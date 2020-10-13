Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Best Lightning Deals: Amazon Prime Day 2020

By CNN Underscored Staff

Updated 7:19 a.m. ET, October 13, 2020
34 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
13 min ago

Prime Day Lightning Deals have started striking on Amazon. These deals, which last for a limited window of time, often sell out quickly — so it’s best to act as soon as possible.

7 min ago

Anker Wireless Charger

More than $10 off, this Anker Wireless Charger is marked down at $9.49 for a limited time. The deal is set to last fo 11 more hours, but this one is sure to sell out so don't wait, you might miss out.

10 min ago

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket

This sherpa fleece is extra cozy and comes in tons of colors. Right now, it's on sale for prices starting at $13.58, but it's going fast so make sure to snag one before they're all gone.

20 min ago

Basic Home Pillows

With various sizes available at discounted prices as low as $15.99, these pillows are selling quickly. The deal is live for another 2 hours, but that's if they don't sell out first.

12 min ago

Sunwill Insulated Wine Tumbler with Lid

Keep your drinks cool with this insulated tumbler. It comes in a variety of colors and is on sale for $8.79, originally $10.99. But hurry, this deal is only live for less than 2 hours.

23 min ago

Anker Dual USB Wall Charger

Charge more devices with this Anker Dual USB Wall Charger. You can get it for $3 off right now for just $10.99. Hurry, because it's selling out fast.

25 min ago

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Snag this popular strategic card game for $15.99, originally $24.99. Act fast, as it's nearly all sold out.

26 min ago

Baloray Lunch Bag Tote

Pack your lunch in style with this insulated tote. Available in various colorways, this bag is discounted with prices starting at $7.64 for the next 5 hours.

31 min ago

XP-PEN Deco Pro Small Graphics Drawing Tablet

Starting at just $79.99, this graphics drawing tablet is on sale for 20% off. Coming in two sizes, you can snag it at its discounted price for the next 2 hours, or while supplies last.