From booking flights to mapping out an itinerary, international travel takes careful planning. One area you shouldn’t overlook is what’s in your wallet.

While credit cards are the ideal payment method for spending abroad, since you earn rewards on purchases and generally have more protections if your card is lost or stolen. However, having quick access to cash is important even for short trips abroad.

Many of the most popular checking accounts charge foreign transaction and ATM fees, which can add up quickly. However, there are a handful of checking accounts that don’t have these fees and could save you money on your next international trip.

Here are a few checking accounts to consider for your next trip abroad.

Best checking accounts for traveling abroad in 2023

Charles Schwab High Yield Investor Checking Account: Best overall for travelers with no foreign transaction fees and reimbursed ATM surcharges.

Capital One 360 Checking: Access to branches around the US, no foreign transaction fees.

Fidelity Cash Management: Reimbursed ATM fees and a very competitive APY.

HSBC Premier Checking: Access to international bank branches.

Schwab Bank Investor Checking Account: Best overall for travelers

Schwab has one of the best checking accounts for international travelers. Getty Images

Overview: The Schwab Bank Investor Checking Account is ideal for travelers heading abroad since it offers unlimited ATM fee rebates worldwide and doesn’t charge any foreign transaction fees.

Things to know:

Unlimited ATM fee rebates worldwide.

No foreign transaction fees.

No fees or account minimums.

Earn a 0.45% APY on your checking account balance.

The Schwab Bank Investor Checking Account from Charles Schwab gets our top pick largely thanks to unlimited ATM fee rebates and no foreign transaction fees on purchases or ATM transactions. These two features combined means you can withdraw cash almost anywhere in the world without paying a fee.

Likewise, there are no monthly fees to keep the account open and in good standing. And as a plus, you also earn a 0.45% APY on your balance, which is above average for a checking account. This makes the Schwab Bank Investor Checking Account our top checking account pick for most travelers.

Capital One 360 Checking: Physical branches in the US

You might consider the Capital One 360 Checking account if you plan to use the account at home in the U.S. as well, since the bank has numerous physical branches. Getty Images

Overview: The Capital One 360 Checking account is a good option for those use a debit card to make purchases abroad and want access to bank branches in the US.

Things to know:

70,000+ fee-free ATMs in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK and Australia via the Allpoint network.

No foreign transaction fees, including at ATMs.

No fees or account minimums.

The Capital One 360 Checking account doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees for any transactions made with your debit card. Additionally, this account doesn’t charge a monthly fee or have an account minimum requirement, and there are many physical branches around the US.

However, the account does not reimburse you for ATM fees charged by another bank. So unless you’re using a Capital One ATM or one of its Allpoint partner ATM’s, you could be subject to a transaction fee levied by the other bank. Allpoint operates thousands of ATMs in the US, Canada, Mexico, UK and Australia.

This account could be a good option for those who only travel abroad occasionally and want access to physical bank branches while at home in the US. Some of its US branches even have coffee shops that offer discounted snacks and drinks to Capital One card holders. Likewise, it could be a good option for those who travel to countries with Allpoint partner ATM’s.

Fidelity Cash Management: High APY on funds

Fidelity's Cash Management account will reimburse your ATM fees. Getty Images

Overview: Fidelity offers a variety of financial products, however, its Cash Management Account may be the most underrated. With the Fidelity Cash Management account, you can earn a competitive APY on your balance while also enjoying no fees and global ATM reimbursements.

Things to know:

No account fees or minimums.

ATM fees are reimbursed globally.

Competitive 2.47% APY.

1% foreign transaction fee, not likely to apply to ATM transactions.

Fidelity doesn’t charge any account fees, has a competitive APY and offers global ATM reimbursements. The bank states that you may pay a 1% foreign transaction fee, but reports online show that this is not charged for ATM withdrawals in most cases. Your experience may vary.

Another standout feature of the Fidelity Cash Management account is that is gives members a 2.47% APY on account balances. This is significantly higher than the industry average, and is one of the best checking account APY’s we’ve seen. This plus ATM fee reimbursements can make it a good primary account, even when you’re at home.

That said, it’s worth noting that the Fidelity Cash Management Account isn’t a traditional checking account. Instead, it’s considered — as the name suggests — a cash management account. These tend to earn more interest than a typical checking account and are typically powered by brokerages.

Funds in cash management accounts are “swept” in to FDIC-insured program banks, typically on a daily basis. One risk of these accounts is that funds may not be insured until they land in the partner bank’s accounts. Do your own research to see if a cash management account is right for you.

HSBC Premier Checking: Access to branches abroad

HSBC has branches all around the world. Getty Images

Overview: HSBC is an international bank with branches all around the world. Its Premier Checking account is best suited for high-earners who can maintain either significant deposits or balances.

Things to know:

No foreign transaction fees.

No HSBC ATM fees and up to five third-party ATM fee reimbursements per month.

International presence with branches in multiple countries.

High fees, can be waived.

As an international bank, HSBC checking accounts are very appealing to high-earning expats. The HSBC Premier Checking account has no foreign transaction fees or ATM fees levied by HSBC, and the Premier account will reimburse up to five third-party ATM fees per month. HSBC also has its own ATM’s in numerous countries around the world, most of which you can use without a fee.

One downside to this account, however, is the requirements to keep it fee-free. The account charges a $50 per month fee that can be waived by fulfilling one of the following requirements. We do not recommend opening the HSBC Premier Checking account if you cannot fulfill the requirements as the monthly fee will likely outweigh the benefits.

Balances of $75,000+ in combined US consumer and qualifying commercial deposit and investment accounts.

Monthly recurring direct deposits that total at least $5,000.

A HSBC U.S. residential mortgage loan with an original loan amount of $500,000+.

This account can be a good option if you want access to HSBC bank branches while traveling overseas. The bank has branches in various cities across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East regions. However, you may be better served with another bank account if you can’t fulfill the requirements to keep the account fee-free.

Bottom line

Even though we generally recommend using a credit card for purchases abroad, having access to cash can always come in handy — especially when traveling to destinations where cash is king. In turn, having a checking account with no foreign transaction fees and ATM fee rebates can help you save money on your next trip abroad.

