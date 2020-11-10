Apple

And we're off to the races: Tim Cook kicked things off not from the Steve Jobs Theater, but from the Apple Park cafeteria.

He was quick to note out the pace of product releases: software, iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads and HomePod Mini.

Cook quickly shifted focus to the Mac. That's the big "One More Thing" for today. Cook noted that the Mac is having its best year-to-date. Apple updated the MacBook Air, 13" MacBook Pro, 27" iMac and the Mac mini earlier this year. Most importantly, Apple announced the switch from Intel to Silicon back at its World Wide Developers Conference in June.