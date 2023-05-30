CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

The U.S. debt crisis appears to have reached an end, with the White House and Republicans agreeing to raise the debt ceiling. While the crisis has been averted for the time being, the new deal will only raise the debt ceiling for approximately two years. In due time, we might face the possibility of the government defaulting on its debt and sending the economy into a tailspin.

As consumers, it’s important to do what we can to protect ourselves against the significant economic instability caused by a potential government default or shutdown. And ideally, it’s best to prepare yourself before word of a future government shutdown makes the headlines.

Protecting your finances against a possible U.S. default can be challenging, as it involves external factors beyond your control. However, here are some steps you can take now to mitigate the potential risk of a future government shutdown. This could be years down the road, but preparing now can put you in a better financial situation if a government shutdown happens the next time the US reaches the debt ceiling.

Postpone large purchases

Avoid making large purchases during a government shutdown. Getty Images

If the US finds itself in a government shutdown in the future, the first thing you’ll want to do is postpone large purchases. Whether it’s plans to buy a new car or that big home renovation project, you’ll often want to hold off on large purchases until the dust settles.

Financial markets can experience high volatility, currency values may fluctuate and interest rates could rise. These factors can directly impact the affordability of large purchases, making it advisable to wait for more stable economic conditions.

A government default can also erode consumer confidence, leading to decreased spending and investment. Uncertainty about the financial future and potential disruptions to essential services can make individuals and businesses more cautious with their finances.

Try to time large purchases for a time when you have the cash on hand to purchase the desired product outright. And if you need to finance a purchase, try and do so when rates and inflation are low and the political environment is stable. This could save you thousands of dollars in interest.

Monitor and diversify your investments

Having a diversified portfolio can help smooth out the economic effects of a government shutdown. Getty Images

Monitoring your investments during a government default is crucial due to its potential impact on financial markets. Stock markets, bond markets and currency exchanges can experience significant fluctuations as investors react to the uncertainties and risks associated with the default.

Certain industries, such as financial institutions or those reliant on government contracts, may face greater risks during a default. Bonds issued by the government or government-related entities could experience credit rating downgrades or default themselves.

By actively monitoring your investments, you can stay informed about market developments and make timely decisions to protect your portfolio. This may involve adjusting your investment strategy to mitigate potential losses, or taking advantage of potential investment opportunities.

During times of economic uncertainty, it’s more important than ever to have a well diversified portfolio. A mixture of stocks, bonds, real estate, cash and other investments can help you make it through government shutdowns, recessions and other tough financial times with lesser impact to your savings.

Shore up your finances

Reduce your expenses and save the difference ahead of a government shutdown or other bad economic event. Getty Images

A government default can have widespread effects on the economy, including potential disruptions to employment and income. This makes now a good time to re-evaluate your budget and cut unnecessary expenses. Establish a new budget that aligns with your financial goals and prioritize essential expenses. Identify areas where you can cut back on discretionary spending to increase your savings and create a financial cushion.

Credit markets may tighten, making obtaining loans or financing more difficult and expensive. Lenders may become more risk-averse and impose stricter lending criteria. During a government default, it’s more important than ever to maintain an emergency fund that covers at least six months of living expenses. An emergency fund will provide a buffer in case of layoffs.

Ideally, you’ll want to cut your expenses well in advance of a government shutdown or other economic downturn. You might use these savings to pad your emergency fund and rainy day fund, which could help you weather the financial storm that could come with a future government shutdown without having to take out debt or sell your existing investments.

If you’re saving cash, consider putting your emergency fund in a high-yield savings account to earn interest on your savings. One of our favorite high-yield savings accounts — the Bask Bank Interest Savings Account — is offering a 4.75% APY at the time of writing. This can help you passively grow your savings with relatively low risk, so you’re in a good position if a future government shutdown rattles the economy.

Pay off or refinance high-interest debts early

Get rid of credit card and other high-interest debt before times of financial uncertainty. Getty Images

The financial instability of a government default can cause interest rates to increase, making it a good time to pay off high-interest debts. It’s best to prioritize paying off high-interest debts, since your debt can increase with interest rate hikes and cause further financial distress. You’ll also improve your credit worthiness and financial reputation.

Maintaining a strong credit profile becomes even more critical during a default, as lenders and financial institutions may become more cautious about extending credit. By responsibly managing your debts and paying them off, you’ll improve your credit score and increase the likelihood of accessing favorable credit terms in the future. This can be beneficial when seeking loans for major purchases, such as a home or a car.

Again, focus on paying this debt down before a government shutdown occurs. If you can’t pay it off in the near term, you might consider moving credit card debt or other high-interest debt to a balance transfer credit card that offers a promotional 0% APR. This lets you save on interest charges while you pay down your debt.

One good example of this is the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card. This card offers a 0% introductory APR for the first 18 billing cycles on balance transfers made in the first 60 days after you open the card (19.49% to 29.49% variable afterward).

Prepare for possible social security delays

Social security payments could be delayed during a future government shutdown. Getty Images

A government default can lead to disruptions in government agency operations, including those responsible for disbursing social security benefits. The lack of funding can result in delays in processing and distributing payments to beneficiaries.

Delays in benefit payments due to a government default can result in financial strain for recipients who rely on these funds for essential expenses such as housing, healthcare and daily living costs.

This situation drives home the importance of having contingency plans, such as maintaining emergency funds or exploring alternative sources of income, to help navigate potential delays and mitigate the impact on financial well-being.

If you rely on social security, this makes it even more important to have a well-funded emergency fund and other retirement savings. Do what you can to save extra money to pad these accounts so you have extra money to rely on if your social security payment does not arrive when you expect it during a future government shutdown.

Bottom line

We narrowly missed a government shutdown this time around, which is good for all of us. But if the past few years are any indication of the future, the country could find itself in the same situation in the coming years. So, it’s best to prepare now so you know what to expect if we do find the country in a government shutdown.

The main takeaways are to stay out of debt, keep cash savings on hand and diversify your investments. And of course, these are good words of advice for personal finance in general; oftentimes, the more savings and less debt you have, the better prepared you’ll be for the future.

