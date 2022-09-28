Whether you don’t have air conditioning in your home or you just love the feeling of a breeze as you sleep, a cooling fan can help make the room you’re in way more comfortable. Luckily, right now, our pick for best cooling fan just so happens to be on sale, so if you’re looking to pick one up for your own home, now’s the perfect time.

The Honeywell Quiet 8-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan is on sale for 50% at Target, bringing the price down to $34.99. Not only does it have a slim profile, meaning it can fit into the corners of small apartments, but it has modes that help you control both cooling and noise level, so you don’t anger oversensitive neighbors with your ventilation.

There’s also, handily, both a timer on the device that you can set as well as a remote, meaning you can fall asleep with it on, have it shut off and then reach out for your remote and get things cooling as soon as you wake up in the morning.

So even though we’re heading into cooler months now, be sure to snag this deal so you’re prepared for next summer’s first heatwave.