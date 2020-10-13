Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Best Lightning Deals: Amazon Prime Day 2020

By CNN Underscored Staff

Updated 7:31 a.m. ET, October 13, 2020
41 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Prime Day Lightning Deals have started striking on Amazon. These deals, which last for a limited window of time, often sell out quickly — so it’s best to act as soon as possible.

1 min ago

Soundcore Flare+ Portable 360° Bluetooth Speaker by Anker

This waterproof speaker is perfect for parties by the pool, and right now you can get t or $84.99, down from its original price of $99.99.

3 min ago

mClassic Graphics Enhancer

This little gizmo can help upgrade your the graphics of your games for real-time image sharpening, color correction and more. Right now it's on sale for $73.74, originally $99, but only for the next 5 hours.

5 min ago

Roav Viva Pro

This Alexa-enabled USB car charger is 60% off right now. Score it now for just $23.99, originally $59.99. This one is sure to sell out fast.

7 min ago

AUKEY Wireless Power Bank

This power bank is almost all sold out. There are still a few left at its marked down price of $28.04.

9 min ago

USB C Hub, Anker 5-in-1 USB C Adapter

This deal is going fast, so if you need a new USB C Hub, make sure to snag this one from Anker. It's discounted from $25.99 down to $19.99 right now.

13 min ago

USB C Charger, RAVPower 65W PD Charger

Down from $39.99, this USB C charger from Anker is on sale for $31.99 for the next 5 hours.

10 min ago

ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat

On sale for $30.55, originally $36.95, this floor mat is made with thick, high-density foam to help prevent foot fatigue. Whether it's for the kitchen or your standing desk. this mat will help reduce discomfort. It's on sale for the next 5 hours so make sure to get it while you can.

18 min ago

Anker Wireless Charger

More than $10 off, this Anker Wireless Charger is marked down at $9.49 for a limited time. The deal is set to last fo 11 more hours, but this one is sure to sell out so don't wait, you might miss out.