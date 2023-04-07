CNN Underscored reviews financial products based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through our affiliate partners if you apply and are approved for a product, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

Here’s something to get excited about: an elevated welcome bonus on the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite Mastercard.

For a limited time, the card is offering an all-time-high welcome bonus of 75,000 miles after spending $3,500 within four months of account opening. The card is also waiving its $99 annual fee for the first year, giving you time to decide if it’s worth keeping long term.

This news comes after a much-dreaded announcement from American Airlines that the AAdvantage program would adopt a more dynamic award pricing model. American is still publishing an award chart that shows the number of miles needed for a flight, but this new chart is a bit more vague, with only “starting” prices posted for flights to each region.

The good news is that the these award chart changes only apply to American Airlines flights. Award tickets operated by partners like Japan Airlines, Iberia and Qatar Airways continue to be available at the old rates, making the card’s welcome bonus more useful.

Here’s everything you need to know about the AAdvantage Platinum Select card and how you can put its welcome bonus.

AAdvantage Platinum Select card benefits

The AAdvantage Platinum Select card gives card holders free checked bags and other in-flight perks. Laser1987/iStock Editorial/Getty Images

The AAdvantage Platinum Select card is an excellent card for both frequent and infrequent American Airlines flyers. Cardmembers start off with a substantial welcome bonus of 75,000 miles after $3,500 spent within four months. Plus, card also earns 2 miles per dollar at restaurants, gas stations and eligible American Airlines purchases, while all other spending earns 1 mile per dollar spent.

Even better, every dollar spent on this card earns 1 Loyalty Point, which counts towards your AAdvantage elite status goals. Depending on your spending habits, you could earn top-tier AAdvantage Executive Platinum status from credit card spending alone.

The card continues to reward members with exceptional ongoing benefits like a free checked bag for the cardholder and up to four companions. In-flight meals and drinks are discounted by 25% and you’ll pay no foreign transaction fees on purchases originating abroad.

Lastly, the card’s $99 annual fee is largely offset if you spend $20,000 per membership year and renew your card. At that rate, you’ll be rewarded with a $125 flight discount valid on American Airlines tickets. It’s a great incentive given you’ll also earn 2 miles per dollar on common expenses.

Pros of the AAdvantage Platinum Select card

Highest welcome bonus to date.

The $99 annual fee is waived the first year.

The card earns 1 Loyalty Point per dollar spent towards elite status.

No foreign transaction fees.

Generous category bonuses.

Earn a $125 flight discount after spending $20,000 per membership year.

First checked bag free + priority boarding for up to four companions.

25% discount on in-flight food and beverage.

Cons of the AAdvantage Platinum Select card

You won’t qualify for this bonus if you’ve received a welcome bonus for this card in the last 48 months.

In light of the recent award chart changes, AAdvantage miles could be worth less for American Airlines flights.

Why this is a great welcome bonus

The AAdvantage Platinum Select card is offering its best-ever welcome bonus. iStock

The AAdvantage Platinum Select card’s 75,000-mile bonus is an exceptional offer because this is the highest welcome bonus we’ve seen from this card. Normally, the card’s welcome bonus is just 50,000 miles after $2,500 spent within three months of account opening. And while the spending requirement has increased to $3,500 for this offer, you get an extra month to complete it.

Another reason to consider getting this card is that American Airlines doesn’t partner with programs like Chase Ultimate Rewards and Amex Membership Rewards. This makes opening the AAdvantage Platinum Select card one of the easiest ways to earn American miles.

American AAdvantage miles are valuable, too. At the time of writing, travel website The Points Guy values them at 1.77 cents apiece. This makes the welcome bonus worth roughly $1,325 depending on how you redeem them.

What can you do with 75,000 AAdvantage miles?

You can use the AAdvantage Platinum Select's welcome bonus to fly one of the best business class seats in the sky. Qatar Airways

While 75,000 miles sounds like a lot, it’s important to consider whether it will assist you in meeting your travel goals.

Even if you don’t plan on flying American any time soon, you might find value in the card. The airline is part of the Oneworld alliance, so you can use the miles to travel virtually anywhere, thanks to a vast partner airline network which includes airlines like British Airways and Japan Airlines. Plus, American has a non-alliance partnership with Etihad Airways.

Here are a few interesting ways to redeem the AAdvantage Platinum Select card’s bonus.

Up to 10 one-way domestic flights

Domestic economy class awards start at just 7,500 AAdvantage miles each way. That means you can book up to ten one-way flights with the 75,000-mile AAdvantage Platinum Select welcome bonus. If you want to splurge on first class, those seats start at just 15,000 miles each way.

Fly to the Middle East in style

Qatar Airways has one of the best business class seats in the world and happens to be a Oneworld Alliance member. You can redeem your AAdvantage miles for its famed QSuites business class product to the Middle East for just 70,000 AAdvantage miles each way. The welcome bonus from the AAdvantage Platinum Select card is more than enough to cover this flight.

Off-peak bargain flights to Europe

American Airlines has several European partners, including Iberia, British Airways and Finnair. Thanks to American’s off-peak partner awards, economy class tickets to Europe start at just 22,500 miles each way. With the AAdvantage Platinum Select card’s welcome bonus, you can cover up to three one-way flights. Not bad, considering you’re not even paying the card’s $99 annual fee during the first year.

Business class to Europe

Or if you’d rather fly to Europe in comfort, you can redeem 57,500 AAdvantage miles for a one-way ticket to Europe in business class. Flights are often operated by American’s European partners like British Airways, Finnair and Iberia. Just note that British Airways flights often have high taxes and fees.

Bottom line

The 75,000-mile welcome bonus on the AAdvantage Platinum Select card is an incredible deal worth getting if you need some AAdvantage miles. Granted, the airline has made some undesirable changes to its loyalty program, but the program continues to provide exceptional value – especially if you book partner airline flights.

Between the lack of an annual fee during the first year, all-time-high welcome bonus and recurring benefits, this is an excellent addition to your wallet. The only major downside is if you’ve received a welcome bonus on this card in the past 48 months, you won’t be eligible for this offer. For all others, this is a deal worth considering if you’re looking for a new airline credit card.

