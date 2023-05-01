CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

IHG One Rewards is one of the lesser-known hotel loyalty programs, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore it. IHG’s hotel portfolio spans brands from budget-friendly to high-end luxury in many countries throughout the world. This includes classic brands like Holiday Inn, InterContinental and Kimpton and newer additions like EVEN, Avid and Atwell Suites.

IHG has a suite of credit cards, including one business credit card called the IHG® Rewards Premier Business Credit Card. The card has a suite of valuable benefits, including instant Platinum Elite status, up to $50 in United TravelBank credits every year and a fourth night free on all award stays. Plus, its $99 annual fee is offset by an annual free night certificate that’s worth up to 40,000 IHG One Rewards points.

Right now, the card is offering an increased sign up bonus of 165,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Travel website The Points Guy values IHG One Rewards points at 0.5 cents apiece, making this bonus worth $825. However, it’s possible to get more value depending on how you redeem your points.

This is a strong offer and one that frequent travelers should consider if they’re eligible to open a business credit card and want to earn free hotel stays. And even if you don’t own a traditional business, you might be eligible to open a business credit card as a sole-proprietor if you have side-hustle. Read our guide to applying for business credit cards for more information.

Let’s take a closer look at the IHG Rewards Premier Business card, its benefits and what you can book with its sign up bonus.

The IHG Rewards Premier Business card’s features

The IHG Rewards Premier Business card is jam-packed with features, which is rare for a card with a modest $99 annual fee. Many of these features offset the card’s annual fee and can enhance your stays at IHG properties around the world.

A stellar sign up bonus

As discussed, the IHG Rewards Premier Business card is currently offering an increased sign up bonus of 165,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on the card within the first three months of account opening. This is a solid offer, and can be used for multiple free nights at IHG properties.

We’ll go more in-depth on what you can do with this bonus later in the article. However, it’s worth noting that IHG prices its award nights dynamically, so points rates change by date and property. Award nights start at just 5,000 points per night, meaning the bonus could be worth up to 33 free nights.

Solid earning rates on common business purchases

The IHG Rewards Premier Business card also has a set of bonus earning categories that are useful for business owners. You’ll earn points on all purchases you make with the card, and bonus points when you make purchases in specific categories.

Here’s a look at the card’s bonus categories:

10 points per dollar: At IHG hotels and resorts

5 points per dollar: Travel, gas stations, dining, social media and search engine advertising and office supply stores.

﻿3 points per dollar: All other purchases.

When you stay at an IHG hotel and pay with the IHG Rewards Premier Business card, you can earn up to 26 points per dollar on all charges. This is because you’ll earn 10 points per dollar when you pay with the card, 10 points per dollar for being an IHG One Rewards member and 6 points per dollar for being a Platinum Elite member. This elite status tier is included with the card.

Further, you can earn extra benefits by meeting certain spend thresholds on the IHG Rewards Premier Business card:

Spend $20,000 per calendar year: Earn a $100 statement credit and 10,000 bonus.

Spend $40,000 per calendar year: Earn top-tier Diamond Elite status.

Spend $60,000 per calendar year: Earn an additional free night certificate worth up to 40,000 points.

Annual free night certificate

One of the best benefits of the IHG Rewards Premier Business card is the included free night certificate. Every year you renew your card membership, you’ll receive a free night certificate that can be redeemed for stays that cost up to 40,000 IHG One Rewards points.

Additionally, you can add points to the certificate if you’re redeeming for a more expensive stay. For example, if you want to book a night that costs 55,000 points, you can redeem the certificate and 15,000 points to cover the night. There is no limit on how many points you can add to this certificate.

If you value IHG One Rewards points at 0.5 cents apiece, this certificate is worth $200. This is more than double the $99 annual fee.

Fourth night free on award stays

Another great benefit of the IHG Rewards Premier Business card is that it gives you a fourth night free on all award stays. When booking stays of four nights or more, every fourth night is free. This is true even if the fourth night is the most expensive night on your booking.

You can use this benefit multiple times on a single stay, and there is no limit on how many times you can use this benefit every year.

