There are things you can only get at Costco that make it well worth the money to become a member. Buying things like paper towels and toilet paper in bulk can save you considerable cash in the long run, whether you’re buying for your home or business. If you shop often at Costco or have a family and spend a great deal on large purchases at the warehouse retailer, you could put your purchases on a credit card that earns cash back or travel rewards. Let’s take a look at what types of credit cards Costco accepts and the best credit cards for Costco purchases, whether you’re looking for financing, cash back or travel rewards. What credit cards does Costco accept? Costco is the fifth largest retailer in the world, but it has one of the most restrictive payment policies. Costco only accepts Visa-issued credit cards and not Mastercard or American Express. According to Costco’s website, the following cards and payment methods are accepted when purchasing at a Costco warehouse: So, which card do you pick? We scoured the market and chose the best credit cards for shopping/large purchases at Costco. The best credit cards for Costco in 2023 How did we choose our best credit cards when shopping at Costco in 2023? Let’s take a look at each of these cards and see how they stack up against one another. Best for Costco loyalists: Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi The Costco Anywhere Visa Card, as the name suggests, is a good choice for loyal Costco shoppers. Not only is this a good option if you shop at Costco every week, but it’s also a terrific card to use for everyday purchases to earn a high rewards rate – and it has no foreign transaction fees. The Costco Anywhere Visa Card earns 4% cash back on up to $7,000 in gas and EV charging purchases per year (1% thereafter) – from any eligible gas station, not just Costco. It’s also a strong card for dining out, as it will give you 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases. Beyond these generous earning rates on gas and restaurant purchases, cardholders can earn 2% cash back when shopping at Costco and 1% cash back on other general purchases. The biggest disadvantage of the Costco Anywhere Visa Card is you can only redeem your accrued cash back rewards once per year. Each year in February, earned cash back rewards are issued in the form of a certificate, which you need to take with you to your local Costco to redeem for purchases or cash back at the register. If you prefer to be able to redeem your credit card rewards whenever you want, you might want to look into another card on our list that has fewer redemption limitations. Annual fee: None. Welcome offer: None. Read CNN Underscored’s full review of the Costco Anywhere Visa card.Learn more and apply for the Costco Anywhere Visa Card. Best for earning cash back: Wells Fargo Active Cash Card With an unlimited 2% cash reward structure on all qualifying purchases and no bonus categories to fret over, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a dependable cash back card. Additionally, the card offers a $200 cash back welcome offer after spending $500 within the first three months of account opening. The card is also a good option if you need extra time to pay off large purchases or need to transfer debt from a high-interest card because it offers a 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for 15 months after account opening (then a variable APR of 19.99%, 24.99% or 29.99% applies; balance transfers made within 120 days are eligible for the intro rate and fee of 3%, then a fee of up to 5% applies, min: $5). For those Costco customers seeking to make sizable purchases at Costco Wholesale Clubs, the Wells Fargo Active Cash is a terrific option. It features no annual fee, a generous 15 month APR introductory offer and a 2% unrestricted earning structure on all transactions. Annual fee: None. Welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend new price $500 in purchases in the first three months. Best for travel rewards: Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card If you prefer travel rewards over cash back, the popular Capital One Venture card is an excellent alternative for in-store and online Costco purchases. This Capital One Venture card earns 2 miles per dollar on all purchases, which may then be transferred to a variety of lucrative travel partners. Card holders also earn 5 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and receive additional travel perks like a $100 Global Entry/TSA Precheck application fee credit, two free visits per year to the Capital One Lounge or Plaza Premium Lounge and features like purchase protection and extended warranty. In brief, the Capital One Venture card comes with the same rewards rate at Costco as other cards, but it also comes with additional credit card perks for travelers and miles that are valuable when redeeming for travel. Annual fee: $95. Welcome offer: Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening. Read CNN Underscored’s full review of the Capital One Venture card.Learn more and apply for the Capital One Venture card. Best for everyday spending: Chase Freedom Unlimited One of the best credit cards with no annual fee is the Chase Freedom Unlimited