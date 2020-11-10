Apple

Not one, not two, but three new Macs. The 13-inch MacBook Pro, also refreshed this past spring, is getting an M1 Boost. Shruti Haldea, a Mac product line manager, walked us through the most affordable MacBook Pro.

With the 8-core CPU inside, you can expect up to 2.8x faster performance across the board. The 8-core GPU is up to 5x faster in applications like Photoshop and games. Against comparable Windows laptops, it's up to 3x faster. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is still just 3 pounds as well. Apple has optimized its applications for faster Machine Learning tasks, thanks to the neural engine inside.

There's an active cooling system inside that does include a fan. Only the MacBook Air drops the fan, it seems. The 13-inch MacBook Pro delivers up to 17 hours of wireless web and 20 hours of video playback. That's the longest battery life ever in a Mac laptop.

For creatives and busy bees alike, the studio-quality microphone array is on board. We tested this on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 27-inch iMac, which deliver better clarity with audio. The Touch ID and Touch Bar sit above the Magic Keyboard as well.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro will keep the $1,299 starting price. Education customers can take an additional $100 off.