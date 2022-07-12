This super-slim storage cart slides in perfectly as a home for seasonal accessories between the shoe racks and the wall of the closet, provides a home for sporting goods and toys in the tight spaces in the garage, opens up space for detergent and stain removers in a small laundry room, and provides some much-needed bonus space in tiny kitchens. It’s hard to beat the utility at $17.59.
The best Lightning Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022
By Staff, CNN Underscored
SPACEKEEPER 3 Tier Slim Storage Cart Mobile Shelving Unit
Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo
This four-and-a-half-star-rated shampoo helps keeps hair a little smoother on frazzled days by blocking the humidity that makes it frizz in the first place. The formula is safe for chemical- and color-treated hair, too.
SMARTAKE 6-Pack Refrigerator Organizer Bins
Get your fridge, pantry, cabinets, craft area or home office organized with this six-pack of clear plastic bins. They all have a handle for easy in and out, and this multipack comes with two smalls, mediums and larges.
Herbivore Botanicals Calm Soaking Salts
Herbivore’s vegan skin and body care formulas are both ultra-effective and pretty enough to stay out in a bathroom with open shelving or little storage. This bottle has enough salts for about four baths, each of which it’ll infuse with a soft ylang ylang and vanilla scent.
Kitchen utensils set
These stylish kitchen tools are made from 100% teak and are as practical as they are beautiful. Despite their elegant looks, they don’t need special treatment after you cook with them; just throw them in the dishwasher and be done. Be sure to hurry on this one; it’s selling out fast.
Surge Protector Wall Outlet Extender
If you have a central place in your home where everyone charges their phones, tablets, etc., have an electronics-heavy office space, or share a dorm room and its electrical supply, this outlet extender will help stop the squabble over outlet space. It transforms a traditional outlet into one with a host of six USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, and it’s a surge protector too.
PANMAX Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell Set of 2
This adjustable set of dumbbells is basically a home gym in two compact pieces, and it’s selling out super-fast on Amazon right now.