There are two programs that are a must to ensure a hassle-free airport experience, including faster security and expedited entry back into the U.S. With Global Entry and TSA PreCheck, travelers can navigate the airport with ease — both at the start and end of a trip. Thankfully, there are an array of travel rewards credit cards that fully reimburse the cost of enrolling in these programs. Here are our picks for some of the top cards for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck — and more information about which program may be best for you. What is Global Entry and TSA PreCheck? Both Global Entry and PreCheck are “Trusted Traveler Programs” created by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, meaning only travelers who are pre-screened can partake in the benefits. The biggest perk is saving time, with expedited security and — in the case of Global Entry — customs lines at dozens of U.S. airports (and even a few abroad for Global Entry). Both programs provide PreCheck expedited security screening with the ability to keep your shoes on and laptop packed during the screening process, as well as access to dedicated security lines. Global Entry is also administered by the federal government, but it’s designed to help travelers expedite customs procedures when returning to the U.S. after an international trip. TSA PreCheck Cost: The application process costs $78, and your TSA PreCheck enrollment status remains valid for five years. Global Entry Cost: The Global Entry application process includes a $100 non-refundable fee (whether you’re approved or not) and is also valid for five years. Related: 11 parent-tested tips that make traveling with kids easier. Which program should I sign up for? For travelers that mostly stay within the U.S., on the surface, TSA PreCheck may make the most logical sense. However, it’s important to note that Global Entry membership automatically includes TSA PreCheck benefits since both programs give you a Known Traveler Number (KTN). The Global Entry application process is lengthier, but if you’re planning on any international travel in the coming years, it’s likely a better option. This is because you can use Global Entry lanes when returning to the U.S., which is often an automated process with significantly shorter lines than general immigration. Even better, the credit cards listed below include either a Global Entry or PreCheck reimbursement every four or five years. So if you’re going to go through the hassle of applying, you might as well get the benefits of both programs. The best credit cards for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck When evaluating the best credit cards that cover the cost of Global Entry and TSA PreCheck, the card’s annual fee was a major factor. Of the five cards selected, the highest annual fee is $250 per year (with a few honorable mentions that have higher annual fees at the bottom of this article.) Why did we pick these as our best credit cards for Global Entry and TSA PreCheck? Let’s dive into the details of each of these cards and see how they compare to one another. United Explorer Card: United flyers The United Explorer Card is one of the best options for free Global Entry or PreCheck, even for infrequent United fliers. As you might expect, the card earns United MileagePlus miles on every purchase. As a United Explorer cardholder, you’ll get reimbursed for either a $100 application fee for Global Entry, an $78 fee for PreCheck (or a $50 fee for NEXUS, which is a program specifically for travelers that cross between the U.S. and Canada often). Every four years, you can use the card to pay for the application fee and you’ll automatically receive a statement credit. Besides the Global Entry and PreCheck benefits, you and your travel companion are each permitted one free checked bag per flight when flying United, a generous assortment of travel insurance and protection benefits, the ability to earn and redeem United miles and much more. Annual fee: $95, waived for the first year. Current welcome offer: Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months your account is open. Learn more and apply for the United Explorer card. Delta Platinum card: Delta flyers The Delta Platinum card is Delta’s mid-tier American Express credit card. It gives you a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit, and further offsets its $250 annual fee (see rates and fees) with an annual companion certificate and free checked bags, and it can even help you earn Delta elite status. It earns Delta SkyMiles on every purchase. On the Global Entry and TSA PreCheck side, the card offers up to an $85 statement credit toward TSA PreCheck every 4.5 years or up to a $100 statement toward Global Entry every 4 years. The Delta Platinum card has a suite of other great benefits too. Delta frequent flyers will enjoy a free checked bag and Main Cabin 1 boarding on every Delta flight. Plus, card members get a round-trip domestic Main Cabin companion certificate every year they renew the card, subject to taxes and fees of no more than $80. The card is also eligible for Delta’s TakeOff 15 benefit that gives card members 15% of Delta-operated award tickets. Finally, the card earns Medallion Qualifying Miles (MQM) toward Delta elite status after meeting specific spending thresholds. It’s also eligible for a Medallion Qualifying Dollar (MQD) waiver, which requires spending $25,000 in a single calendar year for Silver, Gold and Platinum Medallion status or $250,000 in a single calendar year for Diamond Medallion. Annual fee: $250 (see rates and fees). Current welcome