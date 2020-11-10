Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Apple's got 'One More Thing' to show us and we're breaking it down live

By Jacob Krol

Updated 1:24 p.m. ET, November 10, 2020
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Apple's macOS Big Sur is designed for Apple Silicon

Apple
Apple

Craig Federighi walked through macOS Big Sur, noting how the hardware and software were designed together.

Some highlights include: The Mac will instantly wake up from Sleep, like the iPhone and iPad. Applications (that are optimized for Silicon, we presume) will open much faster as well. Apple specifically demoed Safari in this case.

Apple's macOS on Apple Silicon was built to deliver longer battery life and a quieter experience. The latter essentially hints at the fan no longer running incredibly loud when performing basic tasks.

Even with these improvements, though, it will still be a classic Mac experience. All applications made by Apple are updated and designed to showcase what Silicon can do for you.

Big Sur will also let you run applications in a universal app format. Essentially, it's an application that works on Apple Silicon and Intel. This way, it's just one application, and the big news here is that Adobe is on board with this. Lightroom will launch as Universal app next month, with Photoshop in 2021.

But what if an application is optimized for Silicon? Well, Apple has Rosetta, which is essentially an emulator that can convert an Intel-designed application to Silicon in real time. We're pretty impressed, but we want to go hands-on to see how this works.

Lastly, iOS and iPadOS apps will now be able to run on macOS. And this pretty much instantly expands the number of applications available for the Mac from day one.

8 min ago

The first silicon Mac chip: M1

Apple
Apple

The first Mac with Silicon, which Apple first teased back in June, quickly took center stage. Cook passed things over to John Ternus to talk through Silicon, the Apple-made chip that will be powering the next generation of the Mac. That's the same chip that powers the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Ternus highlighted the Apple M1, the chip designed for the Mac and the one destined for small-power systems. M1 is the first system on a chip for a Mac and combines many chips into one — processor, security, I/O (ports) and networking are all on one chip, similar to the stacked Intel processor used in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.

Apple is using the 5-nanometer process, the same used in the A14 Bionic that powers the iPhone 12. M1 is made from an 8-core CPU (further broken down into efficiency and high-performance cores) and features a performance controller to split up tasks between cores.

On the graphical side, the M1 chip still uses an integrated graphics component. It's an 8-core GPU, which Apple says is the most advanced graphical processing unit it has created. We hope that means it can handle basic tasks, creative ones like photo or video editing as well as support for gaming.

And, as expected, there's a 16-core neural engine included in the M1 along with a Secure Enclave to meet the latest security standards.

16 min ago

Tim Cook starts with an update

And we're off to the races: Tim Cook kicked things off not from the Steve Jobs Theater but from the Apple Park cafeteria.

He was quick to note the pace of product releases: software, iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads and HomePod Mini.

Cook quickly shifted focus to the Mac. That's the big "One More Thing" for today. Cook noted that the Mac is having its best year to date. Apple updated the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 27-inch iMac and Mac Mini earlier this year. Most importantly, Apple announced the switch from Intel to Silicon back at its World Wide Developers Conference in June.

39 min ago

How to watch Apple’s 'One More Thing' event

You can follow our up-to-the-minute expert analysis, but you can also join in on the fun directly. Apple is live-streaming the November 10 event directly on its YouTube Channel. You can see the stream embedded below or click here to watch it directly on platform. 

As a reminder, the event kicks off at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST Tuesday.