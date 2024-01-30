Gift Ideas
Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN Newsroom. CNN earns a commission from partner links on the site but the reporting here is always independent and objective. Advertiser Disclosure

5 best credit cards for bad credit in March 2024

By

David McMillin

Melanie Pincus
Jasmin Baron,

CNN Underscored Money

Updated 10:53 AM EDT, Mon November 27, 2023

Featured Image

filadendron/iStockphoto

The best credit cards for bad credit can all help you do one thing: catapult into the good credit category. While having bad credit means your options for credit cards may be limited, there are still cards that can help you rebuild your financial profile without charging you hefty fees. Some even help you earn rewards. Read on to learn more about credit cards for bad credit and how you can determine the best pick for your wallet.

Methodology

Our team of experts reviewed dozens of credit cards for bad credit, considering various factors including fees, rewards, APRs and benefits. Using a data-based approach, we narrowed down the list to the top five credit cards that scored highly based on our weightings. Read our full methodology below.

  • Discover it® Secured Credit Card: *

    The information for the Discover it® Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by CNN Underscored. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

     Best credit card for bad credit
  • Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card: *

    The information for the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNN Underscored. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

     Best for students
  • U.S. Bank Cash+® Secured Visa® Card: *

    The information for the U.S. Bank Cash+® Secured Visa® Card has been collected independently by CNN Underscored. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

     Best for a high rewards rate
  • U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa® Card: *

    The information for the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa® Card has been collected independently by CNN Underscored. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

     Best for dining
  • Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card: *

    The information for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by CNN Underscored. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

     Best for choosing your own bonus category

Discover it® Secured Credit Card

*

The information for the Discover it® Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by CNN Underscored. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Key takeaways
2%
Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter.
1%
Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
5/5

The CNN Underscored Money editorial team has developed a star rating so you can see the best card for specific categories. While we believe this card excels in this category, its overall star rating may differ.

Best credit card for bad credit
Welcome bonus

Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match™ – only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a dollar-for-dollar match.

Cashback Match™
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
28.24% Variable APR
Credit score

Credit score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

New/rebuilding credit
Why we picked it

The Discover it® Secured Credit Card is an excellent choice for applicants with bad or limited credit. The card earns 2% cash back on up to $1,000 of combined quarterly purchases at gas stations and restaurants (then 1%) and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Plus, Discover automatically matches your cash back in the first year, which can equate to a generous welcome bonus depending on your spending. With no annual fee, this card is all upside — as long as you pay your bill in full each month and don’t carry a balance.

+ Pros
  • Discover matches your rewards in the first year
  • Automatic consideration for upgrade after six months of on-time payments
  • No annual fee
– Cons
  • Above-average APR
  • Cash back bonus at gas stations and restaurants is capped at $1,000 in combined purchases per quarter
  • Maximum credit line of $2,500 (if you put down an equivalent security deposit)
Highlights
  • No credit score required to apply.
  • No Annual Fee, earn cash back, and build your credit history.
  • Your secured credit card requires a refundable security deposit, and your credit line will equal your deposit amount, starting at $200. Bank information must be provided when submitting your deposit.
  • Automatic reviews starting at 7 months to see if we can transition you to an unsecured line of credit and return your deposit.
  • Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases – automatically.
  • Discover could help you reduce exposure of your personal information online by helping you remove it from select people-search sites that could sell your data. It’s free, activate with the mobile app.
  • Get an alert if we find your Social Security number on any of thousands of Dark Web sites. Activate for free.
  • Terms and conditions apply.

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

*

The information for the Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by CNN Underscored. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Key takeaways
10%
Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats through 11/14/2024, unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®).
1%
1% on all other purchases.
5%
Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
8%
Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases.
Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
Rates & Fees
4/5

The CNN Underscored Money editorial team has developed a star rating so you can see the best card for specific categories. While we believe this card excels in this category, its overall star rating may differ.

Best for students
Welcome bonus

Earn $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months

$50
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
19.99% – 29.99% (Variable)
Credit score

Credit score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Average, fair, limited
Why we picked it

The Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card is proof that you don’t have to wait until graduation to learn how to earn rewards. The card pays unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, grocery stores and select streaming services and 1% cash back on all other purchases. (Note: Walmart and Target don’t count as grocery stores.) The card has a welcome bonus of Earn $50 Cash Back when you spend $100 in the first three months of account opening.

