The best Lightning Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

By CNN Underscored Staff

Updated 5:45 AM ET, Tue June 22, 2021
5 min ago

EUREKA NEU522 FloorRover Pet Vacuum Cleaner

EUREKA NEU522 FloorRover Pet Vacuum Cleaner Amazon

This vacuum by Eureka was made just for your furry friend who sheds more than you can keep up with. Get it now for $119 (originally $164.99) when you apply the additional $10.99 off coupon.

9 min ago

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Amazon

See who's at your door in real time, record footage and respond back to visitors all in one small security system. The Eufy Video Doorbell is now $119.99, down from the original $159.99.

18 min ago

Miroco LED Floor Lamp

Miroco LED Floor Lamp Amazon

Lightning up the room has never been more affordable. This LED floor lamp from Miroco features five brightness levels and three color temperatures to choose from and you can get it now for $39.99 (originally $49.99).

22 min ago

TYMO Ionic Hair Straightener Brush

TYMO Ionic Hair Straightener Brush Amazon

Straighten your hair without excessive heat or damage just by simply brushing it. Get this TYMO iconic hair straightener brush now for $43.99, down from $69.99.

27 min ago

Baebody Eye Gel

Baebody Eye Gel Amazon

Smooth fine lines, brighten under-eye circles and get rid of morning bags with the soothing aloe formula of this eye gel from Baebody. Right now it's close to half off at $12.95, down from $24.95.

31 min ago

TOPVISION 120W Stereo Sound Bar

TOPVISION 120W Stereo Sound Bar Amazon

Enjoy cinema-quality sound whenever you turn on your TV with this stereo sound bar from Topvision, now $59.49, down from $89.99.

38 min ago

Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Frother

Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Frother Amazon

Get fancy with your morning cup of Joe with this stainless steel milk frother that creates foam in under two minutes. Right now it's $33.10, down from $41.99.

42 min ago

SMIRLY Plastic Cutting Board Set

SMIRLY Plastic Cutting Board Set Amazon

This set of four dishwasher-safe cutting boards in a variety of sizes with non-skid edges is now $17.49 when you apply the 5% off coupon (originally $23.99).

51 min ago

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Amazon

Treat yourself to a daily back or neck massage and feel a lot less guilty about it now that this heated Shiatsu massager is $25.84 with an additional 5% off coupon (originally $49.99).