The best Lightning Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

By Staff, CNN Underscored

Updated 4:45 a.m. ET, July 12, 2022
3 min ago

SPACEKEEPER 3 Tier Slim Storage Cart Mobile Shelving Unit

$21.99 $17.59 at Amazon

This super-slim storage cart slides in perfectly as a home for seasonal accessories between the shoe racks and the wall of the closet, provides a home for sporting goods and toys in the tight spaces in the garage, opens up space for detergent and stain removers in a small laundry room, and provides some much-needed bonus space in tiny kitchens. It’s hard to beat the utility at $17.59. 

9 min ago

Living Proof No Frizz Shampoo

$59 $41.30 at Amazon

This four-and-a-half-star-rated shampoo helps keeps hair a little smoother on frazzled days by blocking the humidity that makes it frizz in the first place. The formula is safe for chemical- and color-treated hair, too. 

15 min ago

SMARTAKE 6-Pack Refrigerator Organizer Bins

$22.99 $18.39 at Amazon

Get your fridge, pantry, cabinets, craft area or home office organized with this six-pack of clear plastic bins. They all have a handle for easy in and out, and this multipack comes with two smalls, mediums and larges.

15 min ago

Herbivore Botanicals Calm Soaking Salts

$20 $14.40 at Amazon

Herbivore’s vegan skin and body care formulas are both ultra-effective and pretty enough to stay out in a bathroom with open shelving or little storage. This bottle has enough salts for about four baths, each of which it’ll infuse with a soft ylang ylang and vanilla scent. 

15 min ago

Kitchen utensils set

$44.98 $35.18 at Amazon

These stylish kitchen tools are made from 100% teak and are as practical as they are beautiful. Despite their elegant looks, they don’t need special treatment after you cook with them; just throw them in the dishwasher and be done. Be sure to hurry on this one; it’s selling out fast. 

54 min ago

Surge Protector Wall Outlet Extender

$25.99 $20.79 at Amazon

If you have a central place in your home where everyone charges their phones, tablets, etc., have an electronics-heavy office space, or share a dorm room and its electrical supply, this outlet extender will help stop the squabble over outlet space. It transforms a traditional outlet into one with a host of six USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, and it’s a surge protector too.

15 min ago

PANMAX Adjustable Dumbbells Barbell Set of 2

$149.99 $119.99 at Amazon

This adjustable set of dumbbells is basically a home gym in two compact pieces, and it’s selling out super-fast on Amazon right now.