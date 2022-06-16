CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the LendingTree affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

It’s now possible to carry a piece of a Boeing 747 in your wallet. For a limited time, American Express and Delta Air Lines are offering new and existing eligible card members the chance to carry a piece of metal from the world-famous 747 superjumbo jet every day.

Through Aug. 3, 2022, new and current card members with the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card can order a limited edition Boeing 747 metal card. Previously, the card has been available as a metal credit card, but this is the first time you can secure one of the cards made metal directly from the old superjumbo.

Delta Air Lines retired the last of its Boeing 747 aircraft in 2018 in order to take on a fleet of aircraft that are more fuel-efficient, and in effect, more sustainable. Since the aircraft’s retirement, Delta moved some of its old superjumbo jets to an “aircraft graveyard” in Arizona, as the dry desert air is known to be the best place to preserve equipment.

In order to make the old 747 into a credit card, a team of metal workers disassembled and parted out the aircraft before harvesting the aluminum alloys that made up its fuselage and wing spars. The final credit card product is made from 25% of the aircraft metal.

For aviation enthusiasts, owning a piece of 747 in their wallet is a big deal. The limited-edition design is incredibly clean-cut and aesthetically pleasing — even for the non-aviation geek. According to American Express, it’ll be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

American Express

If you’re interested in having a part of aviation history in your travel wallet, consider applying for the Delta Amex Reserve sooner than later. Currently, new card members can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 in the first three months after opening the account. For small business owners, the Delta Amex Business Reserve currently comes with a welcome bonus offer of 110,000 bonus miles when you spend $6,000 in your first three months of being a card member.

Either of these cards are good choices for frequent Delta flyers. In fact, we consider the Delta Amex Reserve to be the best card out there for a Delta companion certificate. That’s because each year upon renewal of your card (it comes with a $550 annual fee; see rates and fees), you’ll receive a domestic first class, Delta Comfort+ or main cabin round trip companion certificate.

Additionally, with both the personal and business versions of the Delta Amex Reserve, you’ll get complimentary access to Delta’s network of Sky Clubs as long as you’re traveling on a same-day Delta flight. Plus, you’ll also have access to other lounges, such as the American Express Centurion Lounges when you’re traveling on a Delta flight that day.

If you already have a Delta Reserve card and want a 747 metal version, fret not. Current Delta Amex Reserve and Delta Amex Business Reserve card members can request a 747 metal card via the Amex app, online or by calling the phone number on the back of their card.

Learn more about the Delta SkyMiles Reserve American Express Card.

Learn more about the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business American Express Card.

Looking for a travel credit card? Find out which cards CNN Underscored chose as our best travel credit cards of 2022.