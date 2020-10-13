Live TV
Best Lightning Deals: Amazon Prime Day 2020

By CNN Underscored Staff

Updated 7:37 a.m. ET, October 13, 2020
7 min ago

Prime Day Lightning Deals have started striking on Amazon. These deals, which last for a limited window of time, often sell out quickly — so it’s best to act as soon as possible.

1 min ago

iCOVER Grill Covers

Starting at just $11.72, these grill covers come in multiple sizes to protect any sort of grill you might have. This sale will be live for 5 more hours, but they are selling fast so make sure to snag one while you can.

4 min ago

eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 4-Cam Kit, Wireless Home Security System

This security system that includes 4 cameras is marked down over $100 for $343.99.

7 min ago

Soundcore Flare+ Portable 360° Bluetooth Speaker by Anker

This waterproof speaker is perfect for parties by the pool, and right now you can get t or $84.99, down from its original price of $99.99.

9 min ago

mClassic Graphics Enhancer

This little gizmo can help upgrade your the graphics of your games for real-time image sharpening, color correction and more. Right now it's on sale for $73.74, originally $99, but only for the next 5 hours.

11 min ago

Roav Viva Pro

This Alexa-enabled USB car charger is 60% off right now. Score it now for just $23.99, originally $59.99. This one is sure to sell out fast.

13 min ago

AUKEY Wireless Power Bank

This power bank is almost all sold out. There are still a few left at its marked down price of $28.04.

14 min ago

USB C Hub, Anker 5-in-1 USB C Adapter

This deal is going fast, so if you need a new USB C Hub, make sure to snag this one from Anker. It's discounted from $25.99 down to $19.99 right now.

18 min ago

USB C Charger, RAVPower 65W PD Charger

Down from $39.99, this USB C charger from Anker is on sale for $31.99 for the next 5 hours.