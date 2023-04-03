CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Guide to Chase 5/24

In the world of reward credit cards, Chase is arguably king, thanks to the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Freedom Flex℠ and an impressive line-up of co-branded airline and hotel cards from brands like United Airlines and Hyatt.

Chase stands out from the pack and continues to be a popular choice for savvy consumers who want to maximize rewards on everyday purchases. While it may be tempting to apply for multiple Chase cards, one glaring (yet unofficial) policy might stand in the way of an approval: Chase’s 5/24 rule.

The Chase 5/24 rule is an important consideration for anyone applying for a Chase credit card. Chase will likely deny your credit card application if you’ve opened five or more new cards in the past 24 months. This rule applies to all Chase credit cards, including co-branded and small business cards.

It’s important to be aware of the 5/24 rule because it can significantly impact your ability to qualify for a Chase credit card. By understanding it, you can better plan your credit card applications to have the best chance of being approved for the cards you want.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the 5/24 rule.

What is the Chase 5/24 rule?

The Chase 5/24 rule is an unofficial policy that applies to Chase credit card applications. Simply put, if you’ve opened five or more new credit card accounts with any bank in the past 24 months, you will not likely be approved for a new Chase card.

The 5/24 rule applies to almost all Chase credit cards, including popular ones like the Chase Sapphire Preferred and Chase Sapphire Reserve®.

Which cards are subject to the 5/24 rule?

The 5/24 rule applies to all personal and business cards issued by Chase, including cobranded credit cards. While Chase business credit cards are subject to the 5/24 rule, business cards won’t typically count toward your 5/24 status.

That is because — with a few exceptions — business card applications generally don’t appear on personal credit report. So if you’ve opened three personal cards and two business cards in the past 24 months, you are not violating the 5/24 rule in most cases. The notable exception to this rule is small business cards issued by Capital One that often appear on personal credit reports.

Exceptions to the Chase 5/24 rule

While the 5/24 rule applies to all Chase cards, there are a few workarounds that can help you get the card you want. First off, you can product-change a card regardless of your 5/24 status. For example, you can downgrade a Sapphire Preferred to a Freedom Flex or upgrade from the latter to the former. However, you will usually miss out on the welcome bonus for these cards as you’re not opening a new account.

You can still be added as an authorized user on someone else’s Chase account if you’re over 5/24. Additionally, Chase will sometimes send targeted offers that are not subject to this rule. There have also been reports of people getting approved for credit cards through targeted in-branch offers, despite their 5/24 status.

How do I check my 5/24 status?

You can check your 5/24 status by checking the number of new credit card accounts appearing on your credit report.

Major credit bureaus like Experian, TransUnion and Equifax can provide a complete list of your accounts and the date each was opened. This information will allow you to calculate your 5/24 status and determine if you are eligible for certain credit cards or loans.

You can also track your 5/24 status with the Experian or Credit Karma mobile apps. Both are free to use and let you see your credit card accounts fairly easily. The Experian app even lets you sort your accounts based on the date you opened them.

What to do if you’re over 5/24

If you’ve opened more than five accounts in the last 24 months, the best thing you can do is wait until your existing accounts are over two years old. You may consider putting all of your credit card accounts and the date you opened them in a spreadsheet so you can easily track when you’re back under 5/24.

Or, if you’re over 5/24 and want to open a new account before then, consider opening a new account with a different bank. For example, American Express has a great line-up of transferable rewards cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express and American Express® Gold Card along with cobranded cards like the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card to name a few.

Of course, other banks have application rules too. American Express has a once-per-lifetime rule on welcome bonuses, but the bank sometimes targets customers with offers that exclude this restriction. You’re also limited to two new Amex cards every 90 days.

Further, Barclays is rumored to impose a 6/24 rule on occasion, though the bank has not acknowledged or consistently enforced this rule. Likewise, we’ve heard reports that Bank of America may not approve your application if you’ve had three or more new cards in the past 12 months.

Keep these application rules in mind and you won’t waste a credit inquiry on a card you likely won’t get approved for.

Frequently asked questions about the 5/24 rule

Still have questions on Chase’s 5/24 rule? Here are quick answers to common questions.

How is Chase 5/24 calculated?

The calculation of 5/24 is based on how many new credit card accounts you have opened in the past 24 months. Mortgages, car loans and most other loans do not count toward 5/24. However, if you downgrade or upgrade a card and the bank pulls your credit or changes your card number, that may count towards your 5/24 status.

Does being an authorized user count towards 5/24?

Further, being an authorized user is also factored in, since those accounts typically appear on your credit report. However, we’ve heard reports of Chase approving applications over the phone if authorized user accounts put an applicant over 5/24.

What day of the month will I go under 5/24?

If you’re about to fall under 5/24, wait until the first day of the month following the day you go below 5/24 to apply for a new Chase card. For example, if you’re set to fall below 5/24 on April 23rd, wait until May 1 to apply for a new Chase card. Otherwise, you may not be approved.

How do I know if I’m under 5/24?

You can find out whether you’re under or over 5/24 by checking your credit report with free tools provided by Experian or Credit Karma.

Are business cards subject to the 5/24 rule?

Most business cards do not count toward your 5/24 status, but Chase business cards are still subject to the 5/24 rule. So if you’ve applied for six business credit cards in the last 24 months, you’re not disqualified from applying for a Chase card because of 5/24 alone.

That said, if you’ve applied for six personal cards (which do count towards your 5/24 status), you likely won’t be approved for a Chase business card. Keep in mind the issuer may take into account your overall credit history and other factors when evaluating your application.

Bottom line

If you’re strategic with your credit card applications, the Chase 5/24 rule doesn’t have to be a hindrance. Generally, you’ll want to apply for Chase cards first to ensure approval. Further, you might consider submitting business card applications first since they don’t usually impact your 5/24 status.

If you’re well above 5/24, then you can look outside of Chase or try one of the few workarounds to get the Chase card you want. Rules like this can feel restrictive, but with a bit of planning, it should have no bearing on whether you get approved for your ideal credit card.

