Credit card sign-up bonuses make it much easier to justify credit card annual fees for the first year, and this was certainly the case for me when I signed up for the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card in December 2021. Not only does the card come with an annual travel credit, airport lounge access and a range of other important perks, but it comes with a sizable a welcome bonus after meeting a reasonable minimum spending requirement.

Still, I decided to keep the Capital One Venture X when the annual fee was charged again in December. This meant paying $395 for a second year in a row without a welcome bonus to soften the blow.

But the end of the day, I just couldn’t cancel this card. I believe its benefits are worth a lot more than the cost of the annual fee each year — even for semi-frequent travelers. Here are the six reasons I keep the Capital One Venture X open, and why I believe this premium travel credit card is one of the best options available today.

1. The $300 annual travel credit is easy to use

You can book airfare on most major airlines with the Venture X's travel credit. Getty Images

First off, new consumers considering the Capital One Venture X should know they can earn 75,000 miles worth $750 after spending $4,000 on purchases within three months of account opening. Even without the welcome bonus, however, it comes with an annual $300 annual travel credit that can be redeemed via Capital One Travel portal.

Since Capital One Travel lets you book airfare, hotels and car rentals with cash in addition to miles, using this credit each year is a breeze. I used my hotel credit for a two-night hotel stay at a property in Bruges, Belgium in May of this year, which worked great because the cost for two nights came in at around $375. I charged the entire booking to my Capital One Venture X and watched the $300 travel credit amount drop off my account in just a few weeks.

2. You get 10,000 bonus miles every year

Getty Images

In addition to offering a $300 annual travel credit, the Capital One Venture X gives you 10,000 bonus Capital One miles each year you renew your card. These miles are worth around $100 in travel if redeemed toward travel purchases. In turn, this means the bonus miles and annual travel credit combined are worth at least $400 in total — $5 more than the card’s $395 annual fee.

The fact that I get at least $400 in value with the Capital One Venture X through these two benefits played a big role in my decision to pay the annual fee for another year. I was also able to use the 10,000 anniversary bonus miles right away, thus helping to offset the cost of the annual fee right off the bat.

3. The Venture X offers lots of airport lounge options

The Capital One Lounge at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) airport. Emily McNutt

The Capital One Venture X comes with Priority Pass Select airport lounge membership, I already have through the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. However, having the Venture X in my wallet means I can access even more airport lounges.

I’ve enjoyed the Capital One Lounge in Dallas airport three different times, and with multiple guests each time (you get two free guests with the card). Each visit helped me save at least $20 or $30 per person in food and drinks, especially since one of my visits was over dinnertime and my entire family had a full meal.

While there is only one Capital One Lounge currently open, more are on the way. The bank is in the midst of rolling out two additional airport lounges in Denver International Airport (DEN) and Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)

4. The base earning rate of 2X miles is exceptional for non-bonus spending