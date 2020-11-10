Preorder the M1-powered Mac Mini, MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro
You won't have to wait long to get your hands on the first Macs powered by Apple Silicon: The Mac Mini (starting at $699), MacBook Air (starting at $999) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (starting at $1,299) will all go up for preorder today. Deliveries will start as early as next week.
Tim Cook's closing thoughts on Silicon and new Macs
Tim Cook closed out the event stating how Apple is inspired by the strength and creativity displayed by people all around the world in 2020. He doubled down on that for the teams at Apple.
He teased that 2021 will bring even "more amazing experiences to you," which leaves us wondering what could be next.
And we had a clip at the end: The classic PC vs. Mac commercials seem to be back. Well, sans Justin Long...
Apple's macOS Big Sur lands November 12
Apple's macOS Big Sur will land this Thursday, November 12. As per usual, Big Sur will be available as a free update to compatible Macs. It'll bring a new visual look, Control Center, a redesigned Messages app and more, including the classic startup chime.
That's it for Mac hardware today
That's the Mac hardware news for today. The Mac Mini, MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 inside will be up for order today, and they'll ship next week. We'll be updating with preorder links as soon as they go live.
Safe to say, though, that these three new Macs set up a strong foundation for the future of the Mac. Silicon is more than just ditching Intel; it gives Apple the chance to really create a strong experience by building the software and hardware.
New M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro announced
Not one, not two, but three new Macs. The 13-inch MacBook Pro, also refreshed this past spring, is getting an M1 Boost. Shruti Haldea, a Mac product line manager, walked us through the most affordable MacBook Pro.
With the 8-core CPU inside, you can expect up to 2.8x faster performance across the board. The 8-core GPU is up to 5x faster in applications like Photoshop and games. Against comparable Windows laptops, it's up to 3x faster. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is still just 3 pounds as well. Apple has optimized its applications for faster Machine Learning tasks, thanks to the neural engine inside.
There's an active cooling system inside that does include a fan. Only the MacBook Air drops the fan, it seems. The 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers up to 17 hours of wireless web and 20 hours of video playback. That's the longest battery life ever in a Mac laptop.
For creatives and busy bees alike, the studio-quality microphone array is on board. We tested this on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 27-inch iMac, which deliver better clarity with audio. The Touch ID and Touch Bar sit above the Magic Keyboard as well.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro will keep the $1,299 starting price. Education customers can take an additional $100 off.
M1 also arrives on the Mac Mini
M1 isn't just on the MacBook Air: Apple also announced a Mac Mini with Apple Silicon inside. Julie Broms, a senior manager in hardware engineering, walked us through the updated tiny desktop.
Arguably, the big appeal with Mac Mini is its size and affordability. With the M1 inside, Apple is delivering 3x CPU performance over the previous quad-core model. It also gets a 6x performance boost with graphics, courtesy of the integrated GPU. Apple claims that in the Mac Mini's price range, it's 5x faster than the top-selling Windows desktop.
The Mac Mini does keep a fan inside, along with a bunch of ports: two USB-C, an HDMI 2.0, an Ethernet jack and the power plug. This Mac Mini can even power Apple's Pro XDR Display.
Mac Mini is getting a $100 price cut, with a starting price of $699. Remember, though, it's just the Mini — no keyboard, mouse or display is included. But the short of it is a more affordable price and plenty of power inside.
Finally, it's hardware time: MacBook Air
The Silicon-powered MacBook Air finally made its debut. Laura Metz, a Mac product lead, walked us through this next generation of portable laptops.
And, from what we can tell, it keeps what we loved about the refresh of the MacBook Air in the spring of 2020. With M1, the MacBook Air features an 8-core CPU, which should deliver 3.5x faster speeds over the previous Intel-powered machine.
Notably, Apple called out Photoshop improvements with up to 5x graphic performance. You can even edit multiple streams of 4K on a MacBook Air — something that just wasn't possible before.
Apple claims that, with M1, the Air is faster than 98% of PC laptops sold in the last year.
Solid-state drives are still inside for data storage, but the M1 allows for faster read and write times at 2x. What's missing inside? The fan, which means a silent runtime. Apple also promised 11 hours of wireless web browsing and 16 hours of video playback — the longest battery life in a MacBook Air yet.
The webcam is getting a software update with the upgraded image processor we tested on the 27-inch iMac. It seems that Apple is sticking with a 720p webcam, though. That's a letdown. As expected, the MacBook Air keeps a 13-inch Retina display with True Tone.
Apple's macOS Big Sur is designed for Apple Silicon
Craig Federighi walked through macOS Big Sur, noting how the hardware and software were designed together.
Some highlights include: The Mac will instantly wake up from Sleep, like the iPhone and iPad. Applications (that are optimized for Silicon, we presume) will open much faster as well. Apple specifically demoed Safari in this case.
Apple's macOS on Apple Silicon was built to deliver longer battery life and a quieter experience. The latter essentially hints at the fan no longer running incredibly loud when performing basic tasks.
Even with these improvements, though, it will still be a classic Mac experience. All applications made by Apple are updated and designed to showcase what Silicon can do for you.
Big Sur will also let you run applications in a universal app format. Essentially, it's an application that works on Apple Silicon and Intel. This way, it's just one application, and the big news here is that Adobe is on board with this. Lightroom will launch as Universal app next month, with Photoshop in 2021.
But what if an application is optimized for Silicon? Well, Apple has Rosetta, which is essentially an emulator that can convert an Intel-designed application to Silicon in real time. We're pretty impressed, but we want to go hands-on to see how this works.
Lastly, iOS and iPadOS apps will now be able to run on macOS. And this pretty much instantly expands the number of applications available for the Mac from day one.
The first silicon Mac chip: M1
The first Mac with Silicon, which Apple first teased back in June, quickly took center stage. Cook passed things over to John Ternus to talk through Silicon, the Apple-made chip that will be powering the next generation of the Mac. That's the same chip that powers the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV.
Ternus highlighted the Apple M1, the chip designed for the Mac and the one destined for small-power systems. M1 is the first system on a chip for a Mac and combines many chips into one — processor, security, I/O (ports) and networking are all on one chip, similar to the stacked Intel processor used in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold.
Apple is using the 5-nanometer process, the same used in the A14 Bionic that powers the iPhone 12. M1 is made from an 8-core CPU (further broken down into efficiency and high-performance cores) and features a performance controller to split up tasks between cores.
On the graphical side, the M1 chip still uses an integrated graphics component. It's an 8-core GPU, which Apple says is the most advanced graphical processing unit it has created. We hope that means it can handle basic tasks, creative ones like photo or video editing as well as support for gaming.
And, as expected, there's a 16-core neural engine included in the M1 along with a Secure Enclave to meet the latest security standards.