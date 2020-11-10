Apple

Craig Federighi walked through macOS Big Sur, noting how the hardware and software were designed together.

Some highlights include: The Mac will instantly wake up from Sleep, like the iPhone and iPad. Applications (that are optimized for Silicon, we presume) will open much faster as well. Apple specifically demoed Safari in this case.

Apple's macOS on Apple Silicon was built to deliver longer battery life and a quieter experience. The latter essentially hints at the fan no longer running incredibly loud when performing basic tasks.

Even with these improvements, though, it will still be a classic Mac experience. All applications made by Apple are updated and designed to showcase what Silicon can do for you.

Big Sur will also let you run applications in a universal app format. Essentially, it's an application that works on Apple Silicon and Intel. This way, it's just one application, and the big news here is that Adobe is on board with this. Lightroom will launch as Universal app next month, with Photoshop in 2021.

But what if an application is optimized for Silicon? Well, Apple has Rosetta, which is essentially an emulator that can convert an Intel-designed application to Silicon in real time. We're pretty impressed, but we want to go hands-on to see how this works.

Lastly, iOS and iPadOS apps will now be able to run on macOS. And this pretty much instantly expands the number of applications available for the Mac from day one.