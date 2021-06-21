Follow CNN
Live Updates

The best Lightning Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

By CNN Underscored Staff

Updated 5:35 a.m. ET, June 21, 2021
12 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

FOTILE EMS9018 36" Wall-mount Range Hood

FOTILE EMS9018 36" Wall-mount Range Hood
FOTILE EMS9018 36" Wall-mount Range Hood Amazon

Sick of the fire alarm going off every time you cook? With this modern range hood that features low-noise smoke extraction, you'll never have to wave a dish towel again. Originally $1,499, this model by Fotile is on sale for $1,070.20.

9 min ago

Tom's of Maine Fluoride-Free Natural Toothpaste 2-Pack

Tom's of Maine Fluoride-Free Natural Toothpaste 2-Pack
Tom's of Maine Fluoride-Free Natural Toothpaste 2-Pack Amazon

For a fluoride-free toothpaste option that will fight plaque while keeping teeth white, Tom's of Maine is it. Get a 2-pack now for $7.58, originally $9.98.

14 min ago

COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle

COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle
COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle Amazon

Get fancy with your morning coffee or tea when you snag this electric kettle by COSORI that features five precise temperature presets and quick heating. It's now $55.99, originally $69.99.

20 min ago

Universal Magnetic Car Phone Mount

Universal Magnetic Car Phone Mount
Universal Magnetic Car Phone Mount Amazon

Securely lock any phone in place while you use your GPS now that this magnetic phone mount, originally $25, is marked down to $15.25.

25 min ago

ThermoPro TP-16 Digital Thermometer 

ThermoPro TP-16 Digital Thermometer 
ThermoPro TP-16 Digital Thermometer  Amazon

Instantly know the cooking temperature of meat in your oven, on the grill or in a cooker with this beloved digital thermometer from ThermoPro, now $14.39, originally $17.99.

34 min ago

Micro USB Cable XIAE 5Pack

Micro USB Cable XIAE 5Pack
Micro USB Cable XIAE 5Pack Amazon

Charge your electronics quickly from up to 10 feet away with these XIAE cables on sale for $5.59, originally $7.99.

24 min ago

EMERIL LAGASSE Automatic Pasta and Noodle Maker with Slow Juicer

EMERIL LAGASSE Automatic Pasta and Noodle Maker with Slow Juicer
EMERIL LAGASSE Automatic Pasta and Noodle Maker with Slow Juicer Amazon

Savor fresh homemade pasta or a cold freshly pressed juice in the morning with this easy-to-use pasta maker, now $153.99, originally $219.99.

45 min ago

NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon

Get more out of your moisturizers, serums and masks by incorporating this facial steamer into your daily routine, now on sale for $29.95, down from $49.95.

51 min ago

Vanity Fair Smoothing Strapless Bra

Vanity Fair Smoothing Strapless Bra
Vanity Fair Smoothing Strapless Bra Amazon

Get a strapless bra from Vanity Fair that won't budge available individually or in a set of two or three, starting at $14.65.