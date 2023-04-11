CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Big credit card welcome bonuses are one of the best ways to earn travel rewards without flying. You can leverage these bonuses for incredible travel experiences with relatively low effort. Fancy a trip to the Maldives? You’re a few credit card sign-up bonuses away. Want an all-inclusive vacation covered entirely on points? There’s a card for that too.

To earn those big bonuses, you often have to complete between $1,000 to $15,000 in your credit card spending within a specific period. Generally, the higher the welcome bonus, the larger the spending requirement. But you don’t have to downgrade to a lower sign-up bonus just because your spending ability isn’t on par with Jeff Bezos’.

There are lots of ways to meet credit card spending requirements without going into debt or straying from your budget. Let’s take a look at a few ways to earn welcome bonuses without going into debt.

Time your credit card applications around large purchases

Try to time your credit card applications around large purchases. iStockphoto

When applying for a new credit card, consider any large purchases you have coming up. Timing your applications around these expenses can make spending requirements much more manageable. Whether it’s a home improvement project, new mattress, back-to-school supplies or the holiday shopping season, you can knock out a lot more spending by organizing credit card applications around these purchases.

Apply for a credit card with a low spending requirement

A number of airline credit cards have low spending requirements. iStock Editorial/Getty Images

An easy way to ensure you can meet spending requirements is to apply for a card with a low spending requirement. Plenty of rewards credit cards offer substantial welcome bonuses in exchange for spending $2,000 or less on a new card:

Automate and pre-pay your regular bills

There’s no better way to knock out a spending requirement than to use it for everyday purchases and bills. By setting your bills like home internet, cell phone service and utilities to autopay from your credit card, you’ll ensure they are paid on time while meeting credit card spending requirements.

You can even pre-pay some larger bills, like your insurance premium and even utilities. Of course, you’ll want to make sure that you have the funds available to pay off the card at the end of the month. There’s not much of a point in accruing a large balance if you end up paying interest on it – even if you are earning a substantial credit card sign-up bonus.

Aside from automating and prepaying bills, you might also want to consider buying gift cards for future purchases. This might work out favorably on many fronts: Sometimes, stores like Office Max and Safeway offer discounted Visa and merchant gift cards. You can purchase these with your credit card and then use them for pre-budgeted expenses like groceries and dining.

Before doing this, however, check your credit card’s terms. There may be language in its terms and conditions that exclude gift card purchases from counting towards spending requirements. But if you’re a few hundred dollars short, this might help you meet your spending requirement and stick to your monthly budget.

Pay your rent with a credit card

Paying rent with your credit card is an easy way to make progress toward a credit card bonus. Getty Images

Rent or mortgage payments are significant expenses for most folks, creating a fantastic opportunity to meet spending requirements without going into debt. There are several options for paying rent with a credit card and many overlap with how you can pay your mortgage.

In most cases, you will pay a convenience fee of around 3%, or $30 per $1,000. It might be worth it if you’re earning a big enough sign-up bonus. Payment platform Plastiq occasionally runs promotions offering lower processing fees or waiving them altogether. Sometimes, you can even earn “Fee-Free Dollars” when you sign up using a referral link.

Just note that Plastiq no longer accepts American Express cards and some issuers and card networks limit Plastiq payments to certain purchases. For example, Visa personal cards can only be used to pay rent, utilities, tuition (daycare and camps included), taxes and government fees, insurance and club fees with Plastiq. See this page on Plastiq’s website for the full list of restrictions.

Pay tuition

It may be worth paying a fee to pay tuition with a credit card if it helps you earn a large credit card bonus. Getty Images

College tuition payments can be steep, but the glass is still half full. That’s because you can often channel this expense towards meeting credit card spending requirements. Many colleges accept credit cards for tuition payments, though you might end up paying a fee of 1.5-3%.

If your institution doesn’t accept credit cards for tuition payments, Plastiq is a workaround. The platform allows you to make payments to various merchants, including universities. Just be sure to allocate additional time for processing so you don’t get hit with late fees. First-time payments to universities might take longer to process than rent payments.

Like rent and mortgage payments, you’ll need to evaluate whether the points you’re earning are worth the fee. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card currently offers 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 within the first three months from account opening. The bonus is worth at least $750 towards travel, but potentially more if you utilize Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partners. If you end up paying $250 in tuition payment fees to complete the spending requirement, you’re still coming out ahead.

Pay your taxes

If you have a big tax bill to pay this April, look at the bright side: You can meet a credit card spending requirement at a reasonable rate. You can pay your taxes with a credit card for a 1.87% fee. That’s lower than the fees you’ll incur when paying rent or tuition through Plastiq.

Add an authorized user

Enlisting help from a trusted friend, family member or significant other is a great way to meet spending requirements faster. You can do this by adding an authorized user to your account. Doing this is free in most cases (though some premium credit cards do add a fee) and lets you earn rewards when your friends or family members make a purchase.

That said, you should only add an authorized user you fully trust. It’s your responsibility to pay for the authorized user’s purchases. It’s also a good idea to discuss big purchases ahead of time, along with expected repayment terms if you’re being reimbursed.

Get help from friends and family

See if you can put a friend's large purchase on your credit card to earn your welcome bonus. Getty Images

If you don’t feel comfortable adding friends and family as authorized users, you can still enlist their help in meeting spending requirements. Get the word out that you have a spending requirement to meet and offer up your card for big purchases. And again, you’ll want to be clear on repayment expectations and only recruit people you trust.

Years ago, I had a large spending requirement to meet on my American Express® Gold Card. My aunt was in the market for a new refrigerator. I met her at the store, swiped my card and had her pay off my credit card shortly after. I knocked out my credit card spending requirement and she got my gratitude.

If all else fails, ask for an extension

If all else fails and you fall short on your credit card spending goal, you can always ask for an extension. Banks are under no obligation to honor these requests, but you might encounter a sympathetic phone agent who can work some magic on your behalf. And after all, you don’t know until you ask!

