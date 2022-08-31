Refrigerators and washers and microwaves, oh my! Labor Day sales make for perfect hunting grounds when you’re on the lookout for new appliances. And whether you’re hoping to simply replace an old machine that’s no longer working or are ready to take the plunge and go for a full kitchen or laundry room remodel, you can score great deals over the next week or two.

We scoured the Labor Day sales and found 13 sites with serious savings and promotions all across the appliance category. From BOGOs to bundles to up to 40% off and more, your household — and your wallet — will thank you.

Save up to 40% off thousands of in-stock appliances during AJ Madison’s Labor Day sale. Included are an additional 10% off LG appliance packages, deals on four-piece kitchen packages, washer/dryer deals, rebate offers and more. We found LG’s side-by-side washer and dryer set marked down 33% to $1,398, plus a $100 rebate, 31% off a Frigidaire four-piece kitchen package (with side-by-side fridge, electric range, full-console dishwasher and over-the-range microwave) on sale for $2,718) and 10% off a Friedrich Chill Premier Series room air conditioner, now $599 with a $50 rebate.

You’ll find plenty of savings on major appliances during Best Buy’s Labor Day sale, including $150 off the Samsung stainless steel side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub (now $1,799.99), $450 off the LG smart top-load washer with TurboWash3D (now $749.99) and $30 off Insignia’s chest freezer (now $169.99). And through Sept. 14, score 24-month financing on purchases of $1,499-plus made with the My Best Buy Credit Card.

Through Sept. 14, visit KitchenAid’s site for select sales major appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, hoods, freezers, beverage and wine centers, ice makers and compactors. Additionally, you’ll save 15% when you sign up for a KitchenAid account (discount applied in cart). We found up to $760 off on ranges, up to $437 on cooktops, up to $348 on microwaves, up to $707 on refrigerators and more. This 30-inch, three-speed wall-mount canopy hood is 23% off at $1,429; this 18-inch, under-counter, automatic ice maker is 24% off at $2,069; and this 30-inch, five-burner gas cooktop is 29% off at $1,199.

If you’ve been holding off on that much-needed kitchen remodel, hoping for a great sale to appear, you’re in luck. LG’s Labor Day savings event features up to 30% off home appliances, plus free haul-away and installation on refrigerators and laundry machines. Through Sept. 14, the sale also includes a buy one, get one deal (purchase an eligible fridge, you get a compact refrigerator or freezer) and appliance bundle savings (buy three or more eligible appliances and get 10% in the form of a digital or physical Visa Prepaid Card).

There are plenty of major appliance deals to scour during Lowe’s annual Labor Day sale, which includes 10% off LG or Samsung appliances when you spend $2,999 or more.

Select major appliances are on sale at Maytag now through Sept. 14 (and sign up for a Magtag.com account to save 15% on select major appliances for new orders). We spotted up to $276 off washers and dryers, up to $430 off ranges, up to $248 off refrigerators and more. Need a new microwave? This convection option includes sensor cooking and an interior cooking rack and is 31% off at $489. Looking to upgrade your fridge? The brand’s 36-inch wide, counter-depth side-by-side in stainless steel is 11% off at $1,849. And if it’s your laundry room that needs some love, consider the Maytag front-load electric dryer with extra power and a quick dry cycle that’s currently marked down $200, or 20%, to $799.

Large appliances are part of Overstock’s massive Labor Day clearance event, where you’ll find up to 70% off thousands of items (and free shipping on everything). Zline’s French-door refrigerator with ice maker is marked down 10% at $3,615.96, while its convertible unfinished wooden wall-mount range hood is 47% off at $1,117.17, and its top-rated stainless steel professional double wall oven is 12% off at $2,648.96.

Through Sept. 14, save up to $550 on Samsung’s new Bespoke Ultra Capacity AI Front-Load Washer and Electric Dryer in silver steel. Now $1,898 for the AI Smart Dial washer and $2,098 for the dryer, you get an extra $100 off the set and a free stacking kit with your purchase, as well. Other Labor Day appliance deals from the retailer include up to $1,200 off select refrigerators and an extra 10% off when you buy at least three select mix and match appliances or spend at least $2,999.

You’ll find up to $400 in savings on select home appliances during Sharp’s Labor Day sale. Among the deals, good through Sept. 17: Up to $100 off dishwashers, up to $500 off refrigerators, up to $400 off wall ovens, up to $100 off range hoods, up to $30 off over-the-range microwaves and up to $200 off cooktops. We also spied up to $70 off air purifiers through Sept. 10.

During The Home Depot’s Labor Day sales event, select appliances are marked down up to 30% off through Sept. 14. From washer/dryer sets to kitchen packages to mini fridges and wine coolers, you’ll find scores of deals, including 29% off an LG stainless steel package (now $2,970, originally $4,210) that includes a side-by-side smart refrigerator, front control dishwasher with a third rack, smart Wi-Fi-enabled convection electric range oven with air fry and over-the-range microwave with sensor cook.

There are thousands of Labor Day rollbacks on sale now at Walmart, including a bunch of small kitchen appliance deals. The popular Chefman French-door air fryer plus oven is now just $69, regularly $199, the Aicook centrifugal juicer allows you to make homemade fruit and veggie juices in minutes at home, and is now $45.99, regularly $199, and Hamilton Beach’s 2-pound digital bread maker will have your home smelling divine, on sale for $49, regularly $89.

Through Sept. 6, Wayfair’s Labor Day sale features major discounts across categories including home improvement, lighting, living room seating, mattresses, wall art, playroom essentials and, of course, appliances — with some items marked down as much as 70%. We found deals on washers and dryers, like this GE top-load washer and electric dryer set, now 25% off at $1,192; Samsung smart side-by-side refrigerator with Family Hub, 19% off at $1,899; and GE freestanding electric convection oven with no preheat air fry, now 24% off at $796.

Whirlpool

If a new refrigerator, hood, microwave, washer, dryer, dishwasher, cooktop or range are in your shopping plans, now’s a good time to visit Whirlpool’s Labor Day sale for discounts through Sept. 14. (Sign up for the loyalty program to save 15% on new orders of select major appliances.) We spied this gas double oven range with EZ-2-Lift hinged grates, now 26% off at $1,399; this heavy-duty dishwasher with a one-hour cycle, marked down $300 (30%) to $699; and this countertop microwave that’s now 27% off at $116, perfect for college kids heading back to their apartments or dorms.