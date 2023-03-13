While surging rates are rarely a good thing for borrowers, the Federal Reserve increasing the benchmark interest rate throughout 2022 and into 2023 is great news for savers.

Consumers who open a new account currently find some pretty decent rates with various savings products, including high-yield savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs). Today’s higher rates may not be enough to help anyone grow rich on interest alone, but they can help consumers earn some interest on cash savings so they’re better equipped to keep up with inflation.

But, what are the best savings accounts today? And, where can you find them? While the average savings account paid an annual percentage yield (APY) of just 0.35% as of February 2023, per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), a range of online banks are offering rates of 4.0% or more. The best savings accounts also offer extra perks and features, like mobile app access and no monthly maintenance fees.

However, there are a few things you should consider before deciding on a savings account. Read on to learn everything you need to know about savings account and how to pick the best one for your needs.

What is a savings account?

Savings accounts are a low-risk way to grow your cash savings. iStock

Unlike checking accounts that make it easy to access your money or make purchases with paper checks or a debit card, savings accounts are meant to hold onto savings you don’t need to access on a regular basis. As such, many savings accounts only let you access your money through a money transfer or at an ATM, or by making a withdrawal in person.

That said, consumers can open a savings account for any reason. It’s also possible to open multiple savings accounts and use them to save for different goals. It’s not uncommon for individuals to have a separate savings account for short-term savings and another for their emergency fund. From there, many individuals open targeted savings accounts for goals like college funding, travel or retirement.

While the average interest rate on savings accounts is pretty low nationally, you’ll find a range of online institutions that offer much higher yields overall. Many of the best savings accounts also come with low minimum balance requirements (or no requirements) and no monthly maintenance fees or hidden fees.

Is my money safe in a savings account?

Like checking accounts, savings accounts offered by banks are almost always insured by the federal government through the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). This means your deposits are safe up to these limits if the bank runs into financial problems or ultimately goes into default.

If you open a savings account at a credit union, on the other hand, your funds will be insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) instead. Either way, both institutions insure amounts of up to $250,000 per depositor and per account.

How to choose the right savings account

Look for savings account with no fees and a high interest rate. iStock

To find the best savings account for your needs, you need to think about the way you bank and the features you value the most. The most important considerations to keep in mind include interest rates, fees, minimum balance or deposit requirements, account limitations and accessibility.

Interest rates

The whole point of high-yield savings accounts is earning as much compound interest as you possibly can on your money. Ultimately, this is why you should compare the best savings accounts side-by-side to see which ones pay more interest before you look at other factors.

Generally speaking, you should strive to earn the highest savings rate you possibly can on your deposits with the lowest amount of fees (or no fees). Not only can the interest you earn on your savings grow and compound over time, but it can help your savings keep up with inflation for the long-term.

Common fees

You’ll also want to keep fees in mind as you compare savings accounts, and ideally you’ll find an account you like that doesn’t charge them. Fortunately, many of the best savings accounts come with no monthly maintenance fees and no hidden fees. One example is the Capital One 360 Performance Savings account, which doesn’t have any ongoing monthly fees or account minimums.

In addition to monthly maintenance fees, watch out for other fees that may include:

Inactivity fees

Stop payment fees

Returned item fees

Paper statement fees

Overdraft fees

ATM fees

Look through the terms and conditions of the accounts you’re opening to see if the bank charges any of these fees. If you think you’ll wind up in a situation where you need to pay one, you might consider looking for a savings account at a different bank.

Related: The worst financial fees and how to avoid them

Balance and deposit requirements

Some savings accounts have minimum balance requirements. iStock

Also be aware that some savings accounts have monthly maintenance fees that are waived if you keep a certain amount of money on deposit. This may not pose a problem if you keep enough savings in the account all year long, but monthly fees can add up if you frequently move money around or have to deplete your savings.

You may also notice that some savings accounts require you to open an account with a minimum amount of money. Some accounts also require that you have a minimum amount of money in your account to get the highest APY, or to complete required activities on a regular basis.

One example here is the Savings Connect account from CIT Bank requires a minimum deposit of $100 to open an account. Separately, CIT Bank’s Savings Builder account offers its highest yield to customers who keep at least $25,000 on deposit or transfer at least $100 to their account on a monthly basis. Otherwise, your yield drops to a lower percentage.

Account limitations

Some savings accounts advertise exceptional rates on their savings, but their best rate only applies on deposits up to a certain amount. As an example, the Primary Savings Account from Digital Federal Credit Union offers an APY of up to 6.17%, but only on amounts up to $1,000. After that, any remaining savings you have accrues interest at a rate of just 0.15%.

Additionally, many savings accounts limit the number of withdrawals you can make within a specific month. This is despite the fact Regulation D from the Federal Reserve — a regulation that limited savings withdrawals and transfers to six per month on most accounts — was suspended in 2020.

Accessibility

Finally, you’ll want to make sure you can have access to your account information and funds transfers at all times. In other words, you should make sure that you can access your cash when you need it. Typically, this is made possible through a bank’s mobile app or website.

Ideally, you’ll be able to log in at any time to see your balance and recent transactions on your account. You may also be able to set up transfers to and from your new savings account, or even use mobile check deposit.

Where can you open a savings account?

Most banks and credit unions offer savings accounts. Getty Images

You can open a savings account with any institution that offers them. This may include large national banks, smaller regional banks or even your local credit union. However, a range of only-online banks offer savings accounts with competitive rates and terms.

Before you decide on the type of institution you want to open a savings account with, it makes sense to determine whether you prefer to bank online or in-person. Where a local bank or credit union may let you do both, online banks that don’t have any physical locations require that you do all your banking tasks online or with a mobile app. This may be good or bad, depending on your perspective.

One of the biggest benefits of banking online comes in the form of higher rates on savings accounts. While this isn’t always the case, online institutions that don’t have a brick and mortar building to care for may be able to offer better yields and lower fees (or no fees at all) on the various savings products they offer.

Ultimately, you should want to research a range of savings account options before you take steps to open one. By shopping around and comparing accounts based on their rates, fees and features, you can wind up with the best savings account for your needs and goals.

Does applying for a savings account impact your credit?

Unlike when consumers apply for credit cards, the majority of banks and credit unions do not place a hard inquiry on your credit reports when you open a savings account. Instead of “hard pull,” some will do a “soft pull” on your credit that gives the bank a look at your credit profile for approval purposes.

Fortunately, soft pulls do not have any impact on your credit score at all. This means opening a savings account will not typically impact your credit.

That said, many financial institutions will check whether you have a report with an agency called ChexSystems before they let you open an account. ChexSystems is a consumer reporting agency that tracks your banking data, including new accounts you’ve opened and old accounts you’ve closed.

If you have negative items in your ChexSystems account, such as bounced checks, overdrafts or an involuntary account closure, it’s possible you won’t be able to open a new checking or savings account. Also note that you’re entitled to a free copy of your ChexSystems report every 12 months through the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

Should you open a savings account?

Opening a savings account can benefit almost anyone, and it almost doesn’t matter where they are in their financial journey. While saving in this type of account won’t help you build credit, a starter savings account is a safe way to save money for any number of goals. Meanwhile, those who are financially established can benefit from the security and easy access to funds that a savings account provides.

Regardless, a savings account can help you earn more interest if you keep your spare cash in a checking account. And since many savings accounts come with no fees and no minimum balance requirements, it’s a low-risk way to store your money.