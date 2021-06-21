Follow CNN
Live Updates

The best Lightning Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

By CNN Underscored Staff

Updated 5:11 a.m. ET, June 21, 2021
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

ThermoPro TP-16 Digital Thermometer 

ThermoPro TP-16 Digital Thermometer 
ThermoPro TP-16 Digital Thermometer  Amazon

Instantly know the cooking temperature of meat in your oven, on the grill or in a cooker with this beloved digital thermometer from ThermoPro, now $14.39, originally $17.99.

9 min ago

Micro USB Cable XIAE 5Pack

Micro USB Cable XIAE 5Pack
Micro USB Cable XIAE 5Pack Amazon

Charge your electronics quickly from up to 10 feet away with these XIAE cables on sale for $5.59, originally $7.99.

15 min ago

EMERIL LAGASSE Automatic Pasta and Noodle Maker with Slow Juicer

EMERIL LAGASSE Automatic Pasta and Noodle Maker with Slow Juicer
EMERIL LAGASSE Automatic Pasta and Noodle Maker with Slow Juicer Amazon

Savor fresh homemade pasta or a cold freshly pressed juice in the morning with this easy-to-use pasta maker, now $153.99, originally $219.99.

21 min ago

NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer
NanoSteamer 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Amazon

Get more out of your moisturizers, serums and masks by incorporating this facial steamer into your daily routine, now on sale for $29.95, down from $49.95.

27 min ago

Vanity Fair Smoothing Strapless Bra

Vanity Fair Smoothing Strapless Bra
Vanity Fair Smoothing Strapless Bra Amazon

Get a strapless bra from Vanity Fair that won't budge available individually or in a set of two or three, starting at $14.65.

31 min ago

Mens Swim Trunks

maamgic Mens Swim Trunks
maamgic Mens Swim Trunks Amazon

Get ready for the beach now that Maamgic's swim trunks for men are as low as $14.39 and available in a variety of colors and styles.

36 min ago

Homech 36”Oscillating Tower Fan

Homech 36”Oscillating Tower Fan
Homech 36”Oscillating Tower Fan Amazon

Keep cool while saving money on this remote-controlled oscillating tower fan by Homech, now $63.99, originally $89.99.

43 min ago

IUGA High Waisted Yoga Pants

IUGA High Waisted Yoga Pants for Women 
IUGA High Waisted Yoga Pants for Women  Amazon

Swap out your winter yoga pants for a pair that's more summer-friendly, with IUGA capris starting at $19.95 and available in a variety of colors.