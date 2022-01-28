CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission if you apply and are approved for an account, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

If you’re a Discover credit card holder and an Amazon shopper, you might be in luck. That’s because the online retailer is currently running a promotion that can help you save money on many products sold by Amazon when you use cash back from select Discover cards.

Depending on which offer you’re targeted for, you can score as much as 40% off, up to a $40 savings at Amazon. Other card holders are seeing 30% off for up to $30 in savings, $10 off a purchase of $50, or $30 off a purchase of $150.

Get up to 40% off at Amazon with your Discover credit card, up to $40 in savings. Amazon

If you’re eligible for any of these offers, you’ll need to use Discover cash back to pay for at least a portion of your Amazon purchase at checkout to trigger the discount. You can use the offer any time before the promotion expires on July 21, 2022.

But there are a number of steps you need to follow first to actually lock in the savings from any of these offers, so we’ve put together a step-by-step guide to ensure you’re getting every penny.

How to save up to 40% at Amazon with your Discover card

For starters, in order to potentially be targeted for this promotion, you must have a Discover credit card. These include the Discover it® Cash Back, the Discover it® Miles and the Discover it® Chrome.

If you have one of these cards but haven’t connected your Discover card to your Amazon account, you’ll need to link your two accounts. Log in to Amazon and add your Discover card as a payment method, then look for the option to enroll in “Shop with Points” under the “Your Account” tab (or click here to get to Shop with Points). On the next screen, click the “Enroll” button for the Discover card you just added.

Add your Discover credit card to your Amazon account and enroll in "Shop with Points." Amazon

Once your accounts are linked, you’ll need to click here to check if you’re eligible for an offer. Since these are targeted promotions, you might see a message saying that you’re not eligible, even if you have a Discover card connected to your Amazon account. But if you just enrolled in “Shop with Points,” you may need to wait 24 hours for Amazon’s records to refresh before being able to see an offer.

If you’re eligible, make sure to activate your offer by clicking on the “Activate promotion” button. You can then shop at Amazon as you normally would, but during the checkout process, you’ll want to select your linked Discover card as your payment method.

You’ll then need to apply at least 1 Discover cash back point to pay for your purchase to trigger the discount. Amazon might automatically default to applying points for the full purchase amount, but you can manually change it and designate the amount of cash back you want to apply toward your purchase — as little as 1 cent if you want. The rest can then be paid for with your Discover card.

You only need to apply 1 Discover cash back point to your Amazon order to get the discount. Amazon

Fortunately, you’ll get the same value when redeeming your Discover cash back at Amazon as you’d receive if you chose a statement credit redemption instead. Basically, $1 in cash back equals $1 at Amazon, which means you’re getting the same 1 cent per point. This is a much better value than what you’d get when using American Express or Chase points, who often run similar Amazon promotions for their own card members.

Once you’ve applied at least 1 point to your payment, you’ll see the discount added to your order, but keep in mind you’ll only see the discount on items sold directly by Amazon, not most third-party sellers.

With the 30% or 40% off offers, you’ll receive the savings on all purchases you make until you hit the maximum savings of either $30 or $40, depending on your offer. However, with the $10 off $50 and $30 off $150 offers, you’ll need to have at least $50 or $150 in eligible purchases in your Amazon shopping cart, respectively, for the discount to appear.

Get up to 40% off some great Amazon products

Let’s take a look at some examples of how you can score some great discounts with these Amazon Discover offers.

CNN Underscored recently tested the best vacuums for pet hair, and our choice for the best overall robot vacuum for pet hair was the iLife V3S Pro. It’s currently available on Amazon for $114.99 during Prime Day. But add in the 40% off Discover discount and you’ll drop the price to a crazy low $74.99 before taxes and shipping.

Take 40% off the best pet hair vacuum if you're targeted for this Discover card holder discount at Amazon. Amazon

Or, if you read our story on why AirTags are the ultimate travel companion this summer and you want to pick up a few Apple AirTags, they’re currently available on Amazon for $27.50 each before taxes and shipping. But if you’re targeted for the 40% off Discover discount, you can bring that price down to just $16.50 apiece.

Grab Apple AirTags as low as $16.50 if you're targeted for Amazon's Discover card 40% discount. Amazon

You can even pair this discount with Amazon’s daily deals or any of Amazon’s category-specific money-saving offers, such as saving $20 when you spend $60 on select beauty products.

Up to 40% off third-party retailer gift cards too

While these Discover discounts don’t apply to Amazon gift cards, they do apply to many other retailer gift cards that Amazon sells. And Amazon literally has hundreds of options, including retailers that might be useful right now such as Netflix, DoorDash, Safeway and more.

Take as much as $20 off your grocery bill by buying a gift card to Whole Foods and applying the 40% off Discover offer. Amazon

So even if you don’t have anything you need at Amazon at the moment, you can buy a gift card for yourself using the discount and bank the savings for later.

What should you do if you’re not targeted?

If you’re not targeted for any of these particular Discover promotions, keep checking back, as sometimes previously ineligible customers are suddenly eligible. Similar offers are also currently available on credit cards from Chase and American Express, so there’s a chance you’ll be able to save with a different card.

And if you don’t have any of these credit cards, make sure you check out our guide to be sure you’re using the best credit card for Amazon purchases, even if you can’t get any discounts right now.

With Amazon being a go-to shopping site for many households nowadays, this promotion is the perfect way to save money if you’re eligible. So make sure you take a look if you’re a Discover credit card holder, and if you’re targeted, get your discount when you buy from Amazon!

