CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value, but does not review all financial companies or all available financial offers. We may receive compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com, and this compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

To get more flight alerts like this sent to your inbox, you can subscribe to become a Thrifty Traveler Premium member and save on flights. Once a member, you’ll be able to select your home airport and get instant email alerts once a can’t-miss flight deal becomes available.

Cancun has something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for picture-perfect beaches, all-inclusive resorts, family-friendly adventures or luxury hotels, Cancun is a good choice.

With cheap airfare from many US cities to the Mexico hotspot, a winter getaway to Cancun could be in reach. Flight deal website Thrifty Traveler alerted its Premium members to discounted round-trip flights from US gateways to Cancun starting for as little as just $166.

Most of the cheapest fares fall on travel dates in January, February, March and even into April 2022. The lowest fares tend to be with American Airlines, though you may find some lower-than-average fares to Cancun with Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways.

While not limited to these cities, we’re seeing cheap fares from across the country, such as from Chicago (ORD), Boston (BOS), Dallas (DFW), Miami (MIA), Philadelphia (PHL), New York (JFK) and St. Louis (STL) to Cancun (CUN). Most of the trips are nonstop, though some do require a stop along the way.

Chichén Itzá. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most of these cheap fares are in basic economy, which means you’ll need to pay extra for perks like checking a bag and selecting a seat. Make sure you check out the specific details of your fare when booking. We recommend booking either directly through the airline or via an online travel agent like Priceline, Expedia or Travelocity.

Keep in mind that even if you feel comfortable traveling right now, Covid-19 restrictions may change at any moment. At this time, Mexico does not require that Americans have a negative Covid-19 test result, however, you must fill out a health questionnaire. You can find the full entry requirements here. Also remember that when you’re ready to return to the US, you will need a negative Covid-19 test taken within one day of departure.

Here are some examples of the cheap Cancun flights you can book right now.

Dallas to Cancun for $166 round trip American Airlines

Chicago to Cancun for $166 round trip American Airlines

Miami to Cancun for $166 round trip with American American Airlines

Philadelphia to Cancun for $168 round trip with American American Airlines

St. Louis to Cancun for $179 round trip with American American Airlines

New York to Cancun for $198 round trip JetBlue

Boston to Cancun for $198 round trip Delta Air Lines

Where to stay in Cancun

Cancun is a destination that has a hotel option for everyone. Whether you’re traveling with the kids and want a family-friendly option, a romantic escape at a boutique hotel on the beach or a budget-friendly option, you can find it in Cancun. Here are some hotel options to consider for your trip.

This Hilton property is one of the best all-inclusive hotels where you can redeem your points for a free stay. As part of the Hilton Honors portfolio, you can redeem between 86,000 and 95,000 Honors points per night for a stay at this property, which features two infinity pools, a kids’ club, a full-service gym and 12 spots for eating and drinking.

This adults-only all-inclusive property is a luxe hotspot if you’re looking for a romantic getaway with your partner. It has an Olympic-sized lap pool as well as multiple eateries on-site. It’s located on the beach, but there’s plenty to do on the resort as well. Plus, you can redeem your World of Hyatt points for a free stay — it’ll cost you between 21,000 and 29,000 points per night.

This budget-friendly option still has all the amenities you’ll need for a great vacation. Located in the heart of Cancun, it’s just a short walk to a private beach or a short bus ride to the Playa Marlin White-Sand Beach. It has an on-site restaurant, as well as a poolside bar.

Hyatt Zilara Cancun Hyatt

How to book your flights

If your mind is now set on the idea of heading to Cancun, make sure you book your flight the right way in order to maximize what you’re getting for your purchase. For instance, there are a number of credit cards that earn extra rewards or perks when you book travel with them.

Widely considered the best card for booking flights is The Platinum Card® from American Express. You’ll earn 5 points for every dollar you spend on flights booked directly with an airline or via Amex Travel when you use the Amex Platinum. So if you book the $198 round-trip flight from New York to Cancun directly with JetBlue, you’ll earn 990 points from Amex, plus points in JetBlue’s TrueBlue program.

Alternatively, you could book these flights with a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, which earns 3 points per dollar on travel, including flights, and 5 points total on air travel if you purchase through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Then, when you’re ready to book your hotel, you can use the same card to earn 3 points for hotel and home rental bookings, or 10 points total when booking through Ultimate Rewards.

And if you’re planning to book with an online travel agency like Priceline, remember to book your flights with a credit card that earns points on all travel, not just travel booked directly with airlines or via an issuer’s booking portal.

Want more deals like this sent to your inbox as soon as they become available? You can subscribe to Thrifty Traveler Premium for flight alerts from your home airport to destinations around the world. Click here to become a member and fly off on your next vacation for much less.

Want to maximize your airfare and hotel purchases? Check out CNN Underscored’s list of the best credit cards for travel.