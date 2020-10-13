Live TV
Live Updates

Best Lightning Deals: Amazon Prime Day 2020

By CNN Underscored Staff

Updated 1:03 p.m. ET, October 13, 2020
73 Posts
5 min ago

Prime Day Lightning Deals have started striking on Amazon. These deals, which last for a limited window of time, often sell out quickly — so it’s best to act as soon as possible.

4 min ago

Mkeke Screen Protector

Amazon

Made for iPhone XR and 11 users, this glass screen protector is an excellent option to combat damage including potential cracks, sweat and oil from fingerprints. Get it right now for only $5.94.

17 min ago

Mpow 051 Car Phone Mount

Amazon

When operating your car, safety is always first. Keep your hands at "ten and two" with this phone car mount. Available only for two hours!

1 hr 28 min ago

Sboly Single Serve Coffee Maker

Amazon

Don't miss out on this steal! This Sboly Single Serve Coffee Maker deal is live for less than two hours.

3 hr 21 min ago

Goowls Outdoor Security Camera

Amazon

Marked down from $59.99 to $35.24, this outdoor security camera has 1080p resolution to help monitor and keep your home safe. This deal is live for 4 more hours, but over half of the cameras available have already been bought.

2 hr 39 min ago

Under Armour Men's HeatGear Armour 2.0 Leggings

Amazon

With a ton of color variations to choose from, these leggings from Under Armour will have you gym and in-home workout ready. Starting at $27.94, this deal will be gone before you know it.

3 hr 10 min ago

Bestope 16-piece Makeup Brushes Set

Amazon

This set of makeup brushes is discounted to $8.49, originally $15.99. The deal is live for 4 more hours, but most of its stock is already gone so be sure to act fast.

31 min ago

Utopia Bedding Quilted Fitted Mattress Pad

Amazon

Take your sleep to the next level with this quilted mattress pad, which starting at $14.39 right now. This item is available in all bed sizes from twin to California king.