CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

Compared to regular savings accounts, high-yield savings accounts let you grow your money quicker. In these uncertain economic times, a high-yield savings account could be a good place to store money safely while earning interest.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), the typical savings account pays an annual percentage yield (APY) of just 0.37%. (FDIC) as of March 2023. Notwithstanding this average, several respectable banks provide rates of 4% or more on high-yield savings accounts at the time of writing. Many of these savings accounts also have customer-friendly features like sophisticated mobile apps, included ATM cards and no monthly maintenance fees.

Whether you’re saving money for a rainy day or a down payment on a home, a high-yield savings account is a good choice. These accounts can also be a good place to store your tax refund if you just filed your taxes and are looking for a place to store the funds.

But it can be hard to figure out which high-yield savings account to open since offerings change frequently and interest rates fluctuate. So, let’s take a look at 7 of the best high-yield savings accounts.

7 great high-yield savings accounts

You’ll notice a pattern with the list of our top ten best high-yield savings accounts: none of the country’s largest banks made the cut. This is because — at the time of writing — the big-name banks lack competitive rates and tack on hefty fees and minimum deposit requirements.

The banks on our list, on the other hand, entice customers and their deposits by offering high-interest rates and strong customer service. And as you’d expect, the FDIC backs them up for up to $250,000 in deposit insurance per depositor, per bank and per ownership category.

Before we take a closer look at some of the best high-yield savings accounts, note that the APY these accounts charge can fluctuate. These interest rates are current at the time of publishing and we’ll do our best to keep them updated. Regardless, check the bank’s website for the most current APY.

Related: How to choose the best checking account.

UFB Preferred Savings

UFB Preferred Savings provides the highest APY on this list at the time of writing. Getty Images

Overview: The UFB Preferred Savings Account, which is at the top of our ranking thanks to its high 5.02% APY, is perfect if you want to grow your money while still having easy access to it.

Things to know:

Earn up to 5.02% APY (as of 3/31/23).

No maintenance or service fees.

No minimum deposit requirement.

Complimentary ATM card.

What we like about the UFB Preferred Savings Account: Not only does this account top the field with an impressive annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 5.02%, but it is also a great choice for those who have animosity towards fees of any type from their savings accounts.

There are no hidden monthly service fees, so your money is easy to access online, and the mobile banking app is reliable. Also, the complimentary ATM card may appeal to users who would rather not deal with external bank transfers when they need cash.

CIT Bank Savings Connect

Like many banks, CIT lets you deposit checks via its mobile app. iStock

Overview: The CIT Bank Savings Connect account is a great choice for people who want an online-only savings account with prompt customer service.

Things to know:

An attractive 4.50% APY.

$100 initial deposit.

Mobile check deposits.

What we like about CIT Bank Savings Connect: The mobile banking app for CIT Bank lets you do basic things like check your transaction history and move money between your CIT Bank accounts. But if you need to talk to a customer service agent, the bank is known for having helpful agents available 24/7 via live chat on its website and through its app. Better yet, you can talk to a real person live from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

Note that CIT has other savings accounts with varying interest rates, fees and features. For example, its Platinum Savings account has a higher 4.75% APY. However, you must maintain a balance of $5,000 or more to get this rate. Otherwise, your APY drops to 0.25%.

Learn more about and open the CIT Bank Savings Connect account.

First Foundation Bank Online Savings Account

If you're based in California, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas or Florida, you can visit a physical First Foundation Bank location. Getty Images

Overview: Not only does First Foundation Bank provide online banking, but it also has physical branches for customers who prefer brick-and-mortar locations for their bank. Its online savings account pays 4.50% APY at the time of writing.

Things to know:

Competitive 4.50% APY.

30+ branches across California, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas and Florida.

No geographical restrictions to opening an account.

No maintenance fees.

ATM card available with up to $20 in ATM fees per visit, with no monthly limit.

What we like about the First Foundation Bank Online Savings Account: The First Foundation Bank Online Savings Account is an excellent option if you want to maintain a balance of $1,000 or more. This is one of the most competitive savings accounts due to its simplicity and elevated annual percentage yield (APY) of 4.50%.