+ Pros
  • No annual fee
  • Up to 3% cash back
  • No security deposit requirement
– Cons
  • Only available for students
  • Certain merchants such as Target, Walmart and Prime Video are not included in the 3% cash back bonus
  • Entertainment does not include college sporting events
Highlights
  • Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), with 1% on all other purchases
  • Early Spend Bonus: Earn $50 when you spend $100 in the first three months
  • Earn 10% cash back on purchases made through Uber & Uber Eats, plus complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024
  • Enjoy peace of mind with $0 Fraud Liability so that you won’t be responsible for unauthorized charges
  • Enjoy no annual fee, foreign transaction fees, or hidden fees
  • Lock your card in the Capital One Mobile app if it’s misplaced, lost or stolen
  • Earn up to $500 a year by referring friends and family when they’re approved for a Capital One credit card
  • Earn 8% cash back on entertainment purchases when you book through the Capital One Entertainment portal
  • Build your credit with responsible card use
  • Whether you’re at a 4-year university, community college or other higher education institution, this card might be an option for you

U.S. Bank Cash+® Secured Visa® Card

*

The information for the U.S. Bank Cash+® Secured Visa® Card has been collected independently by CNN Underscored. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Key takeaways
5%
5% cash back on on the first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter in two categories of choice.
2%
2% cash back on eligible purchases in choice of one everyday category (like gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants).
1%
1% cash back on all other eligible purchases.
U.S. Bank Cash+® Secured Visa® Card
3.7/5

The CNN Underscored Money editorial team has developed a star rating so you can see the best card for specific categories. While we believe this card excels in this category, its overall star rating may differ.

Best for a high rewards rate
Welcome bonus

N/A

N/A
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
29.99% variable
Credit score

Credit score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Bad/Poor
Why we picked it

The ability to earn 5% cash back isn’t a common benefit on credit cards for bad credit, which makes this no-annual-fee card stand out. This card offers from offerings such as department stores, fast food, furniture stores and movie theaters. You can also earn 2% cash back with no limit on one quarterly everyday spending category such as gas stations and EV charging, restaurants or groceries.

+ Pros
  • No annual fee
  • Up to 5% cash back
  • Credit limit up to $5,000 with matching security deposit
– Cons
  • Spending caps that limit rewards earning potential
  • No online preapproval option
  • 3% foreign transaction fee
Highlights
  • Earn 5% cash back on the first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter in two categories you choose
  • Earn 2% cash back on eligible purchases in your choice of one everyday category (like gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants)
  • Earn 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases
  • Choose payment due date
  • $0 annual fee

U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa® Card

*

The information for the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa® Card has been collected independently by CNN Underscored. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Key takeaways
4X
Earn 4x points on dining and takeout
2X
Earn 2x points at grocery stores, gas stations and on streaming services
1X
Earn 1x point on all other eligible purchases
U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa® Card
3.1/5

The CNN Underscored Money editorial team has developed a star rating so you can see the best card for specific categories. While we believe this card excels in this category, its overall star rating may differ.

Best for dining
Welcome bonus

N/A

N/A
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
29.99% variable
Credit score

Credit score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

Bad/Poor
Why we picked it

This card is the only points-based card on our list, and it’s an ideal pick for culinary lovers for earning 4 points per dollar on dining spending. Rather than solely earning cash back, you will earn points to use for travel, gift cards, merchandise or cash back. The earning structure is straightforward with no spending caps: 4 points per dollar on dining, takeout and delivery, 2 points per dollar at grocery stores, grocery delivery services, gas stations, EV charging stations and streaming services, and 1 point per dollar on all other purchases.

+ Pros
  • Strong bonus rewards categories
  • No annual fee
  • $15 annual credit to cover eligible streaming expenses
– Cons
  • Must provide a security deposit in order to use the card
  • Low base rewards rate
  • Above-average APR
Highlights
  • Earn 4 points per dollar spent on dining and takeout, 2 points at grocery stores, gas stations and on streaming services and 1 point on all other eligible purchases
  • Earn a $15 streaming credit for annual streaming service purchases like Netflix and Spotify
  • $0 annual fee

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card

*

The information for the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by CNN Underscored. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Key takeaways
3%
Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores or home improvement and furnishings.
2%
Earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs; Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
3%
You’ll earn 3% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases each quarter, then earn 1%.
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card
3/5

The CNN Underscored Money editorial team has developed a star rating so you can see the best card for specific categories. While we believe this card excels in this category, its overall star rating may differ.

