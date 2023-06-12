CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

When I tell people I have over a dozen credit cards in my wallet, I’m often met with, “But do you use them all?” I absolutely do. Every card serves a purpose, whether it gets me elite status benefits, lounge access, free hotel nights or other freebies. Some of these perks don’t require me to carry my credit cards, but others do. While planning a recent 4-day Chicago vacation, I knew one credit card wouldn’t do.

My friend was visiting from the UK and she wanted to experience all the sights and food Chicago offers. With the right credit card combination, I could earn maximum points on every dollar spent and save money on sightseeing activities and food. In total, I saved over $80 and earned thousands of valuable points. Here are the five credit cards I brought with me on my four-day trip to Chicago:

Related: Easy ways to earn extra rewards with your credit card

The World of Hyatt Credit Card

Paying for my hotel stay with The World of Hyatt Credit Card will help me maintain top-tier Hyatt elite status. Hyatt

I spent my first two nights in Chicago at the Hyatt Centric Magnificent Mile, so bringing my The World of Hyatt Credit Card was necessary. The card earns 4 points per dollar spent at Hyatt hotels, so I used it for that purpose. The card also earns two elite qualifying night credits for every $5,000 spent, getting me closer to World of Hyatt Globalist status with each purchase. Putting hotel expenses on this card makes that $5,000 threshold much more attainable for me.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

The Capital One Venture Card got me complimentary access to The Art Institute of Chicago. Getty Images

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is a staple in my wallet, thanks to its 2 miles per dollar earned on all spending. But on this trip, it came hand in two unexpected ways: Discounted coffee and free museum admissions. You read that right.

Capital One offers select cardholders a complimentary 6-month membership to The Cultivist. Typically priced at $40 per month, this membership provides free admission to over 50 museums throughout the U.S. and Europe. These include notable museums like the Louvre in Paris, the Guggenheim Museum in New York and The Art Institute of Chicago. I was thrilled to use my membership to get free admission for myself and my friend, which would otherwise cost us $32 per person. That one visit covered more than half of the Venture Card’s $95 annual fee.

After an inspiring visit to the museum, my friend and I looked for a place to get our coffee fix. Among the options that popped up on Yelp was the Capital One Cafe. Capital One currently has 50 cafes in 19 states, where visitors can enjoy Peet’s Coffee drinks in a communal workspace and attend the occasional workshop. These cafes even have free meeting rooms available to students, non-profits and alumni organizations.

While anyone can visit a Capital One Cafe, eligible cardholders enjoy a special perk: 50% off coffee purchases. I drink a lot of cold brew iced coffee and have spent upwards of $12 for a drink; I can’t say it’s always worth it. So it was refreshing for my friend and I to stop by the Capital One Cafe and get two perfectly smooth cold brews for just $2 each. It was a great place for both of us to get work done, the coffee was solid and significantly cheaper than any other place we visited during our trip — all courtesy of my Capital One Venture Card.

Related: Your guide to earning and redeeming miles in the Capital One miles program.

American Express Gold Card

The Amex Gold card earns 4 points per dollar on all dining purchases. Getty Images

Chicago is a great food town, and I had my list of favorite restaurants I wanted to visit. My friend and I made the rounds, enjoying amazing burgers at Au Chevaul, an obligatory pizza run to Lou Malnati’s and snacking on pastries at Goddess & The Baker in between. Afterwards, we headed to Whole Foods to grab some healthy snacks for the rest of our stay.

I knew all of this spending would add up, which is why I made sure to pack a credit card that earns bonus points on dining and grocery spending. My American Express® Gold Card earns 4 Membership Rewards points per dollar spent at restaurants (worldwide) and U.S. supermarkets (up to $25,000 annually, then 1 point per dollar). In turn, I earned lots of points on our various food stops.

When we were too exhausted to get dinner after sightseeing and walking over 15,000 steps, we decided to order comfort food through Uber Eats. Even that was partially offset by my Amex Gold, which includes a monthly $10 credit towards Uber or Uber Eats purchases. Since Lyft was cheaper than Uber, I knew I wouldn’t use my credit for a ride back to the airport. But it provided convenience (and savings) when I was too tired to go out for a meal.

Related: Your guide to airline and hotel dining rewards programs.

The Blue Business Plus Credit Card from American Express

I put business expenses on the Amex Blue Business Plus card to earn 2 points per dollar and keep my personal and business expenses separate. Getty Images

The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express is one of my favorite credit cards, as it earns 2 American Express Membership Rewards points per dollar spent on all purchases (up to $50,000 per calendar year). The card has no annual fee and I consistently save hundreds of dollars yearly through Amex Offers deals.

You might be wondering why I packed this card if I already had my Venture Card on hand, which also earns 2 miles per dollar everywhere. Well, it’s a business credit card, and I try to use the Blue Business Card solely for business expenses.

Since this trip to Chicago doubled as a work trip for both of us (we’re both content creators who earned income writing about aspects of our trip), many of my purchases were eligible business expenses. I like to keep my business spending separate, so bringing the Blue Business Plus with me was an absolute must.

Related: Best business credit cards that earn rewards and can get you through a cash crunch.

The Platinum Card from American Express

I bring the Amex Platinum with me on all of my trip thanks to its various travel benefits. Getty Images

I always bring The Platinum Card® from American Express with me while traveling, even though it doesn’t have the most lucrative rewards earning structure. The card has an impressive suite of travel protections, so I always bring it in case I need to make a last-minute travel booking.

For example, two years ago I stayed at a terrible (but cheap) hotel in New York. After the first night, I decided to check out early and move to the Soho Grand. The hotel had reasonable rates of around $300 per night, but by booking through Fine Hotels & Resorts (an exclusive Amex Platinum benefit), I got a free night along with complimentary breakfast and a room upgrade.

You never know when your travel plans change, so I always like to bring my Amex Platinum with me for added perks and protections. I didn’t need to use any of them on this trip to Chicago, but it was nice to be prepared.

Related: How to earn credit card bonuses without breaking your budget.

Bottom line

Credit cards have their drawbacks and shouldn’t be used recklessly. But if you leverage them correctly, having multiple cards in your wallet can save you hundreds of dollars on travel. Even on this relatitely short trip, I managed to save $80 from various credit cards. I travel enough to set hundreds of dollars in perks from even the most expensive cards in my wallet.

The key is to familiarize yourself with all of your credit card benefits and maximize them based on your travel habits. For exmaple, most people aren’t aware of the Capital One Cultivist membership that can save them hundreds on museum admission. Or the Uber credits available to Amex Gold card holders. So if you haven’t done so, dust off your credit cards, take a look at their perks and be sure to take advantage of them during your travels.

Check out CNN Underscored’s list of the best credit cards currently available.

Get all the latest personal finance deals, news and advice at CNN Underscored Money.