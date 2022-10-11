PEAS lightning deals cnnu
Mark Amadio/CNN

Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

One of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale’s best features? Can’t-miss, limited-time Lightning Deals throughout this October Prime Day event. These discounts, from tech and travel to beauty and fashion, are live for a set amount of time or until they sell out, so if you see something you like, be sure to buy ASAP. We’ll be updating this post with the best Lightning Deals to shop, so check back here often.

Prime Early Access Sale 2022 Lightning Deals

Latest updates up top; refresh to stay up to date

COSRX Vitamin C 23% Serum
cosrx vitamin c serum cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Save on an effective vitamin C serum from a favorite K-beauty brand.

$25 $14.90 at Amazon

Superscandi Swedish Dish Clothes, 6 Pack
superscandi cnnu.jpg
Amazon

These sustainable, paper towel alternatives are a reader favorite, so save on this six-pack.

$13.95 $11.16 at Amazon

Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame Quantum HDR Smart TV
underscored samsung frame 2022
Samsung

It's art! It's a TV! It's both! And now you can snag the largest Frame TV at a discount.

$4,495.98 $3,497.99 at Amazon

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box and Philips Hue Gradient LightStrip
philips hue music lightstrip cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Sync your music to your lights with savings on this Philips Hue bundle.

$439.98 $357 at Amazon

Razor A5 Lux Kick Scooter
razor scooter cnnu.jpg
Amazon

A classic Razor scooter makes a great holiday gift, and this one is over 40% off.

$109.99 $63 at Amazon

$50 Old Navy Gift Card
old navy gift card cnnu
Amazon

Snag $10 off an Old Navy gift card.

$50 $40 at Amazon

Live coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET.

Check back here on the morning of the Prime Early Access Sale for live updates on the best limited-time Lightning Deals to snag before they’re gone.