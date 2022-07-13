Edifier’s earbuds deliver pro-level sound but are relatively light on the wallet, and these buds boast 42 hours of playtime, an IP65 waterproof rating, and some seriously great noise cancellation.
The best Lightning Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
By Staff, CNN Underscored
Edifier TWS1 PRO Earbuds
Miele CM 5510 Automatic Coffee Machine
This sleek coffee machine is here to make the good stuff for you—and look good doing it. This Miele turns out coffee and espresso drinks with zero effort on your end, plus it comes with some next-level features: a one-touch button lets you make two of any drink, and the coffee machine saves your favorite presets (grind level, water temp, milk, and more) so you get a perfect customized brew every morning.
Swedish Dish Cloths
These do-it-all clothes replace what sponges and paper towels do—they’re great for cleaning surfaces, doing some handwashing, and picking up spills.
Caudalie Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Purifying Gel Cleanser
Oil-prone skin might see some clarifying results with this gel cleanser, which enlists organic grape water to sooth and natural salicyclic acid to bring everything into balance — plus organic essential oils for a little purification action.
Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container
Pack up all your food — and utensils — with this bento-style lunch box container that's currently 60% off.
SiO Beauty NeckLift Anti-Wrinkle Patch
SiO’s line of patches is the next best thing to heading to a medical spa, both in terms of wallet-friendliness and efficacy. Now the wallet-friendly past just got even better with this deal on the brand’s neck lift patches: The pack just has one, sure, but you can reuse it up to 10 times.
LIFVER Coasters for Drinks
Protect your vintage table and get in on a trend in a low-key (and inexpensive) way with this four-piece set of Terrazzo-patterned coasters.
Samsung 43-Inch Class QLED Q6 Series 4K TV
This TV is last year’s model, but that doesn’t mean it’s not incredible: It offers 100% color volume on its quantum HDR display, Samsung’s finest ever. Plus, it’s enabled with multiple voice assistants, offers dual LED backlighting for warm and cool shades for better contrast, and offers super easy setup to get going.
BUYDEEM K2423 Tea Maker
Buydeem’s kitchen appliances are reliable and tend to offer a little more feature-wise when it comes to controlling the results, and this kettle offers six different settings for different types of tea so you get the perfect temperature of water to fully experience the flavors the leaves bring. There’s also a 60-minute keep warm feature so you can go for another round.