extract leaves a semi-matte finish and can be applied on dry or damp hair.
Morphe Jeffree Star Mini Eyeshadow Palette
$28 $4.33 at Nordstrom Rack
For less than $5, create bold eyeshadow looks with this nine-shade palette from Morphe.
Home goods
Sateen Duvet Set
From $49.97 From $26.98 at Nordstrom Rack
Catch up on some much needed rest with this cotton, 400 thread-count sateen duvet set that comes in 3 different colors.
Nordstrom Rack Solid Down Alternative Comforter- Queen
$89.97 From $20.99 at Nordstrom Rack
This down alternative comforter is made from cotton and is designed to fit a queen sized mattress.
GreenPan Chatham Ceramic Nonstick Pan
$39.99 $17.99 at Nordstrom Rack
Make cooking easier on yourself with this lead-free and dishwasher-safe fry pan with a nonstick coating.