Best for choosing your own bonus category
Welcome bonus

N/A

N/A
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
28.24% variable
Credit score

Credit score ranges are based on FICO® credit scoring. This is just one scoring method and a credit card issuer may use another method when considering your application. These are provided as guidelines only and approval is not guaranteed.

New to Credit
Why we picked it

Instead of a predetermined set of bonus categories, this Bank of America card puts you in the driver’s seat to pick how you want to earn 3% cash back. You get to change categories each month, which offers helpful flexibility. Plus, you earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. The downside is the bonus cap. The 3% and 2% payouts only apply to the first $2,500 of combined quarterly spending. After that, the 1% cash back rate that applies to all your other purchases kicks in. Plus, this isn’t great for globetrotting or making purchases in a foreign currency due to a 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each transaction foreign transaction fee.

+ Pros
  • Ability to qualify with less-than-good credit
  • Earn up to 3% cash back in an eligible category you choose
  • $0 annual fee
– Cons
  • No welcome bonus or intro APR offer
  • Charges a foreign transaction fee
  • Requires a security deposit of at least $200
Highlights
  • Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice: gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement & furnishings
  • Earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs
  • Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
  • You’ll earn 3% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club purchases each quarter, then earn 1%
  • A minimum refundable security deposit of $200 (maximum of $5,000) is required to open this account
  • Now, you can access your FICO® Score updated monthly for free, within your Mobile Banking app or in Online Banking
  • No annual fee

Our picks at a glance

﻿Annual feeSecured or unsecuredMinimum security depositIs pre-approval available?
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
$0
Secured
$200
Yes
Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card
$0
Unsecured
N/A
Yes
U.S. Bank Cash+® Secured Visa® Card
$0
Secured
$300
No
U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa® Card
$0
Secured
$300
No
Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card
$0
Secured
$200
No

What is bad credit?

  • Bad credit means a FICO score lower than 580. Lenders typically use FICO scores or VantageScore credit scores to evaluate borrowers. A FICO score lower than 580 puts you in the lowest class of credit scores, while a VantageScore lower than 600 puts you in bad territory.
  • Bad credit typically comes from financial missteps. Usually, bad credit involves a history of issues like late payments and maxed-out credit cards, bigger problems like bankruptcy or simply a short credit history.
  • Bad credit leads to high costs. Some lenders may charge extra fees and higher interest rates to borrowers with bad credit.
  • Bad credit takes time to improve. The most impactful negative marks can remain on your credit report for seven years, though they may affect your scores less as time passes.
  • Bad credit doesn’t have to be forever. Making on-time payments and keeping your credit utilization low can help rebuild your credit.

How bad credit affects your credit card options

If you have a history of failing to make payments to other lenders, credit card issuers may not want to take another chance on you. And even if they decide to issue you a card, credit cards for bad credit aren’t going to come with perks you’ll hear about in advertisements, such as large sign-up bonuses or luxury travel benefits. In some cases, you may even need to make a cash deposit that guarantees the card and acts as your credit limit.

Secured vs. unsecured credit cards

If you have good credit, you can likely get an unsecured credit card. This means that a lender doesn’t have any claim to your assets if you don’t make your payments. It’s also why credit card interest rates tend to be higher than interest rates for loans that have collateral. With auto loans and home loans, for example, the lender can take ownership of the car or the house if you stop making payments. 

If you’re looking for bad credit credit cards, you may need to apply for a secured credit card. This means that you’re going to need to “secure” the card with a cash deposit. For example, you might make a $400 security deposit when you apply in exchange for a $400 credit limit. Even with collateral, you may still see high interest rates with secured credit cards.

As long as your security deposit is labeled as refundable and you make your payments on time, you should eventually get that money back. However, it may take a while for the lender to feel comfortable enough to upgrade you to an unsecured credit card, and there is no rule set in stone that a lender must offer an upgrade option. That may sound a bit frustrating, but secured credit cards can be a great route for anyone with bad credit. Lenders are more likely to approve an application with a security deposit.

