CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through the LendingTree affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective. Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

If you’re opting for cash back credit cards these days, the amount of cash in your purse or wallet is potentially about to increase. That’s because on Thursday, American Express announced several improvements to the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express — one of our favorite cash back credit cards — including new credits and enhanced bonus categories.

In addition, right now new card members can earn a $200 bonus in the form of a statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on the Blue Cash Everyday within the first six months after opening the account. And even with the newly-added perks, the Blue Cash Everyday still has no annual fee (see rates and fees).

New benefits on the Amex Blue Cash Everyday

Let’s start with the improved bonus categories. The Blue Cash Everyday now matches its sister credit card — the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express — in earning 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, which is an increase from the previous rate of 2% back. (All cash back earned with the Blue Cash Everyday is received in the form of reward dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit.)

Additionally, you’ll now earn 3% back on U.S. online shopping purchases with the Blue Cash Everyday on up to $6,000 in purchases, then 1%. That’s a bonus category that didn’t previously exist on the card, and it’s one of our favorite new perks.

In addition to the bonus categories, two new statement credit opportunities were added to the Blue Cash Everyday. Both new and existing card members will now get up to $180 in annual Home Chef credits, broken into portions of up to $15 each month (enrollment is required before using this benefit). If you’re looking for an easy way to cook at home, these credits are a great way to save money for your family dinners throughout the year.

And for those interested in saving money on a Disney Bundle subscription — which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu — the Blue Cash Everyday now has up to $7 in monthly statement credits when you charge the subscription cost of $13.99 to the card each month (again, enrollment is required before using this benefit, so make sure to opt in). This equals up to $84 in savings per year — a huge benefit for families.

It’s relatively unusual to see statement credits like these on a credit card with no annual fee, and both of these new credits are a huge opportunity to save money throughout the year on two popular types of purchases.

Earn more cash back with the Amex Blue Cash cards

The Blue Cash Everyday also has a more-expensive sister credit card — the Blue Cash Preferred — that comes with a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees). While there aren’t any new benefits or changes to the Blue Cash Preferred, it also currently has nice a welcome bonus. New Blue Cash Preferred card members can earn a $350 bonus in the form of a statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases within the first six months after opening the account.

When trying to decide which Amex Blue Cash credit card to get, you’ll want to look closely at the amount of cash you’ll earn with each card on all your regular purchases. Let’s take a look at the earning rates and a couple key features of both cards side by side. (Terms apply to all card benefits.)

Blue Cash Preferred Blue Cash Everyday Welcome bonus $350 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months after opening the account $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months after opening the account Earning at U.S. supermarkets 6% on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) 3% on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) Earning at U.S. gas stations 3% 3% Earning on transit (including ride-sharing, taxis, parking, tolls, trains, buses & more) 3% 1% Earning on U.S. online shopping purchases 1% 3% on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%) Earning at select U.S. department stores 1% 2% Earning on select U.S. streaming subscriptions 6% 1% Earning on all other purchases 1% 1% Annual statement credits None Up to $180 in Home Chef credits, up to $84 in Disney bundle credits Introductory APR on purchases 0% interest on purchases for the first 12 months from the date of account opening (15.49%-25.49% variable APR after intro rate ends, see rates and fees) 0% interest on purchases for the first 15 months from the date of account opening (15.49%-25.49% variable APR after intro rate ends, see rates and fees) Foreign transaction fee 2.7% (see rates and fees) 2.7% (see rates and fees) Annual fee $95 $0

The Blue Cash Preferred absolutely thrives when it comes to U.S. supermarkets, earning a whopping 6% cash back on up to $6,000 in purchases per year (then 1%). In fact, this is currently the best credit card to use for groceries across all credit cards. The Blue Cash Everyday only earns 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 in purchases per year (then 1%), but that’s still a great earning rate for a no-annual-fee card.

The Blue Cash Preferred also beats out the Blue Cash Everyday when it comes to U.S. streaming subscriptions and transit. With the Blue Cash Preferred, you’ll earn 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions and 3% cash back on transit, while in both of these categories you’ll only earn 1% cash back with the Blue Cash Everyday.

But thanks to the new Blue Cash Everyday benefits, you’ll now earn 3% cash back on both the Blue Cash Preferred and Blue Cash Everyday at U.S. gas stations, as well as 2% cash back at select U.S. department stores on the Blue Cash Everyday. And with both cards, you’ll earn 1% cash back on everything else you buy that doesn’t fall into one of the bonus categories.

But where the Blue Cash Everyday really shines is the newly-added 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases on up to $6,000 in purchases per year, then 1%. With people shopping from the comfort of their home more and more these days, earning this cash back bonus can mean an instant savings on a huge number of potential purchases.

Is the Amex Blue Cash Everyday or Blue Cash Preferred right for you?

Even putting the new Blue Cash Everyday benefits aside, these are two of the better welcome offers we’ve seen on either of these cards. In fact, the bonus on the Blue Cash Preferred is the best welcome offer currently available across all of our best cash back credit cards.

But both the Blue Cash Preferred and Blue Cash Everyday cards have some great features, including strong bonus categories, an introductory interest rate offer on purchases, access to Amex Offers and 90-day return protection. And with the Blue Cash Everyday not charging an annual fee, the new statement credits are purely extra money in your pocket.

With many people preferring cash to travel rewards right now, these new perks on the Blue Cash Everyday credit card are very much appreciated. And with no annual fee, this is a cash back credit card not to overlook.

