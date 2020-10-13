Prime Day Lightning Deals have started striking on Amazon. These deals, which last for a limited window of time, often sell out quickly — so it’s best to act as soon as possible.
Best Lightning Deals: Amazon Prime Day 2020
By CNN Underscored Staff
Anker Wireless Charger
More than $10 off, this Anker Wireless Charger is marked down at $9.49 for a limited time. The deal is set to last fo 11 more hours, but this one is sure to sell out so don't wait, you might miss out.
Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket
This sherpa fleece is extra cozy and comes in tons of colors. Right now, it's on sale for prices starting at $13.58, but it's going fast so make sure to snag one before they're all gone.
Basic Home Pillows
With various sizes available at discounted prices as low as $15.99, these pillows are selling quickly. The deal is live for another 2 hours, but that's if they don't sell out first.
Sunwill Insulated Wine Tumbler with Lid
Keep your drinks cool with this insulated tumbler. It comes in a variety of colors and is on sale for $8.79, originally $10.99. But hurry, this deal is only live for less than 2 hours.
Anker Dual USB Wall Charger
Charge more devices with this Anker Dual USB Wall Charger. You can get it for $3 off right now for just $10.99. Hurry, because it's selling out fast.
Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Snag this popular strategic card game for $15.99, originally $24.99. Act fast, as it's nearly all sold out.
Baloray Lunch Bag Tote
Pack your lunch in style with this insulated tote. Available in various colorways, this bag is discounted with prices starting at $7.64 for the next 5 hours.
XP-PEN Deco Pro Small Graphics Drawing Tablet
Starting at just $79.99, this graphics drawing tablet is on sale for 20% off. Coming in two sizes, you can snag it at its discounted price for the next 2 hours, or while supplies last.