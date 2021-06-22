This vacuum by Eureka was made just for your furry friend who sheds more than you can keep up with. Get it now for $119 (originally $164.99) when you apply the additional $10.99 off coupon.
The best Lightning Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
By CNN Underscored Staff
EUREKA NEU522 FloorRover Pet Vacuum Cleaner
Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
See who's at your door in real time, record footage and respond back to visitors all in one small security system. The Eufy Video Doorbell is now $119.99, down from the original $159.99.
Miroco LED Floor Lamp
Lightning up the room has never been more affordable. This LED floor lamp from Miroco features five brightness levels and three color temperatures to choose from and you can get it now for $39.99 (originally $49.99).
TYMO Ionic Hair Straightener Brush
Straighten your hair without excessive heat or damage just by simply brushing it. Get this TYMO iconic hair straightener brush now for $43.99, down from $69.99.
Baebody Eye Gel
Smooth fine lines, brighten under-eye circles and get rid of morning bags with the soothing aloe formula of this eye gel from Baebody. Right now it's close to half off at $12.95, down from $24.95.
TOPVISION 120W Stereo Sound Bar
Enjoy cinema-quality sound whenever you turn on your TV with this stereo sound bar from Topvision, now $59.49, down from $89.99.
Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Frother
Get fancy with your morning cup of Joe with this stainless steel milk frother that creates foam in under two minutes. Right now it's $33.10, down from $41.99.
SMIRLY Plastic Cutting Board Set
This set of four dishwasher-safe cutting boards in a variety of sizes with non-skid edges is now $17.49 when you apply the 5% off coupon (originally $23.99).
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Treat yourself to a daily back or neck massage and feel a lot less guilty about it now that this heated Shiatsu massager is $25.84 with an additional 5% off coupon (originally $49.99).