Shave like they did in the old days with this stainless metal razor from Weishi. It comes with an ergonomic handle and blades are easy to replace when they get dull. Right now, it's $9.98, down from $15.98.
The best Lightning Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021
By CNN Underscored Staff
WEISHI Long Handle Double Edge Safety Razor
TubShroom Tub Drain Protector
Anyone with long hair knows the TubShroom is an essential to keep your shower drain from clogging. Get it now for $9.87, down from the original $12.45, while supplies last.
Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner
It's officially air conditioning season and to help you get a break from the unrelenting heat, this window unit by Midea is now as low as $149 when you use the $10 off coupon.
Plastic Free Bee’s Wrap
Trying to stay away from plastic wrap? No problem. These reusable food wraps made with beeswax work just as well and are better for the environment. Now they're $13.60, down from the original $18.99.
AquaSonic DUO PRO Electric Smart ToothBrushes
Get two electric toothbrushes with smart timers, four additional brush heads for each and an UV light sanitization station for $53.96 when you use the $10 off coupon (originally $129.95).