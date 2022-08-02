Merit’s bestselling foundation stick, The Minimalist, is finally back — and with one big upgrade. While the relaunch — restocked online at Merit and Sephora today — may look the same, the tube now houses twice the amount of product as the original, giving users more of the creamy, blendable formula that sold out six times in the first generation and became the best-selling foundation stick in Sephora. And that’s not even the best part: It’s the same price as the original.

Merit The Minimalist Merit This versatile complexion stick now features twice the amount of product for the same price as the original. It's great for concealer, foundation and contour. Plus, it's travel-friendly packaging makes the multi-use product easy to bring on-the-go. $38 at Merit $38 at Sephora

Since launching in January 2021, Merit has developed a cult following for its effortless approach to beauty, not only in its signature no-makeup makeup aesthetic, but also the products themselves, many of which are multi-use favorites among beauty enthusiasts. The Minimalist, which has over 10,000 people on its waitlist, is also a multipurpose wonder. It was originally created as a concealer, but consumers quickly took to using it for full-face coverage — and Merit took note.

Because The Minimalist was favored for foundation, too, the brand decided to give the people what they wanted and increase the amount of the formula within the tube. The new applicator is basically the same size as the original, but just a bit deeper within to fit the additional product. It was important to keep it user-friendly and travel-safe, since the brand is all about minimalism and ease.

The foundation stick delivers light to medium coverage and is available in 20 inclusive shades. The cream-to-powder formula features skin-friendly ingredients, like glycerin for hydration and sea daffodil extract to combat pigmentation, and was made to be safe for acne-prone skin, so it won’t cause breakouts. It’s also long-wearing while feeling lightweight, and it won’t crease or cake.

True to its multi-use reputation, you can even grab The Minimalist in a darker shade than your skin tone and use it as a contour stick. Paired with the Day Glow highlighter (which also looks great as eyeshadow), Flush Balm blush (which can double for lip color) and Clean Lash mascara, and you’ve got a full face of makeup with just a few handy products.

Shoppers can now snag the new and improved stick on Merit.com and Sephora.com, and it also rolls out in Sephora stores starting today.