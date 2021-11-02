CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com, and this compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site.

There are many Chase credit cards that earn Chase Ultimate Rewards points, and while those points are typically best used for travel opportunities, you can also redeem them at Amazon. While we normally suggest saving them for travel, Amazon currently has an offer that’s a great way to not only use your Chase points, but to also save on your next Amazon purchase.

Chase credit card holders targeted for this promotion can save 50% off their Amazon purchase, up to a maximum discount of $15, when using Chase Ultimate Rewards points at Amazon between now and July 15, 2022. Other Chase card holders are being targeted for $10 off a $30 purchase, or $15 off a $50 purchase.

Save 50% off your next Amazon purchase if you're targeted for this Chase credit card offer. Amazon

If you’re targeted for one of these offers, you’re in luck, because Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner (though you don’t have to wait until Prime Day to use it). But not all Chase cards are targeted, so we’ve broken it down step by step to see if you’re eligible for the discount and, if you are, show you how to apply it to your Amazon order.

How to save money at Amazon with your Chase credit card

For starters, you must have a Chase credit card that earns Ultimate Rewards points. This includes popular credit cards such as the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and the Chase Freedom Flex℠. Other Chase credit cards that earn points and miles tied to one specific airline or hotel are not eligible for this offer, unfortunately.

If you have a card that earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points, you’ll need to link it to your Amazon account and enroll in the “Shop with Points” payment option. You can click on this link to add your card to “Shop with Points,” or look for it under the “Your Account” tab on Amazon’s website.

Link your Chase credit card to Amazon's "Shop with Points" tool. Amazon

Once your Chase card is linked, click here to activate the 50% off offer. Remember, though, this is a targeted promotion, so you might see a different offer, or a message that says you’re not eligible. If the latter is the case, you may want to check back every so often, as sometimes Amazon targets people later down the line. Also, if you just enrolled in “Shop with Points,” you may need to wait 24 hours to be able to activate the offer.

But if you see the offer, you can enroll by clicking the “Activate now” button, and once enrolled, you can shop for any products at Amazon that are both sold and shipped by Amazon. Unfortunately, items sold by third-party merchants are ineligible for this discount, but while Amazon gift cards are also excluded, you can purchase many other retailer gift cards — such as Best Buy and Whole Foods — and get the discount.

With the 50% off offer, you’ll receive the discount on all purchases you make until you hit the maximum savings of $15. However, with the $10 off $30 or $15 off $50 offers, you’ll need to have at least $30 or $50, respectively, in eligible purchases in your Amazon shopping cart for the discount to appear.

Once your purchases are in your Amazon cart, there’s one more step to get the discount to apply to your order. During the checkout process, you’ll need to select your linked Chase card as your payment method, and then use at least 1 point to pay for your purchase. Once you do, you’ll see the discount show up in your checkout total on the right side of the screen.

You'll need to apply at least 1 Chase point to your order in order to see the $10 discount. Amazon

When paying with Ultimate Rewards points at Amazon, 1 point equals 0.8 cents, which isn’t a great value. In fact, frequent flyer website The Points Guy values Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents apiece when you use them for travel. But you only have to use 1 point at Amazon for this discount to kick in, and the rest of your total can then be paid with your Chase credit card.

Be careful, though, because many times Amazon will automatically apply the full amount of points to your order, so you’ll want to manually change it to just 1 point. To do this, enter $0.01 in the points section, which will apply just 1 point to your payment. Of course, you can apply any number of points you want, but you’ll get more value for your points by using them for travel down the line.

Get up to 50% off some great Amazon products

With so many items on Amazon, we picked a few examples to show you how the 50% discount can save you money.

In our roundup of the 20 Amazon products our readers loved in June, one of the most popular items was Apple’s AirTags. You can currently get an AirTag for $27.50 at Amazon, but with the 50% discount, you’re looking at paying only $13.75 before taxes and shipping.

Score an Apple AirTag at half-price with this targeted 50% off Chase offer at Amazon. Amazon

Or, in our story on the best handheld vacuums in 2022, we named the Black + Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean as the best overall cordless handheld vacuum. It’s currently $59 at Amazon, but if you apply the 50% Chase discount for $15 in maximum savings, you’re looking at just $44, plus taxes and shipping.

Take $15 off one of the best cordless handheld vacuums if you're targeted for this Chase credit card offer. Amazon

You can even pair this with other discounts you find, such as the save $20 when you spend $60 on select beauty products promotion.

Don’t have a Chase credit card?

Even if you don’t have a Chase credit card — or if you aren’t targeted for this particular promotion — there are similar Amazon offers going on right now for those with Discover or American Express cards. This means there’s a chance you might be able to still save some money on your next Amazon purchase.

Also, other discounts for using your credit card points typically pop up on Amazon from time to time, so even if you aren’t currently targeted for any of these offers, keep your credit card enrolled in Amazon’s “Shop with Points” program in case you’re eligible for another offer at a later date.

And remember, this Chase offer at Amazon is only good through July 15, 2022 so if you’re targeted for it, make sure to take advantage before it disappears.

If you don’t currently have an eligible Chase card, here are several options you might consider:

Learn more about the Chase Freedom Flex.

Learn more about the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card.

Learn more about the Chase Sapphire Reserve.

Read CNN Underscored’s guide to the best credit cards for Amazon purchases.

Get all the latest personal finance deals, news and advice at CNN Underscored Money.