offer: Earn 85,000 bonus miles after you spend $4,000 in purchases on your new card in your first six months. Learn more and apply now for the Delta Platinum card. IHG Rewards Premier card: Hotel points The IHG Premier card is ideal for travelers who plan to stay at IHG hotels from time to time. And that’s not hard to do — IHG has over 6,000 hotels across 18 distinct brands like Kimpton, InterContinental and Holiday Inn. Like the United Explorer, you’ll be automatically reimbursed up to $100 every four years when you charge a Global Entry, TSA PreCheck or NEXUS application fee to your card. In addition, another rewarding perk is an anniversary free night each year, valid for a night worth up to 40,000 points. That benefit alone may be enough value for you to justify paying the IHG Premier’s $99 annual fee every year. The IHG Premier card includes complimentary IHG Platinum Elite status, a fourth-night-free reward when you redeem points for a stay of four or more nights, and an abundance of travel protection benefits. Annual fee: $99. Current welcome offer: Earn 140,000 bonus points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Learn more and apply for the IHG Rewards Premier card. Capital One Venture card: Flexible rewards Besides a $100 credit to cover Global Entry or PreCheck every four years, the Capital One Venture card has a distinct benefit over many of the other cards on this list: you can transfer Capital One miles to a variety of airline and hotel partners, or redeem miles at a fixed 1 cent per mile toward any travel purchase. As a transferable miles card, travelers have more flexibility in how they can use their rewards. In addition, the Capital One Venture card earns an uncapped 2 miles per dollar on every single purchase, without any confusing category bonuses to memorize. You’ll also earn 5 miles per dollar on hotels and car rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Alternatively, you can use miles to cover any travel expense. This includes things like airfare and hotel strays, but also includes taxi rides, Uber fare and even public transportation. So long as the purchase codes as travel, it’s fair game for reimbursement. Again, you’re reimbursed at a rate of 1 cent per mile, so a $75 taxi ride would cost 7,500 miles. Finally, cardholders receive two complimentary visits to Capital One Lounges annually. Right now, there is only one Capital One Lounge in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), but lounges at Washington-Dulles (IAD) and Denver (DEN) are opening later in 2023. Annual fee: $95. Current welcome offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. Learn more and apply for the Capital One Venture card. Capital One Spark Miles card: Business owners The Spark Miles for Business card is the only business credit card on this list and it even has its $95 annual fee waived for the first year. Card holders enjoy no foreign transaction fees and of course, reimbursement for Global Entry or TSA Precheck every four years (up to $100). Plus, free employee cards make it easy to rack up miles on employee purchases. Think of the Spark Miles for Business card as the business equivalent of the Capital One Venture card. Like the Venture, the card has the ability to transfer miles to Capital One’s 15+ airline and hotel programs, earns 2 miles on every purchase and receives two complimentary visits to Capital One Lounges annually. Annual fee: $95, waived for the first year. Current welcome offer: Earn 50,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,500 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. Learn more and apply for the Spark Miles for Business card. Honorable mentions Popular premium travel rewards cards, such as the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, and The Platinum Card® from American Express, also deserve mention on this list. Each of these premium cards includes up to $100 reimbursement for Global Entry or PreCheck every four years. While their annual fees are significantly higher than the rest of this list, ranging from $395 to nearly $700 per year, they also include a host of more exclusive travel benefits. This includes things like airport lounge access, elevated earning rates on select categories and a variety of statement credits. For example, the Amex Platinum includes extensive airport lounge access, an annual hotel credit through Amex Travel and a slew of other premium features that help offset its $695 annual fee (see rates and fees). Meanwhile, the Chase Sapphire Reserve has a $300 annual travel credit and includes a Priority Pass airport lounge membership with its $550 annual fee. If you travel enough to justify the annual fee, it might be worth considering one of these more premium travel credit cards. Check out CNN Underscored’s full reviews of the Amex Platinum, Capital One Venture X and Chase Sapphire Reserve cards for more information on each card. Bottom line With travel demand expected to continue to break post-pandemic records this summer, you should expect airports to be busy. So, beat the long lines with a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership and you’ll have a less stressful experience at the airport. With travel demand expected to continue to break post-pandemic records this summer, you should expect airports to be busy. So, beat the long lines with a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck membership and you'll have a less stressful experience at the airport. And with one of the travel credit cards on this list, you can cover the program's application fee without paying out of pocket.