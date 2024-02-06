A history of the federal funds rate
The federal funds rate is the rate at which banks charge one another for overnight lending — but it doesn’t just impact those banks.
The rate affects everything from how much interest you pay on credit card balances, mortgages and car loans to how much banks pay on savings and certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. Think of the fed funds rate like a pebble thrown into a pond, said Stephen Kolano, chief investment officer at Integrated Partners, a financial planning and registered investment advisory firm.
“It ripples through the economy,” Kolano said.
Understanding the federal funds rate
When you deposit money at a bank, that money is then used by the financial institution to lend money to customers in the form of personal loans and mortgages. But banks are typically required to keep a certain minimum amount of cash reserves on hand to ensure their stability, and sometimes banks borrow from one another to meet those minimum amounts. Those requirements are set by the Federal Reserve, which in March of 2020 removed reserve requirements as a way to increase liquidity during the pandemic.
Enter the federal funds rate, also known as the fed funds rate. It’s a range set by the Fed to provide banks with guidance for how much to charge one another for borrowing that money. As of January 2024, the federal funds rate is at a target range of between 5.25% and 5.5%.
When the federal funds rate increases, borrowing money becomes more expensive for banks, and those costs trickle down to consumers. A higher fed funds rate tends to make it more expensive to buy a home, get a loan from the bank or maintain a credit card balance.
“It’s a foundational interest rate for all other loans,” Kolano said.
Historical overview of the federal funds rate: 1990-2024
Here is a breakdown of the federal funds rate history going back to 1990.
The early 1990s: The United States started the decade with an eight-month recession that began in 1990, and the Fed brought the fed funds rate from around 8.25% in 1990 down to 3% by 1993 in an effort to fight unemployment. But once the economy picked up and unemployment dropped, the Fed changed course in 1994, quickly bringing the rate back up to around 6% in 1995 before cutting it again, then keeping it relatively steady for the next few years.
The dot-com boom: Starting in 1995, the stock market rapidly rose thanks to speculation that drove up the price of internet and technology stocks. This has become known as the “dot-com bubble,” which eventually burst when many of the tech companies involved were not able to become profitable. As a result, the Fed raised rates in 1999 to around 6.5% by mid-2000.
The dot-com bust: When the dot-com bubble burst — and speculation around high-flying tech stocks sank — the stock market crashed in 2001. Concerned with the economy, the Fed cut rates consistently until they were around 1% in 2003.
The housing market boom: As the economy recovered from the dot-com boom and bust, market watchers became worried about a housing bubble. By this point, the Fed had raised rates back up to 5.25% in 2006.
The housing market crash: The housing bubble burst, and the Fed acted, cutting interest rates from late 2007 to early 2008, ending with the fed funds rate at 2% in April 2008.
The Great Recession: When the housing market crashed, unemployment soared and the Great Recession of 2008-2009 began. The Fed slashed rates to 0%, where they stayed until 2015.
2015-2019: About six years after the Great Recession ended, the Fed began to raise rates again to a range of 2.25% to 2.5% before cutting them slightly in 2019 in what the Fed called a “mid-cycle adjustment.”
The Covid-19 pandemic: The pandemic may have led to the shortest recession the US has seen at just two months long, but worries still caused the Fed to implement “emergency” rate cuts to a range of 0% to 0.25%.
2022-2023: As the economy rebounded in the aftermath of the pandemic, the Fed was forced to aggressively raise interest rates starting in March 2022 as inflation hit a 40-year high.
Here is a visual representation of federal funds rate chart history, using data from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System:
Federal funds rate and recession: Analysis of the 2008 Great Recession
The Fed uses the fed funds rate as a tool to heat up or cool down the economy, which was certainly the case following the housing market crash that sparked the financial crisis of 2008. As the economy weakened, the Fed lowered the fed funds rate from 4.75% in late 2007 to 2% in April 2008, then to 0% by the end of the year.
While the recession technically ended in 2009, unemployment remained historically high, and economic growth was slow. The Fed kept the fed funds rate near the floor for the next seven years in hopes of giving the economy a boost.
Impact of the housing market crash on the federal funds rate
The US housing sector experienced broad growth starting in the 1990s up until around 2006, when home prices peaked and then began falling. This became known as the housing market crash, which led to the financial crisis of 2008.
As the housing bubble burst and unemployment soared, the Fed aggressively cut rates to zero by the end of 2008.
Federal funds rate during the Covid-19 pandemic
It was a similar situation in 2020, when the Fed implemented “emergency” rate cuts to bring the fed funds rate to zero out of concern for the economy amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Borrowing money was essentially free, Kolano said. But as the economy boomed coming out of the pandemic, prices started to get out of control and inflation hit a four-decade high. As a result, the Fed aggressively raised the fed funds rate to its current range of 5.25%-5.5% by mid-2023.
“The pace and the amount of interest rate increases this cycle is, in a lot of ways, like nothing we've seen ever,” Kolano said.
The role of the Federal Reserve in determining the federal funds rate
A committee within the Fed called the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) regularly meets eight times a year to determine whether they will make changes to the federal funds rate.
The committee assesses key economic factors such as inflation, employment and gross domestic product (GDP) to make its decision.
Federal Reserve strategies: An analysis of rate hikes and cuts
The Fed’s ability to hike and cut interest rates is an important tool in its toolbox, as the result of the FOMC’s decisions can stimulate or slow the economy.
When the FOMC hikes interest rates, the cost of loans and debt is increased.
“All of a sudden it costs more to get a mortgage, it costs more to take out a loan or start a business, it’s more expensive to buy a car,” Kolano said. People are less likely to borrow money, which dampens demand in the economy. The idea is that with less demand and a similar amount of supply, prices should begin to come down.
On the other hand, when the Fed cuts interest rates, borrowing money becomes more affordable. When that happens, people are more apt to take out loans to start businesses or buy houses, which helps stimulate the economy.
There is typically a lag of around 18 months between when the Fed enacts one of these strategies and when the economy actually reflects that move, Kolano said.
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
The Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee makes decisions around the federal funds rate based on the state of the economy, which it determines using indicators such as inflation and employment data.
The Fed typically cuts the fed funds rate when it needs to stimulate the economy and hikes the rate when it needs to slow the economy. For example, major economic disruptions such as the Great Recession and Covid-19 pandemic saw major declines in the federal funds rate as the Fed took action to stabilize and stimulate the economy. On the other hand, the Fed dramatically increased the fed funds rate in 2022 and 2023 as it worked to slow the economy and soaring levels of inflation.
After initially cutting rates in 2020 out of concern over the pandemic’s impact on the economy, the Fed raised rates starting in 2022 to fight soaring inflation.
The key moves in federal funds target rate history include the decline from 6.5% in early 2001 to 1% in 2003 during the dot-com bust; the hike from 1% in mid-2004 to 5.25% in mid-2006 ahead of the housing market crash; the cut from 5.25% in late 2007 to 0-0.25% in late 2008 during the Great Recession and the hike from 0-0.25% at the start of 2022 to 5.25-5.5% by mid-2023.