The benefits of having a credit card when you have bad credit

While plenty of credit cards for bad credit charge high interest rates and extra fees, having one in your wallet still comes with upsides:

  • A chance to increase your credit scores: If you pay off your credit card on time each month, your credit scores can go up. And if you keep the balance on your card low (ideally below 30% of your credit limit on the card, and across all of your cards), that can help your score, too. Having a credit card is an opportunity to demonstrate that you have learned from any missteps in the past and that you’re serious about being responsible with your finances.
  • Fraud protection: Most credit cards come with zero-liability coverage, which means that you aren’t responsible for unauthorized charges after you lose your card or someone steals it. With debit cards, your protection won’t necessarily be as strong.
  • Convenience: Instead of regularly withdrawing cash with a debit card or loading funds onto a prepaid card, a credit card can make paying for purchases much easier.
  • Rewards: While most credit cards for bad credit aren’t designed to help you rack up rewards, there are some exceptions. For example, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card offers 1% cash back on most purchases, plus 2% cash back at restaurants and gas stations (capped at $1,000 in combined spending each quarter, then 1% back).

Disadvantages of credit cards for bad credit

Even the best credit cards for bad credit can come with some downsides, including:

  • High interest rates: Credit cards for borrowers with bad credit may have above-average annual percentage rates. Some cards for bad credit charge rates above 30%, so if you wind up carrying a balance, you could be dealing with some very high-cost debt.
  • Low credit lines: With a bad credit credit card, don’t expect to get much of a credit limit to work with initially, and don’t plan on using your card to make any large purchases.
  • Spending temptation: Credit cards can be a slippery slope, and if you have bad credit, you may have already slid down that slope in the past. You’ll need to stay laser-focused on your budget and pay your balance in full each month. 
  • Potential for an upfront security deposit: Secured credit cards will tie up a chunk of cash for a while. Your issuer may hang on to that deposit for at least six months before feeling confident enough to return it.

How to improve your credit score while using a credit card for bad credit

Follow these three rules to improve your credit scores while using a bad credit credit card:

  1. Pay your balance on time. Your payment history is the most important factor in your credit score. Set a reminder in your calendar well before the due date to make sure your bill gets paid on time.
  2. Keep your credit utilization low. Your credit utilization ratio reflects how much of your credit limit you’re using versus how much is available. For example, if your credit limit is $500 and your current balance is $400, your ratio is 80% — far too high for lenders to feel good about your spending habits. Ideally, aim for a credit utilization of 30% or lower on each card you have and across all of your cards.
  3. Don’t close the card — even when you’re ready to stop using it. While you might be chasing the ability to open a more lucrative rewards card, don’t close this card for bad credit. The length of your credit history affects your credit score, so this account can help your profile well into the future.

How to choose a credit card for bad credit

To find the best credit card to help you improve your credit, start by asking the lender if it reports to all three major credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. 

Then, it’s time to compare the fine print of each card. Start with the fees. You should avoid any card that charges an annual fee. Additionally, if you’re planning on being outside the US, look for a card that does not charge foreign transaction fees. 

If it’s a secured credit card, make sure you’re comfortable with the amount of money you need to deposit. You’ll need to stay current on all your other bills at the same time, so you need to make sure you have a comfortable cash cushion.

It’s important to look into the future, too. Find out if the lender offers automatic reviews for credit limit extensions and/or card upgrades. You don’t want to use a bad credit credit card forever; you want to be in the running for a better product that offers rewards and bigger benefits.

Getting preapproved for a credit card with bad credit 

Credit card preapprovals involve soft credit checks — not hard pulls — which means there isn’t any triggering alert to a credit reporting agency that can make your bad credit even worse. It’s a simple process that involves handing over some basic details, such as your name, birthday, monthly housing costs and annual income. 

For example, Discover and Capital One both offer preapprovals for their credit cards, which can be a helpful way to see how you look in the eyes of a lender without impacting your credit. The preapproval process isn’t an official application, but it will give you an idea of which cards you might qualify for based on your unique situation.

What are the alternatives to credit cards for bad credit?

