Live Updates

Apple's got 'One More Thing' to show us and we're breaking it down live

By Jacob Krol

Updated 1:07 p.m. ET, November 10, 2020
2 min ago

Tim Cook starts with an update

And we're off to the races: Tim Cook kicked things off not from the Steve Jobs Theater, but from the Apple Park cafeteria.

He was quick to note out the pace of product releases: software, iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads and HomePod Mini.

Cook quickly shifted focus to the Mac. That's the big "One More Thing" for today. Cook noted that the Mac is having its best year-to-date. Apple updated the MacBook Air, 13" MacBook Pro, 27" iMac and the Mac mini earlier this year. Most importantly, Apple announced the switch from Intel to Silicon back at its World Wide Developers Conference in June.

22 min ago

How to watch Apple’s 'One More Thing' event

You can follow our up-to-the-minute expert analysis, but you can also join in on the fun directly. Apple is live-streaming the November 10 event directly on its YouTube Channel. You can see the stream embedded below or click here to watch it directly on platform. 

As a reminder, the event kicks off at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST Tuesday.