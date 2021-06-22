Follow CNN
The best Lightning Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

By CNN Underscored Staff

Updated 4:40 a.m. ET, June 22, 2021
6 min ago

WEISHI Long Handle Double Edge Safety Razor

Shave like they did in the old days with this stainless metal razor from Weishi. It comes with an ergonomic handle and blades are easy to replace when they get dull. Right now, it's $9.98, down from $15.98.

12 min ago

TubShroom Tub Drain Protector

Anyone with long hair knows the TubShroom is an essential to keep your shower drain from clogging. Get it now for $9.87, down from the original $12.45, while supplies last.

15 min ago

Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner

It's officially air conditioning season and to help you get a break from the unrelenting heat, this window unit by Midea is now as low as $149 when you use the $10 off coupon.

22 min ago

Plastic Free Bee’s Wrap

Trying to stay away from plastic wrap? No problem. These reusable food wraps made with beeswax work just as well and are better for the environment. Now they're $13.60, down from the original $18.99.

27 min ago

AquaSonic DUO PRO Electric Smart ToothBrushes

Get two electric toothbrushes with smart timers, four additional brush heads for each and an UV light sanitization station for $53.96 when you use the $10 off coupon (originally $129.95).