If you’re looking to rehabilitate a bad credit score, getting your own credit card isn’t your only option. You can also explore options including:

  • Becoming an authorized user: You can ask a friend or family member to add you to a credit card account as an authorized user, which may help boost your credit. Keep in mind that your credit is now linked to the primary account holder’s credit history with that account. 
  • Taking out a credit builder loan: With this type of borrowing, you don’t actually receive the cash upfront. Instead, the lender keeps the amount in a savings account, and you make regular installment payments that help increase your credit score. At the end of the term, you’ll receive the money.

Methodology

Our money and data analytics teams evaluated over four dozen unsecured and secured credit cards available to consumers with bad credit (a VantageScore of 600 or less). From there, we narrowed down our list of the best credit cards for bad credit by giving them a star rating out of five, based on the following factors and our editorial judgment:

Sign-up bonus and rewards (40%)

Most rewards credit cards are geared toward folks with good or excellent credit. However, there are a few credit cards for bad credit that do earn rewards — and a handful even offer a welcome bonus. These cards got a significant boost in our rankings.

Variable APR (25%)

Credit cards for bad credit with higher interest rates were scored lower than cards with more reasonable APRs. 

Pricing and fees (20%)

Cards with no annual fee, no foreign transaction fees and low or no balance transfer fees scored higher in this category and received priority over cards that have higher costs to carry and use.

Benefits (15%)

While credit cards for bad credit typically don’t offer flashy perks or statement credits, there are a small number that do. These cards got a higher score in this category than others.

What didn’t make the cut

You may see these entries on some other lists for the best bad credit cards. However, there are some reasons why they may not be the best pick for your wallet.

  • First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard® Secured Credit Card: This card boasts a lower APR than much of its competition, but there is a $49 annual fee. Plus, there is not an option to upgrade the card. You get the option to apply for a second credit card after six months, which may mean more annual fees.
  • Chase Freedom Rise*: While the Freedom Rise offers 1.5% cash back, Chase advertises that opening a Chase checking account with at least $250 increases your odds of approval. Since Chase checking accounts mostly have monthly fees, this may wind up costing you money if you cannot meet the requirements to get your service fee waived.
  • Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card: The Petal 2 promotes a cash back range of 1%, 1.25% or 1.5%, but cardholders won’t be able to take advantage of that 1.5% tier until making 12 on-time payments. That means you’re stuck earning less than that for a full year.
  • Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card: The card’s 1.5% cash back rate across all eligible purchases is good, but some other credit cards for bad credit pay higher rates for certain spending categories. Still, this card might be a good idea if you don’t qualify for an unsecured card from Capital One.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Improving your credit score takes time, and a notable improvement to your credit score generally requires a steady pattern of on-time payments.

There are some rewards options available if you have bad credit. For example, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card pays 2% cash back on up to $1,000 of combined quarterly purchases at gas stations and restaurants (then 1%) and 1% cash back on all other purchases. However, if you’re using a credit card for bad credit, rewards shouldn’t be your top priority. Instead, you should focus on paying your balance in full each month and boosting your credit score.

Yes, you can eventually upgrade to a better credit card once your credit score improves. After making regular on-time payments, you may be able to upgrade your secured card to an unsecured card with the same issuer. With a higher credit score, you may also be in the running for entry-level cash back credit cards. One piece of advice: Don’t close your other credit card. It’s smart to keep it open to demonstrate a longer credit history.

A late payment on any credit card can lead to serious consequences. In the short term, you’ll pay a late payment fee, and in the long term, your credit score will drop. Your payment history accounts for 35% of your FICO score, which means that failing to make an on-time payment can make your bad credit even worse.

Some credit cards for bad credit will allow cash advances, but it’s a bad idea. Be prepared for an even higher APR, plus a transaction fee that might cost as much as 5% of the advance amount.

*The information for the following card(s) has been collected independently by CNN Underscored Money: Discover it® Secured Credit Card, Chase Freedom Rise, Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card, U.S. Bank Cash+® Secured Visa® Card, U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Secured Visa® Card, and Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Secured Credit Card. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines, hotel chain, or other commercial entity and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of such entities.

This content is for educational purposes only and is not intended and should not be understood to constitute financial, investment, insurance or legal advice. All individuals are encouraged to seek advice from a qualified financial professional before making any financial, insurance or investment decisions.

Note: While the offers mentioned above are accurate at the time of publication, they're subject to change at any time and may have changed or may no longer be available.