It’s also one of the few banks that provides ATM cards and reimburses customers for up to $20 per transaction, with no monthly reimbursement limit. In addition, people living in California, Nevada, Florida, and Hawaii may access their funds at any of the bank’s 30 physical branch locations.

Bask Bank Interest Savings Account

Earn American Airlines miles or cash on your savings with Bask Bank. iStock

Overview: The Bask Bank American Airlines Miles Savings Account is popular for those wanting to earn American AAdvantage miles on their savings. But if you’d rather earn cash, the Bask Bank Interest Savings Account provides an excellent 4.45% APY.

Things to know:

Strong 4.45% APY.

Live support for customers is available 6 days a week.

Option to earn American Airlines miles or interest.

Minimum deposit of $0.

No minimum balance requirement.

No monthly service charges.

What we like about the Bask Bank Interest Savings Account: With an annual percentage yield (APY) of 4.45% at the time of writing, it has one of the best rates for saving money in the country.

If you’re saving American AAdvantage miles for a vacation, you might consider opening the Bask Mileage Savings Account instead. This account earns 2 miles per dollar per year on your savings, distributed monthly. Travel website The Points Guy values these miles at 1.77 cents apiece, giving you an effective 3.54% APY. That said, it’s possible to get more value from your miles if you redeem for high-end award flights. Run the numbers and see what works best for your needs.

Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about monthly fees or minimum balances with either of the Bask Bank savings accounts. You’ll only have to pay a fee if you need to send a wire transfer out of your account.

Primis Savings Account

Earn a 4.35% APY with Primis Savings Account. iStock

Overview: Primis Bank’s Savings Account has a competitive 4.35% APY at the time of writing, and the bank has physical branches in Maryland and Virginia.

Things to know:

A straightforward APY of 4.35%.

$1 opening minimum deposit.

Free incoming wires.

No minimum balance.

Zero service fees.

What we like about the Primis Savings Account: Although Primis Bank’s physical presence is restricted to just two states, the bank’s impressive Primis Savings Account is an online-only account that can be created from your home.

It features a great APY of 4.35%, and you can open an account for just $1. The bank also provides free inbound wires and doesn’t require a minimum balance. If you need to contact customer support, you may reach them via phone, email, or chat.

CIBC Agility Online Savings Account

CIBC is one of the largest banks in Canada, with limited US operations. AFP via Getty Images

Overview: In terms of high-yield savings accounts, the CIBC Agility Account offers an attractive 4.27% APY interest rate and may be an ideal choice if you have at least $1,000 to deposit.

Things to know:

High-interest rate (4.27% APY).

No monthly maintenance fees.

$1,000 minimum opening deposit.

What we like about the CIBC Agility Online Savings Account: CIBC Bank is a full-service bank with roots in Canada that provides US consumers with a desirable savings account, among other financial services products.

The CIBC Agility Savings Account is a savings account that can only be opened online. There are no monthly fees for keeping the account open. To open your account, you must have a $1,000 minimum deposit. But once the account is set up, it has no minimum balance.

LendingClub High-Yield Savings Account

LendingClub's savings account includes an ATM card that reimburses out-of-network ATM surcharges. Getty Images/Westend61

Overview: The LendingClub High-Yield Savings account combines a high-interest rate with no monthly fees and a modest opening deposit.

Things to know:

Mobile check deposits.

High 4.25% APY.

No monthly fees.

ATM card available with fee reimbursements.

What we like about the LendingClub High-Yield Savings Account: The APY on the LendingClub High-Yield Savings Account is 4.25%, which is higher than the national average and one of the highest we’ve seen. You won’t be charged any monthly service fees, and customers can make free internal and external transfers online and through mobile banking.

Customers who want an ATM card can request one without cost, and LendingClub will refund them for ATM costs at other banks without restriction.

There are no physical LendingClub branches, but customers can deposit and withdraw money from their accounts using their phones, certain ATMs or via online banking.

Get all the latest personal finance deals, news, and advice at CNN Underscored Money.