Instant Platinum Elite status with the option to upgrade to Diamond Elite

IHG Rewards Premier Business card includes Platinum Elite status for as long as the account is open. This is IHG’s second-highest status tier and includes a number of benefits that can make your IHG stays more enjoyable.

Benefits include:

60% bonus on points earned on hotel stays.

Reward Night promotional discounts.

Complimentary upgrades, subject to availability.

Welcome amenity at check-in.

Early check-in, subject to availability.

2pm late check-out, subject to availability.

These benefits aren’t as fruitful as top-tier Diamond Elite status, but they’re still useful for those who spend a few nights a year at an IHG property and otherwise wouldn’t earn IHG elite status. And remember, you can upgrade to Diamond Elite status by spending $40,000 per calendar year on the IHG Rewards Premier Business card.

Up to $50 in United TravelBank credit per year

The IHG Rewards Premier Business card also includes up to $50 in United TravelBank credit every year when you link the card to your United MileagePlus account. You’ll get $25 on January 1 and another $25 on July 1. The credits expire July 15 and January 15, respectively. This credit can be used to book United flights when booking directly with the airline.

Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS statement credit

Finally, the card will reimburse you for either your Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS application fee once every four years. I recommend travelers opt for Global Entry, as it includes TSA PreCheck priority security and expedited entry at US customs. However, those who frequently travel to Canada and Mexico might prefer NEXUS as it provides expedited entry to these countries.

3 ways to redeem 165,000 IHG One Rewards points

Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa in Grand Cayman. IHG

From the Caribbean to Europe, you’ll find IHG properties all around the world. To kickstart your trip planning, here are three interesting ways you can use the IHG Rewards Premier Business card’s 165,000-point bonus.

A weekend at the Kimpton Seafire in Grand Cayman

If the Caribbean is calling your name, consider a weekend in luxury at the five-star Kimpton Seafire in Grand Cayman. This property is a favorite among IHG loyalists, with a pristine private beach, well-designed pool and multiple on-site bars and restaurants. The rooms are great too, with balconies and posh furniture.

Again, IHG prices award nights dynamically, so the price you’ll pay for a room varies day by day. However, I’ve found that rooms generally go for 70,000 points per night (plus an $80 resort fee), so you can use the IHG Rewards Premier Business card’s bonus to book two nights and still have points left over. It’s a great value despite the pesky resort fee, since nights often cost over $1,000 per night.

4+ nights in Chicago at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco

Feeling like a visit to the Windy City instead? The Kimpton Hotel Monaco is one of IHG’s premier properties in Chicago, with sleek rooms, excellent on-site dining options and a prime downtown location. You’re in walking distance to most Chicago attractions like Millennium Park and the Magnificent Mile, and close to public transportation that can take you to the city’s bustling neighborhoods.

As a Chicago-area native myself, I highly recommend visiting Chicago in September. It’s after the hot summer months and well before the city’s notoriously cold winter weather. Award nights start at 51,000 points per night on many dates this September, making the 165,000-point bonus worth four nights at the hotel when combined with the fourth night free discount.

6+ nights at the Holiday Inn Lisbon

Want to stretch your points for a week in Europe? Look no further than the Holiday Inn Lisbon. It might not be the most luxurious hotel on this list, but it still has nice rooms, a rooftop pool and a city-center location close to the action. It’s a clean and comfortable place to sleep after a long day of exploring Lisbon.

The main attraction to this property, however, is the award price. I found award nights starting at just 29,000 points per night in October. This means your 165,00-point bonus can get you six free nights in the hotel when you combine the bonus with the IHG Rewards Premier Business card’s fourth night free benefit.

Bottom line

The IHG Rewards Premier Business Credit Card is currently offering an increased sign up bonus of 165,000 bonus points after you spend $3,000 on the card within the first three months of opening the account. This is the best sign up bonus we’ve seen for this card in recent history.

Plus, the card’s various benefits make the card a long-term keeper too. Its annual free night certificate, United TravelBank credits and fourth-night free benefit are some of the most notable, as these ongoing benefits can give you hundreds of dollars in value that offset the card’s $99 annual fee.

Learn more about the IHG Rewards Premier Business Credit Card.

