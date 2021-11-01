CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

The Discover it® Cash Back credit card features a rotating set of bonus categories that earn 5% cash back, up to $1,500 in purchases each quarter. With 2022 winding down, the issuer just released its categories for the first quarter of the 2023 calendar year.

The rotating categories on the Discover it Cash Back card for the first quarter of 2023 — which runs from January 1 to March 31 — are grocery stores, drug stores and select streaming services.

Since many people make regular visits to both grocery stores and drug stores, it shouldn’t be hard to earn plenty of bonus cash back in these two bonus categories. Plus, many of these same stores sell gift cards to use at their own stores — or even at other stores — making it even easier to reap your 5% cash back.

And when it comes to streaming services, there’s a long list of eligible options that earn bonus cash back: Amazon Music, Amazon Prime Video, AMC+, Apple Music, Apple TV, Audible, DirecTV Stream, Discovery+, FUBO, Google Play, HBO Max, iHeartRadio, MLB.TV, Pandora, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Showtime, SiriusXM, Sling TV, Spotify, Starz, Vudu, YouTube Music, YouTube Premium and YouTube TV.

For those who already have the Discover it Cash Back card, the current categories for the last quarter of 2022 are still in effect — Amazon.com and digital wallets. Of course, lots of folks shop on Amazon, and digital wallets includes all purchases made using Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, so you have plenty of opportunities to earn extra cash back when doing your holiday shopping, both online and in person.

Since the Discover rotating bonus categories are capped at $1,500 in combined purchases each quarter, card holders can earn up to $75 in quarterly bonus cash back just by enrolling in the categories each quarter, and then making sure to use their Discover card at the right merchants.

If you’re thinking about getting a Discover it Cash Back credit card, in addition to earning cash back rewards, the card also comes with an introductory APR offer for new card holders on both purchases and balance transfers.

You’ll pay a 0% APR on all purchases for the first 15 months you have the card, as well as a 0% APR on balance transfers for 15 months from the date the first transfer posts to your account, with a 3% intro balance transfer fee until Feb. 10, 2023 (then up to a 5% fee on future balance transfers, see terms). The APR on both offers jumps to a variable 14.99% to 25.99% after the introductory periods end, so just make sure you pay off your debt before that.

New Discover it Cash Back card holders also get a match of all the cash back they’ve earned at the end of the first year of having the card. That turns the 5% cash back categories into 10% cash back categories for year one. The card also earns 1% cash back on all other purchases, which equals 2% cash back in the first year with the cash back match.

If you’re interested in other credit cards that offer bonus categories that change regularly, the Chase Freedom Flex℠ also features quarterly rotating categories that earn 5% cash back, along with a trio of fixed bonus categories. And the Citi Custom Cash℠ Card automatically earns 5% cash back on the eligible category you spend the most in each billing cycle, up to $500 in purchases.