card. The card is a Visa credit card that lets you shop at Costco stores and on Costco.com with confidence, and it offers bonus rewards on some other common purchases. The card delivers an impressive rate of 5% cash back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards and 5% cash back on Lyft purchases through March 31, 2025. In addition to these elevated earning rates, cardholders earn 3% cash back on dining, 3% cash back at drugstores and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases, including at Costco. While a 1.5% rewards rate may not dazzle you, the cash-back is earned in the form of Ultimate Rewards, which can be transferred to premium Chase cards and redeemed for potentially much greater value. These premium Chase cards include the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve® Card, or Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card. Chase Ultimate Rewards are widely regarded as one of the most valuable travel rewards currencies, and Chase Freedom Unlimited can help you in amassing points that could possibly provide outsized value when redeeming for travel. Annual fee: None. Welcome offer: Earn a $200 bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Read CNN Underscored’s full review of the Chase Freedom Unlimited. Best for small businesses: Chase Ink Business Unlimited The Chase Ink Business Unlimited card is another no-annual-fee Visa card, but this one is designed specifically for small business owners. If you operate a restaurant or a company that necessitates frequent Costco trips, this card is worth considering. The Ink Business Unlimited’s easy-to-understand earning structure of 1.5% cash back on every purchase and very generous $750 cash back sign-up bonus after spending $6,000 in the first three months after account opening make it one of the most popular business credit cards on the market. Similar to the Chase Freedom Unlimited card, pairing the Ink Business Unlimited with a premium Ultimate Rewards card enables cardholders to maximize the value of their Ultimate Rewards points by transferring them to various airline and hotel partners. In addition to the 0% intro APR promotional offer for the first 12 months on new purchases, the Ink Business Unlimited offers purchase protection. This means that any new goods purchased from Costco or anywhere else with your Ink Business Unlimited card are covered against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase. Your card provides coverage of up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per year. Annual fee: None. Welcome offer: Earn $750 cash back after you spend $6,000 in the first three months after account opening. Read CNN Underscored’s full review of the Ink Business Unlimited.Learn more and apply for the Ink Business Unlimited. Best for online shopping: Citi Double Cash Card The Citi Double Cash card is technically not accepted at Costco stores because it is a Mastercard. However, Mastercard products can be used to make purchases at Costco.com, making this card handy if you commonly shop online with Costco. The no-annual-fee Citi Double Cash offers 2% cash-back on every purchase (1% when you buy and 1% when you pay, earned as Citi ThankYou points) in addition to a 0% introductory APR on balance transfers for 18 months (then a 18.99% to 28.99% variable APR), which is ample time to significantly lower your debt from another credit card. Similarly to how you can combine certain Chase cards and redeem rewards for high values, certain Citi cards feature a comparable configuration. If the Citi Double Cash is the only Citi card you have, you can only redeem your points for gift cards, travel booked through the Citi Travel Portal and cash-back. You can also transfer points to a limited number of transfer partners. However, if you have the Citi Premier® Card or Citi Prestige® Card (no longer open for new applications), you can transfer your points to any transfer partner for opulent travel experiences like long-haul business class flights and five-star hotels. Annual fee: None. Welcome offer: None. Read CNN Underscored’s full review of the Citi Double Cash.Learn more and apply for the Citi Double Cash. Which credit card is best for your Costco purchases? Doing your shopping at Costco might help you save a significant amount of money. If you choose the right card for your purchases, you may be able to earn rewards while also reducing your spending, which is a win-win. Aside from selecting the right credit card to maximize your return on spending at wholesale clubs like Costco, you also need to make sure that the card you choose coincides with your overall spending pattern. If you want a card that provides you with straightforward cash back to go towards Costco purchases, the Costco Anywhere Visa Card may be the ideal choice. However, if travel rewards are what you’re after, consider the Capital One Venture or one of the other cards mentioned on our list that can be paired with other premium cards for high-value travel redemptions. Looking for a credit card that earns travel rewards? Check out CNN Underscored’s list of the best travel credit cards currently available. Get all the latest personal finance deals, news, and advice at CNN Underscored Money.